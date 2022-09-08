Read news from:
12 far right extremists set to face trial in France over Macron attack plot

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has recommended that 12 members of a far-right group stand trial for a planned a violent attack on President Emmanuel Macron in 2018.

Published: 8 September 2022 08:57 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron pays his respect during ceremonies to mark the centenary of the First World War, in Douaumont, eastern France, on November 6, 2018. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / EPA POOL / AFP)

The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) said 11 men and one woman should be tried on charges of criminal association of terrorists, in an indictment signed August 18 and seen by AFP on Wednesday.

A magistrate will make the final decision on whether to send the group — aged between 22 and 62 — to court.

Fourteen people were arrested in November 2018 and after nearly four years of investigation, the prosecutor recommended dropping proceedings against two.

The PNAT said the would-be militants, who started as a Facebook group and were known as the “Barjols” (Crazies), who planned the assault.

The prosecutor said the far-right group held meetings and carried out research and training and “developed a project of violent action” against the president.

Retiree Jean-Pierre Bouyer was the group leader, PNAT said, and in 2018 he drove to Moselle in eastern France where Macron attended a memorial on the centenary of the end of the World War I.

A dagger was later found in the vehicle Bouyer used, according to the indictment, and he allegedly held discussions about attacking the President with a ceramic knife that would be undetectable in security checks.

During their meetings, the idea of burning mosques, murdering migrants, kidnapping officials and manufacturing explosives was reportedly raised, according to PNAT.

The prosecutor said group members also participated in paramilitary training and held discussions it described as showing “racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, anti-republicanism and neo-Nazism”.

France is still on edge after jihadists killed hundreds in 2015 attacks and a spate of isolated strikes at the end of 2020.

CRIME

French police shoot dead stolen car driver in Nice

Police in the Mediterranean resort of Nice on Wednesday shot dead the driver of a stolen vehicle who refused to obey an order to stop, a police source said.

Published: 8 September 2022 08:47 CEST
An officer used a service weapon to fire a single shot at the driver, the source, who asked not to be named, told AFP, confirming a report by BFMTV.

A passenger in the vehicle was detained.

The incident comes after a woman aged 22 was killed and a man, 26, wounded when police opened fire while making an arrest during an anti-drugs operation overnight Tuesday to Wednesday in the western city of Rennes.

While the government strongly defends the conduct of French police in the context of an anti-terror alert following a spate of attacks since 2015, there have been questions over their readiness to shoot.

In Paris, a police officer shot and seriously wounded a man who threatened him with a broken bottle overnight Tuesday-Wednesday in near the Eiffel Tower, a police source said.

The officer was placed in police custody while an investigation has been opened into attempted homicide by a person holding public authority.

“The police officer was the subject of an extremely brutal and violent attack to which he reacted with professionalism and sang-froid,” the officer’s lawyer Laurent-Franck Lienard told AFP.

Police officers in August shot and killed a homeless man who brandished a knife at the Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris.

And in July, a French policeman was charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting dead a driver who sought to evade police in an incident on a Paris bridge.

That decision by judges to press charges was slammed as “unacceptable” by the right-leaning Alliance police officers’ union, emphasising the right to “legitimate defence”.

