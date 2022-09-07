For members
Reader Question: Will French wine taste smoky this year after the wildfires?
After a summer marked by wildfires in France, wine fans across the world are curious whether there will be impacts on Bordeaux wines, many of which found themselves in dangerously close proximity to the flames.
Published: 7 September 2022 16:56 CEST
A aerial view taken on July 29, 2022 shows burnt vegetation in forest areas after wildfires near Landiras, southwestern France. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)
How French wine rankings are dividing the town of Saint-Emilion
When the new rankings of Saint-Emilion wines drop on Thursday, Jean-Luc Thunevin could see the value of his vineyard double overnight, the payoff for years of efforts to meet France's most exacting -- and mystifying -- taste test.
Published: 6 September 2022 12:29 CEST
