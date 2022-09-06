Read news from:
Austria
EXPLAINED: What are France’s ‘citizen councils’?

Since 2019, France has been using 'citizen councils' to allow regular people to have their voice heard in government. Here is how they work:

Published: 6 September 2022 14:11 CEST
France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) embraces French actress Line Renaud during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace where the veteran actress received Le Grand'croix de la Legion d'honneur. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

Citizen councils have made the news in France again, after French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to launch one on the thorny issue of the right to die, according to Franceinfo.

After hosting 94-year-old actress and outspoken advocate for the right to die, Line Renaud, over the weekend, Macron made a speech saying that her “fight for the right to die with dignity obliges us” and that “this is the time to do it.”

Yet the subject remains taboo for many in France, so ahead of announcing any possible laws on the subject, the President’s government will first launch a ‘Citizen Council’.

So what are Citizen Councils anyways?

When French government officials call for the creation of a citizen council – un collectif citoyen – they are not calling for a referendum. Instead, a citizen council pulls together a group of ordinary people who are selected to represent the voice of the French people (rather than French politicians) on important issues. 

They have been used on a variety of different social causes, ranging from climate change to vaccine scepticism.

For the vaccine campaign during the Covid-19 crisis, the citizen’s council was intended to offer observations and pose questions to the government, whether those be regarding health, ethics, logistics or any other point that seemed relevant to members of the council.

Functioning similarly to a public jury, the members of the council are compensated for their time and are chosen in a way that is intended to reduce bias.

Using the vaccine campaign citizen’s council as an example, the group was randomly selected and diverse in terms of age, employment status (a mix of salaried employees, farmers, artists, minimum wage workers etc) and geographic origin (some were from cities, while others were from rural areas). Additionally, the group was chosen to be diverse in opinion regarding vaccination – with six hostile, 16 undecided, and 13 favourable – to accurately represent the span views of the French population. 

What powers do they have?

Any recommendations that they make are purely advisory – the government can reject them, and even if the government agrees they can also be defeated on the journey through parliament.

Recommendations from Citizen Councils are subject to the same level of parliamentary and other scrutiny as any other type of bills.

Although it’s generally a bad look for governments to call a council and then ignore what it says, their proposals often end up being watered down. For example the citizen council on the climate recommended that domestic flights should be banned between towns that could be reached by train in less than four hours.

The French government did end up banning domestic flights, but only in places that can be reached by train in two-and-a-half hours. 

How did the French government start using citizen councils?

The use of citizen councils began in 2019, when the groups known as Démocratie ouverte (Open Democracy) and Gilets Citoyen (Citizen Vests) called for the creation of a citizens’ assembly.

This was when the ‘yellow vest’ protests were at their height – one of the major complaints of the movement was that French governments do not listen to ordinary citizens, so citizen councils aimed to give the average person the right to speak and be heard, without having to take to the streets.

What’s the goal of the group?

The council aims to represent average people’s opinions to the government by providing a voice of the public for politicians to listen to.

In late 2019, the Convention citoyenne pour le climat (Citizens Convention for Climate), was created – a group of 150 people living throughout France, who, over the period of a few months, were asked to find ways in which France can reduce its carbon emissions by 40 percent (compared to those of 1990) by 2030 – all in the “spirit of social justice” as described by the president.

By mid June 2020, the CCC was able to present its proposals at the Élysée Palace and many of them were adopted and have begun working their way through parliament.

What are some other reasons for citizen conventions?

In the case of the right to die, there is speculation that President Macron’s objective is to use a citizen’s convention to calm viewpoints on the subject prior to introducing it as a law.

“If civil society agrees, then it will be more difficult for parliament to oppose it,” explained a minister who supports euthanasia to Franceinfo. 

In this sense, while intended to be a method of listening to everyday people’s concerns, citizen’s councils can also be a way to tone down divisive topics.

Are there any criticisms of citizen’s conventions?

Some feel that citizen’s councils simply serve to repeat what has already been discussed on subjects, without offering new perspectives. Anti-euthanasia lawyer Erwan le Morhedec expressed this frustration to Franceinfo, saying “What are we going to discuss if we know it’s already decided?”

JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: France cannot afford to keep shielding consumers from energy price rises

The Ukraine war has combined with Covid delays and long-term problems with France's ageing nuclear power plants to create a perfect storm for French energy supplies this winter, writes John Lichfield.

Published: 6 September 2022 12:40 CEST
The lights will stay on in France this winter. Probably.

