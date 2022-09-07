Read news from:
Reader Question: Will French wine taste smoky this year after the wildfires?

After a summer marked by wildfires in France, wine fans across the world are curious whether there will be impacts on Bordeaux wines, many of which found themselves in dangerously close proximity to the flames.

Published: 7 September 2022 16:56 CEST
A aerial view taken on July 29, 2022 shows burnt vegetation in forest areas after wildfires near Landiras, southwestern France. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

Question: We all saw the pictures of the wildfires that hit France this summer and many of them were in wine-growing regions like Bordeaux – so will this affect how 2022 wines taste?

Wildfires in France reached record levels during the summer of 2022, with over 62,000 hectares having burned – six times the annual average 2006-2021, according to EFFIS data.  

The fires that ravaged the largest spates of land were located close to wine capital, Bordeaux. In Gironde, the major fires in La Teste-de Buch and Landiras destroyed 7000 and 21,200 hectares respectively. Of the 65 Bordeaux appellations, several exist in the South Gironde area, which was particularly affected by the fires. 

The Liber Pater estate – which produces the most expensive wine in the world – came close to being engulfed in flames during the July Landiras fire, but was saved thanks to a firewall that proved effective. 

Even though the vineyards survived the flames, oenologists and wine fans alike were worried about another threat: the possibility that 2022 vintages would carry a ‘smoky’ taste or otherwise taste different to normal. 

It is a known phenomenon that too much smoke can impact the taste of wine, as was demonstrated by 2021 vintages from California. Several had a distinct smoky taste, which many saw as ‘ruining the wine.’

Olivier Bernard, who manages, the Domaine de Chevalier estate, in Pessac-Léognan, told BFMTV that “the impact of too much smoke is not a myth.” 

So will French wine taste smoky this year?

Most likely not. While some say it is not possible to know for sure yet, the majority of wine experts believe that French wine will be spared from smoky flavouring this year. 

Vineyards got lucky – the prevailing winds came from the north, blowing the smoke away from the grapes and further toward the south. Additionally, the fires occurred while the grapes were still at the early stages of the ripening process. This means that the grapes did not have enough sugar for the molecules from the smoke to contaminate them, which would have led to a smoky taste.

If the fires had happened later in the ripening process, the results would likely have been different.

At the conference at the Institute of Vine and Wine Sciences, near Bordeaux, on August 30th, experts tested the hypothesis that Bordeaux wine would be spared. They conducted over 400 tests to see whether the known compounds that cause a ‘taste of smoke’ in wine were present.

“We winegrowers are not at all worried,” said Dominique Guignard, the president of the Graves AOC, at the conference, adding that “we have a vintage that looks exceptional” in 2022.

Vincent Renouf, the head of the Excell laboratory involved in the testing, told TF1 that the “first analytical results [were] reassuring” and that the potentially contaminating compounds remain at “levels below the threshold of theoretical perception.”

However, further analyses will need to be carried out after the wine ferments to be certain. 

Are there any other worries?

The summer of 2022 has been an unusually hot one – the second hottest summer ever recorded in France – and many wine-growers had to begin their harvests earlier than usual.

This follows the general trend of the climate crisis, which is that the south of France is getting hotter and wine-makers are having to adapt their methods.

There were many reports of grapes shrivelled by the drought and the scorching temperatures so it’s likely that the grape harvest will be smaller than usual, so although the wine might taste good, there’s likely to be less of it.

How French wine rankings are dividing the town of Saint-Emilion

When the new rankings of Saint-Emilion wines drop on Thursday, Jean-Luc Thunevin could see the value of his vineyard double overnight, the payoff for years of efforts to meet France's most exacting -- and mystifying -- taste test.

Published: 6 September 2022 12:29 CEST
“It’s the reward, or the non-reward, for your work,” Thunevin, a relative newcomer to this revered corner of Bordeaux, said among his manicured rows of vines laden with grapes just days from their harvest.

The assessment, held every ten years, aims to encourage more of the vintages that make Saint-Emilion one of the world’s most sought-after wines, with bottles that can fetch hundreds, if not thousands, of euros each.

