Spain defends MidCat gas link after Macron brush-off

Building a gas pipeline across the Pyrenees mountains is "in Europe's interest" and a project that Spain will vigorously defend despite top-level French opposition, Spain's Energy Minister minister said Tuesday.

Published: 7 September 2022 08:56 CEST
Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said Macron "doesn't like the idea of a project he sees as being in the past", referring to the older MidCat plans. Photos: Ludovic MARIN, John THYS/AFP

With Russia withholding gas deliveries to most of Europe in reaction to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, there has been a resurgence of interest in a link to bring in much-needed supplies from Spain to the rest of the continent.

Plans for such a pipeline, known as MidCat, emerged a decade ago but were dropped in 2019 over regulatory and funding issues.

But Madrid is now pushing hard for the revival of the project with the full backing of Berlin, which has now had Russian gas deliveries via a key pipeline shut off for the indefinite future.

With six terminals, Spain has the biggest infrastructure in Europe to accept liquefied natural gas brought in by ship.

But there is currently only a very small link between the Spanish and French natural gas networks, limiting the possibility for Spain to send supplies onward to central Europe.

The MidCat would boost that capacity, but France has shown little interest in the project.

“There is no obvious need for it, there is no evidence of any need for it today nor in the future,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“I don’t understand why everyone is getting all worked up about (this pipeline) and saying it would resolve the gas crisis: it’s not true,” he told reporters.

“I’m not convinced we need more gas interconnections, which would have a bigger impact on the environment and ecosystems.”

His remarks did little to dampen Spain’s enthusiasm for the pipeline, with Energy Minister Teresa Ribera telling Onda Cero radio it was “in Europe’s interest”.

“There will be a debate, I don’t think we can rule it out solely based on a declaration by one country,” she said.

Although the MidCat pipeline would initially carry gas, Spain says it would ultimately be able to carry green hydrogen — a key energy source for the future.

Spain is hoping improved pipeline connectivity will open the way for it to become the European Union’s new hub for green hydrogen.

In his remarks, Macron raised “environmental concerns” about the pipeline, “which are not without foundation”, he said.

“All the experts are saying it’s wrong to say that a gas pipeline would be able to transport hydrogen in the future, that would have to involve a lot of extra heavy work,” he said.

But Ribera said Macron “doesn’t like the idea of a project he sees as being in the past”, referring to the older MidCat plans.

“In reality, what we’re saying is that if this third gas interconnection is built, it must be a pipeline that’s ready for the future,” she said.

La Vanguardia newspaper didn’t mince its words about the French leader’s “unpleasant” comments.

“Macron does not like the closer friendship between Spain and Germany,” it wrote.

JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: France cannot afford to keep shielding consumers from energy price rises

The Ukraine war has combined with Covid delays and long-term problems with France's ageing nuclear power plants to create a perfect storm for French energy supplies this winter, writes John Lichfield.

Published: 6 September 2022 12:40 CEST
The lights will stay on in France this winter. Probably.

President Emmanuel Macron’s message to the French people on Monday was as much a warning as it was a guarantee.

“We are at war”, he said. Russia is halting its gas supplies to Europe as a “weapon of war” to try to undermine European solidarity with Ukraine.

As a result, he said, there will be huge problems with French, and European, energy supplies this winter but there is no reason (yet) to panic.

We can avoid power cuts and electricity and gas rationing if the nation reduces its power consumption by 10 percent, he said. A government plan for energy “sobriety” will be announced in the next few days.

READ ALSO Will there be energy rationing in France this winter?

All state buildings will be ordered to take part, he said. Households will be urged – but not yet forced – to make savings, such as turning the heating down to 19C.

Macron also warned, without quite saying so, that state-subsidised French electricity and gas bills – currently the envy of Europe – will explode next year. How big that explosion will be is unclear.

The finance ministry is still doing its sums for 2023, trying to balance real threats to public finances with – France being France – possible threats to public order.

Placing a 4 percent cap on electricity bills has already cost the state almost €20bn since February, if you include the enforced losses of the largely state-owned electricity company EDF. The total bill to the state so far, including the freeze on gas prices and subsidies on petrol and diesel, is over €32bn – around 1.3 percent of the country’s annual earnings or GDP.

READ ALSO How to cut your household energy use by 10%

The “real” increase in wholesale electricity prices in France this year is more like 50 to 70 percent.  Such subsidies cannot continue indefinitely, Macron warned (just as it appears that the new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, is considering standing on her head and copying the French).

I listened to Macron’s one hour press conference with conflicting thoughts.

The President’s grasp of detail was extraordinary, as ever. But it seemed to me that he was both taking the French people into his confidence and misleading them; warning them of the problems to come while softening the harsh realities.

Just how bad is the energy crisis which France faces this winter? Can it really be solved by turning the central heating dial down to 19C?

Is the crisis all Vladimir Putin’s fault, as Macron implied? Why should the closing of the Nordstream One gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and other EU countries threaten a shortage of electricity as well as gas?

To answer the last question first…. France’s electricity shortage is only partly caused by the Ukraine war. The shortage of gas does affect the production and above all the wholesale price of electricity in what is a fiendishly complicated (and according to Macron dysfunctional) European electricity market.

But France is normally a net exporter of electricity. It could have benefited from the huge jump in wholesale electricity prices this year. It has in fact been importing electricity from neighbouring countries, including Britain.

More than 80 percent of France’s electricity comes from nuclear power stations and more than half of France’s nuclear reactors –  25 out of 56 – are currently closed down. Partly, this is because of routine maintenance; partly, it is because of delayed maintenance because of the Covid lockdowns.

 But there is also another, more disturbing problem. No less than 13 French reactors have suffered emergency closures since January after inspectors discovered corrosion and tiny cracks in their cooling pipes.

In theory, all should be operating again by February. Until then, France’s electricity supplies are fragile.

After speaking to the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a video summit yesterday, President Macron announced that France and Germany would be “swapping” surplus energy this winter.

France would sell some of its gas stocks to Germany (which is much more dependant than France on Russian gas). Germany would sell more of its electricity to France (including the energy from the polluting, coal-powered stations which French politicians have until recently liked to mock).

Macron angrily rejected suggestions that the failings in France’s much-vaunted fleet of nuclear power  stations were, somehow, his fault. He blamed bad luck and poor maintenance by EDF.

Right wing politicians blame Macron’s predecessor François Hollande for backing away from nuclear power in 2007-12 and Macron for being too slow to decide to resume a nuclear-building programme.

In truth, no new power stations ordered by Macron at the beginning of his first term could have been operational this summer. A new generation pressurised-water reactor under construction at Flamanville in Normandy has been serially delayed by design faults. It was supposed to open in 2012 but will finally open next year.

In sum, the Covid pandemic and an ageing nuclear power fleet have combined with the Ukraine war to create a serious energy problem in France. The situation has been worsened by the heat and drought this summer which has limited the river water available to cool power stations.

Thus far, French families and most French businesses have been shielded from these difficulties by the 4 percent ceiling on electricity bills. As Macron warned on Monday, that protection will be weakened next year. State subsidies would continue, he said, but would mostly take the form of help to the lower paid. In other words, bills for many households and businesses will increase hugely.

The Ukraine war has worsened this problem; it has also served to disguise some of the causes. President Macron was right to say yesterday that France and Europe are “at war”. He is right to call – as he did last month – for French people to be ready to make “sacrifices” to continue their support for Ukraine.

But French power cuts this winter, if they happen, will not be wholly, or even largely, the fault of Vladimir Putin.

