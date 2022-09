Why do I need to know En fripe ?

Because someone might tell you that this is how they got their latest shirt that you just complimented, and because has become quite trendy.

What does it mean?

En fripe – pronounced ahn freep – translates to ‘in rags.’ Usually, this phrase is accompanied by ‘acheter’ (to buy), but it does not mean that whatever that person bought was actually ‘in rags’. While a fripe is defined as an ‘old garment, or a rag’ the more common word for rag in French is haillon.

If someone tells you they bought something this way though, they are informing you that they made the purchase at a thrift store, as fripe is the root for the word friperie (thrift store).

Oftentimes people will simply shorten friperie to be ‘fripe’ and usually it is used in the plural. For instance, you might say: ‘Tu veux aller voir les fripes?” – Do you want to go check out the thrift stores?

You might also hear a thrift store described as a magasin d’occasion, but it’s more likely you will see or hear people talking about les friperies.

The word has been used in French since the middle ages, but in recent years with the growing popularity of thrift stores, it has become more closely attributed to secondhand clothing, rather than deteriorated garments.

If you buy your used clothing online, then you can say you bought it seconde main en ligne (second hand online), rather than en fripe, which usually refers to making a purchase in person at a thrift shop.

Use it like this

Ça te dit d’aller faire les fripes plus tard dans l’après-midi? – Are you down to go thrift shopping later this afternoon?

Oh, tu aimes cette chemise ? Je l’ai acheté en fripe. Il coûtait que quelques euros. – Oh, you like this shirt? I bought it at the thrift store. It was only a couple euros.