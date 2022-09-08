French dentists jailed for mass mutilation and fraud

The campaign is set to begin in mid-October, which is when seasonal influenza vaccine campaigns typically begin in France. In 2021, the campaign was launched on October 22nd, but the precise date for this year’s campaign has not yet been published.

French health authorities decided to couple the two vaccine campaigns particularly because “of the similarity of the populations concerned by the two campaigns” – particularly the elderly, those with long-term health conditions and pregnant women.

The French medical regulator Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) stressed on September 5th that “a Covid epidemic rebound cannot be excluded in the coming weeks.” They recommend that those at high risk from Covid should not wait to get a new booster shot.

The flu campaign

France’s fall vaccination campaign will encourage at risk people to get both vaccines simultaneously.

Although full details of the campaign have so far not been published, France generally opens up the flu vaccine first to those in high-risk groups, for whom the vaccine is free. It is then opened up to everyone, but if you do not fall into one of the recommended categories you may have to pay – last year the shots were €6.

Eligible, at-risk people will begin to receive flu shot vouchers from September, according to French government website service-public. Once you receive your flu vaccine voucher, you can take it to a pharmacist who will provide you with a vaccine free of charge.

If this is your first time getting a flu shot in France, and you are part of the recommended group (below), you must first consult your primary care physician, who will prescribe the vaccine to you. Then you can bring that prescription to the pharmacist who will provide you with the vaccine.

French public health authorities strongly recommend the seasonal flu vaccine for the most vulnerable people, namely:

People aged 65 and over

People with heart or respiratory disease

People with chronic liver disease with or without cirrhosis

People suffering from obesity

Pregnant women

Cruise ship and airplane crews and personnel accompanying travel groups (guides)

Vaccination of caregivers and people looking after young children or the elderly is strongly recommended.

Physicians, midwives, nurses, and pharmacists are capable of delivering flu shots in France. However, for nurses and pharmacists there are some specific guidelines. Nurses can only vaccinate those without a prescription as long as they are over 16 and do not have certain allergies. The same goes for pharmacists, who must also record the vaccination in the medical records of the person being vaccinated.

Covid boosters

At present a second Covid vaccine booster shot is available only to high-risk groups, and the government has not mentioned expanding this to the general population.

You can find out if you are eligible HERE.

What about new dual-strain Covid vaccines?

A second Covid vaccine booster shot is already available for people in high-risk groups, using the existing versions of the vaccine.

However as of September 8th, the European Medicines Agency had approved two Omicron adapted Covid-19 booster vaccines., made by Pfizer and Moderna.

France’s HAS published a press release on September 5th saying that the dual-strain vaccines already authorised by the EMA will be available in France “in October” and “will certainly have a place in the vaccination strategy.”

However, as the EMA review of vaccines adapted to BA.4 and Ba.5 variants is scheduled to become available in mid-September, France’s health authorities would prefer to “wait for other dual-strain vaccines” before updating the vaccine strategy.

What is the current Covid-19 situation?

As of September 7th, Covid-19 hospitalisations were at a nine month low, as shown in the graph below:

In terms of new cases, France was averaging at 16,291 per day as of September 7th.

What about monkeypox?

Ahead of the fall campaign, French health authorities also issued a press release explaining that getting a Covid-19 vaccine and a Monkeypox vaccine at the same time does not pose a health risk to the patient, and is indeed possible.

The monkeypox vaccine is already available in France to at-risk groups.

As of early September, the number of new monkeypox cases across Europe had been on the decline. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported that in mid-July about 400 new cases were identified each day in mid-July, and in early September that amount is closer to 100 new cases per day.