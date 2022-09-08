Read news from:
PODCAST: What does the energy crisis mean for France and does Macron have a plan?

The Local's Talking France podcast is back after the summer break, and in the first episode of the new season we're looking at the burning questions in France - the climate and the energy crisis.

Published: 8 September 2022 12:06 CEST
Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Genevieve Mansfield and veteran political reporter John Lichfield to sift through the current crisis – will France get through the winter without blackouts, what can we expect from the ‘energy sobriety’ policy and does president Emmanuel Macron have a plan?

You can find the podcast on Apple, Spotify or Google, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

John told us: “If there are cuts to the electricity in France this winter it will have very little to do with the war in Ukraine and more to do with the French nuclear industry, which is in real trouble.

“The other big issue is to do with the 2023 Budget, which will be one of the main subjects of legislation for the parliament when it returns. Consumer prices for electricity have been capped at 4 percent but the actual price increase in France is more like 50-60 percent and the government has been covering that – just over 1 percent of the national GDP this year has gone on this price shield.

“Can the government continue with the shield at this level? The short answer is no.”  

We’re also looking back at the scorching summer in France and assessing whether this has made a difference in the attitude of French people to the climate crisis – and whether a French football coach’s bad joke is in fact a sign of the zeitgeist.

We’re got some chat on trees, holidays and why Lille is turning off its lights and Genevieve sheds some light on the very particular storm that is brewing in the wine-producing area of Saint-Emilion.

And we’re also bringing you a round-up of French vocab, with our pick of some of the words and phrases that you’ll hear in France right now, from political discussions to cheery greetings, and Ben’s new favourite French insult. 

You can find all previous episodes of the Talking France podcast HERE, and we will be producing new episodes every week.

The Talking France podcast is back for the final episode of this series and taking a look ahead to summer - from the possibility of early elections to eating snails, the French tourism industry and the vital cultural importance of les grandes vacances.

Published: 30 June 2022 10:15 CEST
Updated: 1 July 2022 13:06 CEST
Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson and reporter Genevieve Mansfield, plus political expert John Lichfield to take a deep dive into everything seasonal.

We’re looking at why the summer vacation is such a big deal in France, to the point that cities empty out, and how the long-standing French tradition of ‘staycation’ might help France’s vital tourism industry withstand the challenges ahead.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google, listen on the link below or download it HERE.

Usually politicians also take a summer break, but with the ongoing political crisis things might be different this year.

John Lichfield told us: “I think much depends on what happens when the parliament meets properly next week, whether this fragile alliance will allow the government to pass necessary bills like extending the fuel rebate.

“If they can manage to get through that without the system collapsing or gumming up entirely then I think we will see a summer break and hostilities recommence in September.

“Autumn elections? I think not, but it’s hard to see how there won’t be a new election next year, possibly in spring or early summer.”

One of the political challenges ahead is the possibility of changing the constitution to enshrine the right to abortion – Genevieve Mansfield explains how France’s constitution works, the steps required to change it and which constitution lasted just one year.

Strikes and traffic jams are also something of a summer tradition in France so we have tips on dealing with both, and we’re also answering the question that many tourists have asked – in tones ranging from curiosity to disgust – do the French really eat snails, frogs and horses?

Like most of the country, Talking France will be taking a break over the summer, but you can find all our previous episodes HERE, where we answer questions on topics as diverse as the country’s electoral system, regional rivalries and why a woman’s maiden name is so important.

We’re also keen to hear feedback from listeners and we love to get questions – email [email protected] with your thoughts, suggestions and questions.