Yet recent rankings have been bitterly contested by estates who say that marketing — having a cellar designed by a star architect, or placing your bottle in a Hollywood blockbuster — now counts as much as how a wine actually tastes.

The rancour deepened after three of the current top four estates — Angelus, Ausone and Cheval Blanc — surprised everyone by pulling out of this year’s rankings altogether.

Ausone’s owner Alain Vauthier told Le Monde newspaper he was riled by requests for favourable press clippings and hints he  should invest in tourist facilities like parking spaces. “This totally contradicts our environmental efforts.”

Others suspect jealousy of new arrivals, or fears of being demoted despite providing hundreds of pages of documentation alongside their bottles.

Whatever the reasons, the controversy could leave wine fans wondering what a Saint-Emilion ranking really amounts to.

“It’s such a big deal but it’s just become increasingly confusing for anybody on the outside,” the British Bordeaux expert Jane Anson said.

“And it’s fair to say it’s a system that doesn’t seem to be pleasing anyone at this point.”

Truth in the glass?

The rankings began in 1955, when owners created a more restrictive Saint-Emilion Grand Cru appellation that called for lower density yields and other restrictions to ensure the distinctive taste by the soil and climate, which combine to make up the “terroir.”

Within the new grouping, estates could also apply for a quality ranking: Grand Cru Classe, Premier Grand Cru Classe B, and the ultimate Premier Grand Cru Classe A.

Making the grade secures a reputation and allows premium pricing, but more important is the boost to land values in what has become one of the most coveted wine parcels in the world.

“No other wine-growing region has dared to create a ranking system that gets revised every 10 years — you’re constantly being challenged,” said

Jean-Francois Galhaud, president of the Saint-Emilion wine council.

He dismisses claims that taste matters less these days — “The truth is always in the glass!” — but believes that investments to promote the wines and attract more tourists will benefit all vineyards and the regional economy as a whole.

“We have a million, a million and a half visitors a year” to the medieval city and its surroundings, deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999, Galhaud said.

“It’s good that we encourage our winemakers to open their doors.”

Thunevin, whose Chateau Valandraud wines were catapulted to Premier Grand Cru B in 2012, has since built an onsite hotel alongside a sparkling modern cellar topped with solar panels. Rentals for wedding receptions are already being booked for next summer.

“It certainly changed how my banker looked at me! I had a lot of debt and now he knew the money was backed by something with real value,” he said.

His nine hectares dedicated to Valandraud are worth an estimated €10 million each, “and if tomorrow I’m a Premier Grand Cru A, it could go up to €20 million.”

“That’s why there’s so much talent and people coming in from all over the world,” he said.

‘Family affair’

But other top estates now belong to multinational firms or their owners including LVMH for Cheval Blanc; the insurance group Scor; the Dassault family of military contractors; or more recently wealthy Chinese.

“These days it’s the CAC-40 in the vineyards,” said Nicolas Despagne, whose family hails from Saint-Emilion, referring to the Paris blue-chip stock index.

He makes organic wine just over the hill in Montagne-Saint-Emilion, while his brother manages the Chateau Grand Corbin Despagne, which is hoping to see its Grand Cru Classe ranking confirmed.

“A family estate has to compete but it doesn’t have the resources of a billionaire who walks in and says, ‘How much to make it bio-dynamic — a million euros, or two or three or five, or 10 million? Here you go, plant some trees!’,” he said.

Another historic estate that pulled out of this year’s contest, Croque-Michotte, denounced in June “a ranking of companies and not wine, made for investors and not consumers.”

Croque-Michotte was one of several who filed lawsuits over the 2012 rankings, and although they lost their final appeal earlier this year, it raises the spectre of new legal wranglings after Thursday’s announcement.

But over 140 estates are believed to have applied to France’s INAO appellations board for a ranking, up from around 90 ten years ago, a sign for Galhaud that owners increasingly value the healthy competition.

“I have friends with simple, unpretentious vineyards, they haven’t built fancy cellars, who got ranked in 2012 and I hope they will still be this year, or even promoted,” he said.

“Saint-Emilion is a family affair, and in a family there are people who get along and people who don’t… But we’re looking to the future, and this ranking is going to prove its worth.”

