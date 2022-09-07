For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Word of the Day: Balles
Context is very important for this word, especially if someone asks you if you have any of these.
Published: 7 September 2022 11:41 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Context is very important for this word, especially if someone asks you if you have any of these.
Probably not your next order at the nail salon, though it may sound like it
So this website can function correctly please whitelist The Local with your adblocker, antivirus software or browser add on.
Please visit the help centre for more information
Member comments