ENVIRONMENT

France launches first zero-emissions ferry

The French city of Marseille has inaugurated a 'zero-emissions ferry' - hailed as a world first, the ship's innovative filter stands to cut over 99 percent of polluting particles in maritime transport.

Published: 6 September 2022 10:28 CEST
This photograph taken on September 5, 2022 shows the ferry Piana docked in Marseille harbour. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

Promising to be the ferry of the future, the shipping company La Méridionale’s flagship, the Piana, will emit zero polluting particles during its journey between Marseille and Bastia, on the island of Corsica. 

“It’s an unprecedented solution, a world first,” said Marc Reverchon, the president of the company, to BFMTV.

The device essentially works by neutralising the sulphur and fine particles with sodium bicarbonate and then filtering them out. It has been installed on the four engines of the Piana are set to eliminate 99 percent of sulfur oxides (SO2), as well as 99.9 percent of fine and ultrafine particles, which are among the main air pollutants emitted by ships.

Having cost approximately €16 million, the scheme was supported by France’s Agency for Ecological Transition, as well as the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region, as part of its regional climate plan “Une COP d’Avance.”

The region had already committed €30 million in support of shore side power (electrification of the ships) in 2019 to enhance the air quality of, like port cities Nice, Toulon and Marseille.

Meanwhile, for the city of Marseille specifically, it is ready to invest in bringing the filter from the Piana to other cruise ships. After the boat’s inauguration, Marseille mayor Benoît Payan tweeted that he hopes other “big polluters” will “follow its example.”

While private jets, which are responsible for over half of global aviation emissions, are the current focus of many climate activists’ ire, cruise ships are not far behind.

Cruise ships are known to be huge polluters – a 2019 study by the NGO Transport & Environment found that cruise ships were responsible for more pollution than all of Europe’s automobiles combined, and the city of Marseille knows this intimately.

Black smoke and sulfuric smells from cruise ships and ferries have been part of daily life for Marseille residents for several years.

The city’s mayor, Benoît Payan, even launched a petition against pollution in the Mediterranean caused by the liners. It collected over 44,000 signatures. 

In response to climate concerns, the sector is trying to adapt, and a zero emissions ferry was unveiled in Marseille on Monday. Its fine-particle filtration system will be a global first.

ENERGY

Living in France: How to cut your household energy use by 10% this winter

As the French government prepares its energy-saving plan, businesses and civil servants are required to cut their energy use. For households this is voluntary, but if you want to help out and also save yourself some money, here are some tips for cutting consumption.

Published: 5 September 2022 16:52 CEST
Living in France: How to cut your household energy use by 10% this winter

While French residents have been shielded from huge rises in energy bills thanks to the government price cap, there is still the concern of energy shortages this winter, as well as the increasingly urgent need to tackle climate change.

France has already enacted some measures – such as temperature limits in public buildings – and more will follow at the end of the month as the country lays out its plans to cut energy consumption by 10 percent over two years and by 30 percent by 2030.

For households and private individuals, the 10 percent target is entirely voluntary, but whether you want to save yourself some money on your energy bills, do your bit for the planet or help to ensure that France won’t face rationing this winter, here are some things to try.

When it comes to gas consumption, household usage makes up 31 percent of France’s total, ahead of industry on 28 percent.

Heating

This is probably the biggest single change you can make, as lowering your heating by just 1C works out at roughly 7 percent lower consumption.

The rule for government buildings is no warmer than 19C in winter, while those with air conditioning cannot be cooled to lower than 26C in summer.

This is purely a guideline for households, but it is suggested that living rooms be no warmer than 19C and bedrooms no warmer than 16C – provided you do not share a household with someone who is elderly or in poor health, as they may need warmer living spaces.

“Most buildings can reduce their energy consumption by 10 to 15 percent without delay – and at little cost – thanks to better adjustment of the heating and the adoption of good practices that limit energy waste on a daily basis,” says the the Swiss agency Energie-environnement.

Shutters

Shut the shutters once night falls in order to keep your home warm, but if it is warm and sunny during the day open up shutters to allow the sunshine to warm the room.

If it is very cold, or if you are away from home, keep the shutters shut.

Efficiency

It is technically required for many households to have the boiler serviced on an annual basis, but many people skip this. However, you can cut consumption by 8-12 percent per year simply by having your boiler working at maximum efficiency.

Also make sure your radiators are working as efficiently as possible and aren’t hidden behind furniture or curtains. Shelves should be at least 25-30cm above the radiator, to allow the air to circulate.

Holidays

If you are going to be away for five days or more, lower the temperature on the heating to below 19C – if your trip is less than five days, the energy required to heat up the house again will be the same or more as you have saved while being away, so it’s not advised to do this if you’re only away for a short trip.

For most families, heating represents around two thirds of their energy consumption, so this is definitely the area to focus on first.

However, there are some other things you can do to cut consumption.

  • If you are cooking, putting a lid on a pan of boiling water cuts gas usage by up to 25 percent
  • Having a shower uses less water than a bath, and therefore requires less energy to heat the hot water
  • If possible turn devices off completely, rather than putting them in standby mode, and unplug phone chargers when you are not using them
  • When going away turn off and unplug as many things as possible – including your wifi router – in order to avoid using energy when you are not there
  • And of course, that favourite cry of parents everywhere, turn off the lights in rooms you are not using

READ ALSO Why do the French say ‘C’est pas Versailles ici’?

