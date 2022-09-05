On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

Monday

Nice terror attack trial – the trial begins in Paris over the July 2016 attack in Nice where a radical Islamist killed 86 people by driving a truck into thousands of locals and tourists celebrating July 14th. The attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian, was shot dead by police but seven men and one woman will go on trial on charges relating to knowing about the plans for the attack and providing logistical support.

Volleyball final – the French men’s volleyball team take on Japan in the final of the Volleyball World Cup Ljublijana.

Wednesday

Book news – ex president François Hollande’s book Bouleversements, on the subject of the war in Ukraine, is released, also on Wednesday the longlist for France’s most famous literary prize, the Prix Goncourt, are revealed.

Thursday

Refondation council – the first meeting of the Conseil national de la refondation. This is an idea of president Emmanuel Macron to encourage democratic debate and working, however some opposition politicians have already said they will not take part.

Friday

Pension increase – if you receive a French pension your payment will increase by four percent from September, with payments beginning on the 9th. This is part of a general increase in pensions, benefit payments and public sector salaries, to help people cope with inflation.

Fête de l’humanité – The three-day festival, organised by Communist party newspaper L’humanité in order to fund itself, is an institution in the French calendar, running since 1930. It has a packed line-up of bands, comics and political debates and workshops and runs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This year it is in Essonne, in the greater Paris region – full details here.

EU energy meeting – emergency meeting in Brussels of energy ministers from all EU countries, to discuss measures taken at a European level to deal with the energy crisis.

Saturday

Film festival – the American film festival in Deauville ends this weekend with prizes awarded for best films.