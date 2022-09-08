For members
CULTURE
Fall festivals: What’s on around France in autumn 2022
Summer might be over, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to do in France - here's our pick of the festivals and events around the country in September, October and November.
Published: 8 September 2022 11:00 CEST
(Photo: Bertrand Guay / AFP)
FOOD & DRINK
Reader Question: Will French wine taste smoky this year after the wildfires?
After a summer marked by wildfires in France, wine fans across the world are curious whether there will be impacts on Bordeaux wines, many of which found themselves in dangerously close proximity to the flames.
Published: 7 September 2022 16:56 CEST
