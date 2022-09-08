Read news from:
Austria
POLITICS

Macron vows broad civic consultation on ‘crucial’ issues

President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Thursday to carry out a "broad national consultation" on issues ranging from education and climate change to euthanasia, some of which could eventually be put up for referendum.

Published: 8 September 2022 12:48 CEST
President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the launch of the 'Conseil national de la refondation' (CNR) Photo by Michel Euler / POOL / AFP

Kicking off the “national refoundation council,” Macron said a website would be set up where voters could have their say on “crucial choices” – part of his promise to make citizens feel more involved in his government.

“In the coming weeks, we’re going to change schools, health, thanks to these exchanges across our country, by building these road maps. So yes, it could lead to referendums,” Macron said in the Paris suburb of Marcoussis.

But opposition parties and several unions boycotted the opening of the council and its promise of a “democratic renewal”.

Macron had announced the plans ahead of parliamentary elections last June, when his centrist party lost its majority in the National Assembly.

Alexis Corbière of the hard-left France Unbowed party called it a “mess” aimed at “getting around parliament,” while far-right leader Marine Le Pen denounced a “gimmick.”

“Those who don’t take part are always wrong,” Macron said on Thursday, insisting that “the door will always be open.”

Since being elected in 2017, Macron has often been accused by critics of an imperious, top-down style of governing, a sentiment that helped fuel the fiery ‘yellow vest’ protests of 2018 and 2019.

He has since promised a more inclusive administration, and the refoundation council comes after a series of “big debates” with voters and local officials in recent years.

“We are in a historic situation,” Macron said, citing climate change after a summer of record drought and wildfires in France, and the war in Ukraine that has sparked a surge in European energy costs.

“You won’t be able to say afterwards that we weren’t consulted, or that the process is too top-down,” he said.

POLITICS

12 far right extremists set to face trial in France over Macron attack plot

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has recommended that 12 members of a far-right group stand trial for a planned a violent attack on President Emmanuel Macron in 2018.

Published: 8 September 2022 08:57 CEST
The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) said 11 men and one woman should be tried on charges of criminal association of terrorists, in an indictment signed August 18 and seen by AFP on Wednesday.

A magistrate will make the final decision on whether to send the group — aged between 22 and 62 — to court.

Fourteen people were arrested in November 2018 and after nearly four years of investigation, the prosecutor recommended dropping proceedings against two.

The PNAT said the would-be militants, who started as a Facebook group and were known as the “Barjols” (Crazies), who planned the assault.

The prosecutor said the far-right group held meetings and carried out research and training and “developed a project of violent action” against the president.

Retiree Jean-Pierre Bouyer was the group leader, PNAT said, and in 2018 he drove to Moselle in eastern France where Macron attended a memorial on the centenary of the end of the World War I.

A dagger was later found in the vehicle Bouyer used, according to the indictment, and he allegedly held discussions about attacking the President with a ceramic knife that would be undetectable in security checks.

During their meetings, the idea of burning mosques, murdering migrants, kidnapping officials and manufacturing explosives was reportedly raised, according to PNAT.

The prosecutor said group members also participated in paramilitary training and held discussions it described as showing “racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, anti-republicanism and neo-Nazism”.

France is still on edge after jihadists killed hundreds in 2015 attacks and a spate of isolated strikes at the end of 2020.

