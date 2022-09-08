Read news from:
Fall festivals: What’s on around France in autumn 2022

Summer might be over, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to do in France - here's our pick of the festivals and events around the country in September, October and November.

Published: 8 September 2022 11:00 CEST
(Photo: Bertrand Guay / AFP)

A full complement of workers may now be braving the daily commute again after the summer holidays – but there are still plenty of events to attract visitors before those Christmas markets start opening in November. 

Here’s our pick of some of things to do this autumn.

Musica – September 15th to October 2nd

Lovers of contemporary classical music should head to Strasbourg later this month for the 40th annual Musica festival. 

For information and tickets, click here

Grand Pavois – September 27th to October 2nd

La Rochelle’s annual international nautical fair is a must-visit for all things maritime. Tickets cost €15 / €9 concessions. For more information, click here

Festival du Film Britannique – September 28th to October 2nd

The British Film Festival of Dinard – arguably the most British of French seaside resorts – is 32 years old this year.

Films in competition this year include All My Friends Hate Me – a sort-of dark Peter’s Friends; Emily, a fictional biopic of author Emily Bronte; My Old School, with Alan Cumming as Scotland’s most notorious modern fraudster; Reggie Yates’ new film Pirates; The Almond and Seahorse, a funny and poignant tale of life with traumatic brain injury; and Winners, the search for an Oscar-winner in provincial Iran. For more information click here

Nuit Blanche – October 1st

It’s the night the city of Paris stays up way past its bedtime – when Parisians, Franciliens and visitors can enjoy an eclectic arts programme by, hopefully, the light of a silvery moon. This year, events will celebrate art and sport.

Salon du Chocolat – October 28th to November 1st

You love Paris. You love chocolate. Then you need to be in Paris at the end of October for its annual chocolate fair – when chocolatiers, pastry chefs, confectioners and professionals from the chocolate industry, as well as producing countries, great chefs, designers and cocoa experts get together show off their skills and knowledge. For more information, click here.

Fête du Piment, Espelette – October 29th and 30th

Another gourmet gathering, this time in the heart of the Basque Country, as the picturesque town of Espelette celebrates the pepper that has made it world famous. For more information click here.

Foire internationale, L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue – October 29th to November 2nd 

The Vaucluse town transforms itself into an international arts market, focused on antiques and secondhand goods, old books, contemporary art, design & decoration. More information is available here.

Beaujolais Days – November 17th

Who cares if it’s nothing more than a clever marketing ploy – the third Thursday of every November is a celebration for wine lovers, as the year’s Beaujolais Nouveau is released in a party atmosphere from Beaujeu to Lyon via Villefranche-Sur-Saône… Find out more here.

Reader Question: Will French wine taste smoky this year after the wildfires?

After a summer marked by wildfires in France, wine fans across the world are curious whether there will be impacts on Bordeaux wines, many of which found themselves in dangerously close proximity to the flames.

Published: 7 September 2022 16:56 CEST
Question: We all saw the pictures of the wildfires that hit France this summer and many of them were in wine-growing regions like Bordeaux – so will this affect how 2022 wines taste?

Wildfires in France reached record levels during the summer of 2022, with over 62,000 hectares having burned – six times the annual average 2006-2021, according to EFFIS data.  

The fires that ravaged the largest spates of land were located close to wine capital, Bordeaux. In Gironde, the major fires in La Teste-de Buch and Landiras destroyed 7000 and 21,200 hectares respectively. Of the 65 Bordeaux appellations, several exist in the South Gironde area, which was particularly affected by the fires. 

The Liber Pater estate – which produces the most expensive wine in the world – came close to being engulfed in flames during the July Landiras fire, but was saved thanks to a firewall that proved effective. 

Even though the vineyards survived the flames, oenologists and wine fans alike were worried about another threat: the possibility that 2022 vintages would carry a ‘smoky’ taste or otherwise taste different to normal. 

It is a known phenomenon that too much smoke can impact the taste of wine, as was demonstrated by 2021 vintages from California. Several had a distinct smoky taste, which many saw as ‘ruining the wine.’

Olivier Bernard, who manages, the Domaine de Chevalier estate, in Pessac-Léognan, told BFMTV that “the impact of too much smoke is not a myth.” 

So will French wine taste smoky this year?

Most likely not. While some say it is not possible to know for sure yet, the majority of wine experts believe that French wine will be spared from smoky flavouring this year. 

Vineyards got lucky – the prevailing winds came from the north, blowing the smoke away from the grapes and further toward the south. Additionally, the fires occurred while the grapes were still at the early stages of the ripening process. This means that the grapes did not have enough sugar for the molecules from the smoke to contaminate them, which would have led to a smoky taste.

If the fires had happened later in the ripening process, the results would likely have been different.

At the conference at the Institute of Vine and Wine Sciences, near Bordeaux, on August 30th, experts tested the hypothesis that Bordeaux wine would be spared. They conducted over 400 tests to see whether the known compounds that cause a ‘taste of smoke’ in wine were present.

“We winegrowers are not at all worried,” said Dominique Guignard, the president of the Graves AOC, at the conference, adding that “we have a vintage that looks exceptional” in 2022.

Vincent Renouf, the head of the Excell laboratory involved in the testing, told TF1 that the “first analytical results [were] reassuring” and that the potentially contaminating compounds remain at “levels below the threshold of theoretical perception.”

However, further analyses will need to be carried out after the wine ferments to be certain. 

Are there any other worries?

The summer of 2022 has been an unusually hot one – the second hottest summer ever recorded in France – and many wine-growers had to begin their harvests earlier than usual.

This follows the general trend of the climate crisis, which is that the south of France is getting hotter and wine-makers are having to adapt their methods.

There were many reports of grapes shrivelled by the drought and the scorching temperatures so it’s likely that the grape harvest will be smaller than usual, so although the wine might taste good, there’s likely to be less of it.

