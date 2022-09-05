Read news from:
Storm warning for Paris region with 110km/h winds predicted

Paris and the surrounding areas were placed on alert for storms on Monday, with French weather forecasters predicting heavy rain, hail and winds of up to 110km/h.

Published: 5 September 2022 15:03 CEST
Illustration photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

Twelve départements, including Paris and its suburbs, were placed on orange alert on Monday afternoon as a band of storm clouds formed over northern France.

French weather forecaster Météo France said: “Thunderstorms are already developing over the north-west of the country, as well as over the west of Île-de-France.

“In the middle of the afternoon, a line of thunderstorms is expected to form towards the Centre-Val-de-Loire, to quickly move up and circulate towards Île-de-France and then Hauts-de-France.

Map: Meteo France

“These thunderstorms will give marked temporary rainfall between 10 and 20mm, even 40mm in places, hail and marked electrical activity.

“The risk of violent gusts of wind requires particular vigilance, as they are expected to reach 80km/h to 110 km/h at their peak.”

The département covered by the storm warning are; Aine, Oise, Seine-et-Marne, Loiret, Cher, Yvelines, Val d’Oise, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Val de Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis and Paris.

Less violent storms are also predicted for the areas marked in yellow on the map.

ENVIRONMENT

French football giants PSG fly into storm over plane journeys

French football giants Paris Saint-Germain made light work of their opponents Nantes in an away league game this weekend but then received a volley of criticism for making the relatively short journey to western France by plane.

Published: 5 September 2022 13:56 CEST
“From Paris to Nantes with @qatarairways!” the Qatar-owned side tweeted as it showed Kylian Mbappe and other PSG stars boarding a jet for Nantes, just 380 kilometres from Paris.

The PSG side notched up an easy 0-3 victory to stay top of Ligue 1 and another video emerged on social media of its stars looking happy and relaxed on the trip home.

But with the carbon footprint of sports stars now coming under increased scrutiny, the video was seized upon by Alain Krakovitch, the head of SNCF’s TGV high-speed passenger trains.

“Paris-Nantes is in less than two hours by TGV,” he said on Twitter.

“I renew our proposal for a TGV offer adapted to your specific needs in line with our common interests — safety, speed, services and eco-mobility,” he added.

Qatar Airways, the emirate’s flag carrier, are the shirt sponsors of PSG.

The controversy comes against the background of a growing clamour in France from ecologists for restrictions on private jet travel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Pressure group Attac had on Friday pilloried PSG’s Argentinian star Lionel Messi for his use of private air travel.

“From June to August, Messi made 52 flights with his private jet, amounting to 1,502 tons of CO2 emissions. That’s as much as a single French person would be responsible for in 150 years,” it said.

