PODCAST: What does the energy crisis mean for France and does Macron have a plan?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Genevieve Mansfield and veteran political reporter John Lichfield to sift through the current crisis – will France get through the winter without blackouts, what can we expect from the ‘energy sobriety’ policy and does president Emmanuel Macron have a plan?

John told us: “If there are cuts to the electricity in France this winter it will have very little to do with the war in Ukraine and more to do with the French nuclear industry, which is in real trouble.

“The other big issue is to do with the 2023 Budget, which will be one of the main subjects of legislation for the parliament when it returns. Consumer prices for electricity have been capped at 4 percent but the actual price increase in France is more like 50-60 percent and the government has been covering that – just over 1 percent of the national GDP this year has gone on this price shield.

“Can the government continue with the shield at this level? The short answer is no.”

We’re also looking back at the scorching summer in France and assessing whether this has made a difference in the attitude of French people to the climate crisis – and whether a French football coach’s bad joke is in fact a sign of the zeitgeist.

We’re got some chat on trees, holidays and why Lille is turning off its lights and Genevieve sheds some light on the very particular storm that is brewing in the wine-producing area of Saint-Emilion.

And we’re also bringing you a round-up of French vocab, with our pick of some of the words and phrases that you’ll hear in France right now, from political discussions to cheery greetings, and Ben’s new favourite French insult.

