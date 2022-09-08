Fall festivals: What’s on around France in autumn 2022

A full complement of workers may now be braving the daily commute again after the summer holidays – but there are still plenty of events to attract visitors before those Christmas markets start opening in November.

Here’s our pick of some of things to do this autumn.

Musica – September 15th to October 2nd

Lovers of contemporary classical music should head to Strasbourg later this month for the 40th annual Musica festival.

For information and tickets, click here

Grand Pavois – September 27th to October 2nd

La Rochelle’s annual international nautical fair is a must-visit for all things maritime. Tickets cost €15 / €9 concessions. For more information, click here

Festival du Film Britannique – September 28th to October 2nd

The British Film Festival of Dinard – arguably the most British of French seaside resorts – is 32 years old this year.

Films in competition this year include All My Friends Hate Me – a sort-of dark Peter’s Friends; Emily, a fictional biopic of author Emily Bronte; My Old School, with Alan Cumming as Scotland’s most notorious modern fraudster; Reggie Yates’ new film Pirates; The Almond and Seahorse, a funny and poignant tale of life with traumatic brain injury; and Winners, the search for an Oscar-winner in provincial Iran. For more information click here

Nuit Blanche – October 1st

It’s the night the city of Paris stays up way past its bedtime – when Parisians, Franciliens and visitors can enjoy an eclectic arts programme by, hopefully, the light of a silvery moon. This year, events will celebrate art and sport.

Salon du Chocolat – October 28th to November 1st

You love Paris. You love chocolate. Then you need to be in Paris at the end of October for its annual chocolate fair – when chocolatiers, pastry chefs, confectioners and professionals from the chocolate industry, as well as producing countries, great chefs, designers and cocoa experts get together show off their skills and knowledge. For more information, click here.

Fête du Piment, Espelette – October 29th and 30th

Another gourmet gathering, this time in the heart of the Basque Country, as the picturesque town of Espelette celebrates the pepper that has made it world famous. For more information click here.

Foire internationale, L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue – October 29th to November 2nd

The Vaucluse town transforms itself into an international arts market, focused on antiques and secondhand goods, old books, contemporary art, design & decoration. More information is available here.

Beaujolais Days – November 17th

Who cares if it’s nothing more than a clever marketing ploy – the third Thursday of every November is a celebration for wine lovers, as the year’s Beaujolais Nouveau is released in a party atmosphere from Beaujeu to Lyon via Villefranche-Sur-Saône… Find out more here.