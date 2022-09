Why do I need to know Bec et ongles ?

Because you might need this phrase to spruce up the story about how hard you fought to get a table at your favourite restaurant during happy hour.

What does it mean?

Bec et ongles – pronounced beck ay ahn-gluhs – translates literally to ‘beak and nails’. In practice, it is the French equivalent to the expression ‘tooth and nail’ in English, which refers to fighting fiercely with all of one’s might and energy.

To say ‘to fight tooth and nail’ you would say se défendre bec et ongles (or less commonly, se battre bec et ongles).

Originally a Latin phrase for defending oneself – “unguibus et rostro” (meaning ‘by the claws and the beak’) – this expression has found itself in several other Latin-derived languages. In fact, it was even used as the motto for the city of Valence, in the Drôme region, and can be found on its coat of arms.

As you might have guessed, the original Latin terminology finds its inspiration in the animal kingdom. When a bird has to defend itself to protect its young or to keep its food, it uses its beak as well as its claws.

The French expression kept the word ‘ongles’ (which comes from unguibus, the Latin word for ‘claw’) instead of griffes, which is the current French word for claws.

Use it like this

J’ai dû me défendre bec et ongles pour être acceptée dans l’université de mes rêves, et j’en suis fière. – I had to fight tooth and nail to be accepted into the university of my dreams, and I am proud of it.

Elle s’est battue bec et ongles pour convaincre son propriétaire de réparer enfin le tuyau cassé. – She fought tooth and nail to convince her landlord to finally fix the broken pipe.