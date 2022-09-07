Read news from:
How France is prosecuting foreign despots and their families

France is on a mission to prosecute foreign leaders and their families who are accused of pilfering public funds in their impoverished homelands to fund a lavish lifestyle abroad.

Published: 7 September 2022 17:01 CEST
French police search the Paris residence of Teodorin Obiang Mangue, the son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang, as part of a corruption probe on February 14, 2012 - (Photo by ERIC FEFERBERG / AFP)

On Wednesday, a top Paris court upheld the conviction of Rifaat al-Assad, the Syrian president’s uncle who was convicted in one of a groundbreaking series of “ill-gotten gains” cases.

Here’s a roundup of the big names that have been swept up in the investigations that have so far focused on the ruling families of three oil-rich African countries as well as Syria.

Bugattis and top bottles

Acting on a complaint brought by anti-corruption campaigners, French investigators in September 2011 raid the six-storey Paris mansion of Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, hauling away 11 luxury cars, including a Bugatti and a Ferrari, nine of which were later auctioned off.

A year after the raid, they seize the property on the chic Avenue Foch near the Arc de Triomphe, removing paintings by famous artists, a clock worth an estimated €three million and wines worth thousands of euros a bottle, among other valuables.

Obiang’s eldest son Teodorin Obiang, known as a big spender with a fondness for Michael Jackson memorabilia, is the target of the investigation.

At the time, he is vice president of Equatorial Guinea, which his father has ruled with an iron fist since 1979.

In 2014, the younger Obiang is charged with corruption and embezzlement. He denies the charges, claiming he amassed his wealth legally and enjoys diplomatic immunity — but France’s top court rules that the charges stand because they relate exclusively to his private life.

In 2020, he is sentenced to a three-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of €30 million. He is appealing the verdict.

Obiang has also been forced to forfeit millions of dollars of assets in the US and slapped with sanctions by Britain.

Bongo and Sassou Nguesso

In 2015, the family of Congo-Brazzaville President Denis Sassou Nguesso comes under the spotlight when investigating magistrates seize several properties suspected of belonging to his nephew Wilfrid Nguesso.

A year later, two Paris apartments registered in the name of Sassou Nguesso’s wife Antoinette are also seized as part of an investigation into suspected corruption.

In 2017, Wilfrid Nguesso is charged with laundering the proceeds of embezzlement and two years later one of the president’s sons, Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, is hit with similar charges.

In 2016, investigators zero in on properties belonging to the family of the late leader of neighbouring Gabon, including a villa in Nice and a Paris townhouse linked to the country’s president of 41 years, Omar Bongo.

In 2017, that investigation is closed without charges being brought.

But a new chapter begins in 2021 when BNP Paribas bank is indicted for “laundering corruption and embezzlement of public funds” in the investigation of Bongo’s assets. The French bank recognises “shortcomings” but disputes any “fraudulent intention”.

In March and April 2022, four of Omar Bongo’s children are charged with concealment of embezzlement of public funds.

Five more of his 54 children are in turn charged in June and July with having knowingly profited from an estimated €85 million of French assets acquired “fraudulently” in France by Bongo.

Assad’s uncle

Dubbed the “Butcher of Hama” for his alleged role in putting down an uprising in central Syria in 1982, Rifaat al-Assad has been under investigation in France since 2014.

He has been tried for crimes allegedly committed between 1984 and 2016, including aggravated tax fraud and misappropriation of Syrian funds.

He was cleared over the 1984 to 1996 period but convicted of laundering funds embezzled from the Syrian public purse between 1996 and 2016. He was also convicted of tax fraud.

In 2021, the Paris appeals court upheld the verdict and ordered that an estimated €90 million in assets be seized, including two townhouses in chic Parisian neighbourhoods, a stud farm, about 40 apartments and a chateau.

France’s top administrative court upheld the conviction on Wednesday.

TRAVEL NEWS

Fears of ‘massive disruption’ of travel between France and UK in 2023

Travellers planning a trip between France and the UK in 2023 are likely to face 'massive disruption' caused by a combination of the EU's new digital visa system and the UK government's unwillingness to work in a constructive manner with French or EU leaders, a former British ambassador to France has warned.

Published: 6 September 2022 16:39 CEST
Updated: 7 September 2022 08:42 CEST
Lord Peter Ricketts, who was the British Ambassador to France between 2012 and 2016 and now sits in the House of Lords, said he fears that a combative start to Liz Truss’ premiership is likely to make travel problems worse next year.

The year 2023 marks the delayed launch of two new EU travel systems – the EES entry and exit system and the ETIAS tourist visa system – both of which are likely to increase the time it takes to check passports at the border.

Lord Rickets said: “I think the EES, in particular, will be massively disruptive at the Channel ports and there is simply no goodwill on a political level between France and the UK to solve these problems.

“We saw this at the start of the summer with the problems at Dover, there was no doubt blame on both sides but it really comes down to the fact that passport checks take longer since Brexit and there is no point blaming France for that.

“When you have these problems it all depends on goodwill from both sides to resolve them, and it seems that is in short supply between France and the UK.”

The EES system – scheduled to come into force in May 2023 – is a way of keeping track of visitors within the EU and will apply at all external Schengen borders, while ETIAS – scheduled for November 2023 – is a €7 travel visa for tourists. 

You can find a full explanation of what it all means HERE.

While the EES system mean a few seconds of extra time on passport scanning at airports and Eurostar, it is expected to be particularly disruptive at ferry ports and the Channel Tunnel because the plans – as envisaged by the EU at this stage – mean that groups travelling in cars would have to get out of the car to have their passports scanned and provide facial scans and fingerprints.

This would massively increase the time it takes to process each car and could lead to more long tailbacks at UK ports like Dover and Folkestone.

Making the problem yet worse is the extremely tense state of UK-France relationships, which show no sign of thawing under the UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Lord Ricketts: “The relationship between the UK and France is pretty bad and I see no signs that it will improve.

“Liz Truss’ comment about Emmanuel Macron, refusing to say whether he was friend or foe, was pretty shocking. It was a ridiculous thing to say, of course France is a friend, and Macron’s response I thought was elegant.

“But it’s also her complete inability to say anything positive about the EU that has definitely been noted across Europe and it seems likely that we are heading for a confrontation between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“And of course these things all filter down to the daily co-operation that is needed between countries.

“I’d say on a personal level co-operation between France and the UK is good, every day there is co-operation between border forces, military, businesses, but on a political level it is not good.”

