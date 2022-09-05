Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

From pension increases to book prizes, political meetings to festivals, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 5 September 2022 09:06 CEST
The Fete de l'Humanite, returns. Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP

Monday 

Nice terror attack trial – the trial begins in Paris over the July 2016 attack in Nice where a radical Islamist killed 86 people by driving a truck into thousands of locals and tourists celebrating July 14th. The attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian, was shot dead by police but seven men and one woman will go on trial on charges relating to knowing about the plans for the attack and providing logistical support.

Volleyball final – the French men’s volleyball team take on Japan in the final of the Volleyball World Cup Ljublijana.

Wednesday

Book news – ex president François Hollande’s book Bouleversements, on the subject of the war in Ukraine, is released, also on Wednesday the longlist for France’s most famous literary prize, the Prix Goncourt, are revealed.

Thursday

Refondation council – the first meeting of the Conseil national de la refondation. This is an idea of president Emmanuel Macron to encourage democratic debate and working, however some opposition politicians have already said they will not take part.

Friday

Pension increase – if you receive a French pension your payment will increase by four percent from September, with payments beginning on the 9th. This is part of a general increase in pensions, benefit payments and public sector salaries, to help people cope with inflation.

Fête de l’humanité – The three-day festival, organised by Communist party newspaper L’humanité in order to fund itself, is an institution in the French calendar, running since 1930. It has a packed line-up of bands, comics and political debates and workshops and runs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This year it is in Essonne, in the greater Paris region – full details here.  

EU energy meeting – emergency meeting in Brussels of energy ministers from all EU countries, to discuss measures taken at a European level to deal with the energy crisis.

Saturday

Film festival – the American film festival in Deauville ends this weekend with prizes awarded for best films.

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

It's the week that France goes back to work, some extra help for motorists kicks in and several events for film fans - here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 29 August 2022 08:55 CEST
Monday

Energy transition – Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is due this week to present to businesses the outline of France’s “energy transition” – the method with which the country will tackle climate change and prepare for a winter without Russian gas by reducing energy usage by 10 percent in a year and 30 percent by 2025. The full programme will be unveiled in September.

Business meeting – The business leaders’ group Medef holds its annual gathering at Longchamps racecourse to discuss the future of business in France and Europe (in a conference called Euro Visions, it’s probably less fun than the actual Eurovision).

Thursday

New school year – Schools across France restart on September 1st for the new school year. Some schools are struggling to recruit, with 4,000 unfilled teaching positions across the country. 

Fuel rebate – drivers will be trying to eke out what’s left in their fuel tanks until Thursday when the higher level fuel rebate kicks in. The current 18 cents-per-litre rebate on the price of petrol (gasoline) and diesel rises on September 1st to 30 cents per litre, and stays at that rate for two months. The rebate is automatically applied when paying at a service station.

Vaccines meeting – the European Medicines Agency is set to hold an extra session in Amsterdam on the subject of new Covid vaccines – applications have been submitted to the EMA from both Pfizer and Moderna for a new dual-strain vaccine.

Paris parking – in Paris, a new rule will come into effect requiring motorbike and moped riders to pay for parking.

Friday

Deauville festival – start of the annual American film festival in Deauville.

Lost in Frenchlation – Paris-based cinema club Lost in Frenchlation, which screens French films with English subtitles, returns on Friday with an advance screening of Rodéo at Publicis cinema on the Champs-Elysée. Full details here.

