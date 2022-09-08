Read news from:
CRIME

French police shoot dead stolen car driver in Nice

Police in the Mediterranean resort of Nice on Wednesday shot dead the driver of a stolen vehicle who refused to obey an order to stop, a police source said.

Published: 8 September 2022
A photograph shows a French police logo on a police car (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)

An officer used a service weapon to fire a single shot at the driver, the source, who asked not to be named, told AFP, confirming a report by BFMTV.

A passenger in the vehicle was detained.

The incident comes after a woman aged 22 was killed and a man, 26, wounded when police opened fire while making an arrest during an anti-drugs operation overnight Tuesday to Wednesday in the western city of Rennes.

While the government strongly defends the conduct of French police in the context of an anti-terror alert following a spate of attacks since 2015, there have been questions over their readiness to shoot.

In Paris, a police officer shot and seriously wounded a man who threatened him with a broken bottle overnight Tuesday-Wednesday in near the Eiffel Tower, a police source said.

The officer was placed in police custody while an investigation has been opened into attempted homicide by a person holding public authority.

“The police officer was the subject of an extremely brutal and violent attack to which he reacted with professionalism and sang-froid,” the officer’s lawyer Laurent-Franck Lienard told AFP.

Police officers in August shot and killed a homeless man who brandished a knife at the Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris.

And in July, a French policeman was charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting dead a driver who sought to evade police in an incident on a Paris bridge.

That decision by judges to press charges was slammed as “unacceptable” by the right-leaning Alliance police officers’ union, emphasising the right to “legitimate defence”.

CRIME

Belgian police arrest British conman wanted in France

A British conman who featured in a Netflix documentary and was wanted in France after injuring two police officers while fleeing a raid has been arrested in Belgium.

Published: 5 September 2022
Robert Hendy-Freegard, a 51-year-old former bartender, has been on the run since late August, when he hit two officers with his Audi A3 in a remote village in central France before speeding away.

Earlier this year, he was the subject of a three-part Netflix documentary “The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman”.

He was detained on Friday near Brussels, a spokeswoman for the Belgian federal police told AFP.

Belgian prosecutors confirmed he appeared before a magistrate in Brussels on Saturday and was placed in detention pending his extradition to France.

Hendy-Freegard faces a European arrest warrant issued by France and must appear in court in Belgium within 15 days.

The prosecutors said they did not know if he would contest the extradition.

Hendy-Freegard had been illegally breeding dogs and living on-and-off in the village of Vidaillat in the sparsely populated Creuse region of central France since 2015, according to local officials.

French workplace and animal rights inspectors came to the house with police officers on August 25th to examine the premises, but Hendy-Freegard started his vehicle and hit two officers before speeding off.

Both officers were injured, with one requiring hospital treatment for a nose wound, with Hendy-Freegard facing charges of attempted murder of a public official which carry a maximum 30-year jail term.

The convicted fraudster has been dubbed “The Puppet Master” for his ability to exert control over his victims.

He was jailed for life by a London court in 2005 for deception, theft and kidnapping in an extraordinary trial that heard from seven people whose money he used to enjoy luxury cars and five-star holidays.

The kidnap charges were later quashed on appeal, meaning he was released from prison in 2009 — when outraged victims warned he would strike again.

In the Netflix documentary, the children of a woman believed to be his current partner, Sandra Clifton, said she had disappeared after meeting him.

In February, a retired local couple living close to the house watched the documentary and recognised Clifton.

They then contacted her daughter online.

During his London trial, Hendy-Freegard was said to have lived by the motto “Lies have to be big to be convincing”.

He had persuaded his victims to believe he was a British intelligence officer and they were on the run from terrorists.