President Emmanuel Macron’s message to the French people on Monday was as much a warning as it was a guarantee.

“We are at war”, he said. Russia is halting its gas supplies to Europe as a “weapon of war” to try to undermine European solidarity with Ukraine.

As a result, he said, there will be huge problems with French, and European, energy supplies this winter but there is no reason (yet) to panic.

We can avoid power cuts and electricity and gas rationing if the nation reduces its power consumption by 10 percent, he said. A government plan for energy “sobriety” will be announced in the next few days.

All state buildings will be ordered to take part, he said. Households will be urged – but not yet forced – to make savings, such as turning the heating down to 19C.

Macron also warned, without quite saying so, that state-subsidised French electricity and gas bills – currently the envy of Europe – will explode next year. How big that explosion will be is unclear.

The finance ministry is still doing its sums for 2023, trying to balance real threats to public finances with – France being France – possible threats to public order.

Placing a 4 percent cap on electricity bills has already cost the state almost €20bn since February, if you include the enforced losses of the largely state-owned electricity company EDF. The total bill to the state so far, including the freeze on gas prices and subsidies on petrol and diesel, is over €32bn – around 1.3 percent of the country’s annual earnings or GDP.

The “real” increase in wholesale electricity prices in France this year is more like 50 to 70 percent.  Such subsidies cannot continue indefinitely, Macron warned (just as it appears that the new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, is considering standing on her head and copying the French).

I listened to Macron’s one hour press conference with conflicting thoughts.

The President’s grasp of detail was extraordinary, as ever. But it seemed to me that he was both taking the French people into his confidence and misleading them; warning them of the problems to come while softening the harsh realities.

Just how bad is the energy crisis which France faces this winter? Can it really be solved by turning the central hearing dial to 19C?

Is the crisis all Vladimir Putin’s fault, as Macron implied? Why should the closing of the Nordstream One gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and other EU countries threaten a shortage of electricity as well as gas?

To answer the last question first…. France’s electricity shortage is only partly caused by the Ukraine war. The shortage of gas does affect the production and above all the wholesale price of electricity in what is a fiendishly complicated (and according to Macron dysfunctional) European electricity market.

But France is normally a net exporter of electricity. It could have benefited from the huge jump in wholesale electricity prices this year. It has in fact been importing electricity from neighbouring countries, including Britain.

More than 80 percent of France’s electricity comes from nuclear power stations and more than half of France’s nuclear reactors –  25 out of 56 – are currently closed down. Partly, this is because of routine maintenance; partly, it is because of delayed maintenance because of the Covid lockdowns.

 But there is also another, more disturbing problem. No less than 13 French reactors have suffered emergency closures since January after inspectors discovered corrosion and tiny cracks in their cooling pipes.

In theory, all should be operating again by February. Until then, France’s electricity supplies are fragile.

After speaking to the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a video summit yesterday, President Macron announced that France and Germany would be “swapping” surplus energy this winter.

France would sell some of its gas stocks to Germany (which is much more dependant than France on Russian gas). Germany would sell more of its electricity to France (including the energy from the polluting, coal-powered stations which French politicians have until recently liked to mock).

Macron angrily rejected suggestions that the failings in France’s much-vaunted fleet of nuclear power  stations were, somehow, his fault. He blamed bad luck and poor maintenance by EDF.

Right wing politicians blame Macron’s predecessor François Hollande for backing away from nuclear power in 2007-12 and Macron for being too slow to decide to resume a nuclear-building programme.

In truth, no new power stations ordered by Macron at the beginning of his first term could have been operational this summer. A new generation pressurised-water reactor under construction at Flamanville in Normandy has been serially delayed by design faults. It was supposed to open in 2012 but will finally open next year.

In sum, the Covid pandemic and an ageing nuclear power fleet have combined with the Ukraine war to create a serious energy problem in France. The situation has been worsened by the heat and drought this summer which has limited the river water available to cool power stations.

Thus far, French families and most French businesses have been shielded from these difficulties by the 4 percent ceiling on electricity bills. As Macron warned on Monday, that protection will be weakened next year. State subsidies would continue, he said, but would mostly take the form of help to the lower paid. In other words, bills for many households and businesses will increase hugely.

The Ukraine war has worsened this problem; it has also served to disguise some of the causes. President Macron was right to say yesterday that France and Europe are “at war”. He is right to call – as he did last month – for French people to be ready to make “sacrifices” to continue their support for Ukraine.

But French power cuts this winter, if they happen, will not be wholly, or even largely, the fault of Vladimir Putin.

