Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

‘Not just selfies by the Eiffel Tower’ – Inside the new Paris-based US reality TV show

Real Girlfriends in Paris is the latest American television series to take a look at life in France. The Local spoke with one of the stars of the reality TV show about what she hopes other Americans in France can get out of it.

Published: 5 September 2022 17:10 CEST
'Not just selfies by the Eiffel Tower' - Inside the new Paris-based US reality TV show
Kacey Margo, one of the stars of Real Girlfriends in Paris, in front of the Louvre. (Photo Credit: Kacey Margo)

Referred to as a mélange between Sex and the City and Emily in Paris, the new series from US TV channel Bravo, Real Girlfriends in Paris, promises to tell the honest stories (with a healthy dose of drama) of six Americans trying to build their lives in the City of Light. 

The Local spoke with Kacey Margo, one of the six Girlfriends, about what to expect from the show and why other Americans living in Paris should tune in. 

Similar to many other Americans who made their way to France via study abroad or teaching English, Kacey Margo also studied French in high school and university. She first moved for a study abroad program and then came back to teach English, with the program TAPIF.

“I wanted to stay after I really started to fit in here. I felt at home here, and I felt that I had a skill (teaching English) that was sought after.” 

Kacey has been in France for over three years now, and more recently became famous on TikTok for portraying her life as an American in France, which ended up being a gateway onto Real Girlfriends in Paris. 

Part of the reason Margo wanted to go on the show was to show an authentic version of life in Paris.

“I wanted to prove to everyone that I am not just taking pictures in front of the Eiffel tower every day or just eating cheese. I’m working and giving back to the community by teaching English.

“Being an American living in Paris is super interesting because people always assume you’re a tourist. It’s like no, I live here, I speak French, I am a permanent fixture. I am here to make a living.” 

Kacey thinks other Americans in Paris will relate to that, especially after the Netflix show Emily in Paris – a series that led many frustrated Op-Eds and Twitter threads from French people who felt their culture had been mocked. 

“Emily in Paris is fake,” Kacey said, laughing. “I hate when people assume that we don’t speak any French or that we don’t know the city. We’ve all been here for a while.”

Another experience, though a not-so positive one, that the English-teacher turned reality TV star thinks other Americans in France will relate to is visa-related.

“I think that any American in Paris’ ‘status’ is a central part of their life here,” said Margo. According to the Bravo website, this will be a central dilemma for her, as she is “determined to stay” but “unfortunately, complications with her visa could get in the way.”

While she could not go into detail about what viewers can expect for her visa situation (you’ll have to watch the show), Kacey did have some advice for other Americans who have found themselves in less-than-ideal residency situations:

“It’s like voting in the US: stay in line. Go to the préfecture, show them that you care about staying, show them that you have all the paperwork, show them you have a skill that is applicable in France. Once you have your foot in the door, don’t give up.”

Kacey wants other Americans in Paris to tune in for the show “because they will be able to see themselves in one of the six of us. You’ll see all of the problems that expats go through.”

Adding that “it’s super easy to feel alone, whether that’s because you are dealing with visa issues, marriage issues, or work issues, or any other problems expats experience, it’s so nice to see someone else in the same boat as you.”

And for Americans looking to make the move to France, Margo had some words of wisdom too, speaking frankly, she said “it’s not for everyone. If you are not prepared to go outside and live every day in French then I would not recommend it. Take the time to become fluent and adjust.”

The show premieres on Monday, September 5th at 9:15pm EST on Bravo – on TV or online – in the United States, but will also be shown from September 6th on the European paid-for streaming service, Hayu.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FOOD & DRINK

Foire aux vins: How to find bargains on high quality wine in France

In France, early autumn is an ideal time to stock up on high-quality French wine, as supermarkets, cavistes, and websites alike get ready for the Foire aux vins.

Published: 2 September 2022 12:00 CEST
Foire aux vins: How to find bargains on high quality wine in France

For consumers, it is the perfect time to buy that expensive vintage you have had your eye on, or maybe stock up on a few special bottles.

Invented in 1973, the grocery store E.Leclerc was the one to come up with the concept of hosting seasonal wine fairs (foire aux vins). The idea was to democratise wine consumption, while simultaneously helping wine producers and sellers make space ahead of the next harvest. 

Foire aux vins occur twice a year – in the fall and the spring, though the event in autumn tends to be larger and more involved. In recent years, almost all stores that sell wine have began taking part by offering their own mark-downs.

On average, about 54 million bottles are sold per year, with prices averaging between €5 and €20.

While foreigners might not have heard of this yearly sale before, the majority of French people take part each year. In fact, ahead of the 2020 foire aux vins, over 70 percent of French people reported that they planned to participate. 

Here are some tips so you can get the best deals:

Deciding where to go – There are different pros and cons to purchasing your wine online or in a supermarket or caviste

The benefit to buying online is that you can do your research at the same time and order directly to your home, which might be useful if you are buying in bulk. However, what you gain in accessibility you lose in personal contact.

The advantage to dedicated wine shops is staff-members’ helpful advice and knowledge. They can help you find the right wine that fits your tastes, as well as provide tips for pairing. For supermarkets, you benefit from a wider array of options, though less specialised advice. 

Know the dates – each supermarket and wine cave chooses their own dates for their fall wine sales. Most start either in early or mid September, and run for about three to four weeks, typically. Some, however, do not start until October. 

Le Figaro published the dates for 2022:

In-person stores 

  • Casino supermarkets: from August 26 to September 11, 2022
  • Géant Casino: from August 30 to September 12, 2022
  • Netto: from 1st to 19th September 2022
  • La Cave aux Galeries Lafayette: from September 2 to September 24, 2022
  • Chateaunet Malakoff: from September 2 to September 24, 2022
  • Lavinia: from September 5 to October 3, 2022
  • Aldi: from September 6, 2022 and while stocks last
  • Auchan Supermarché: from September 6 to September 25, 2022
  • Casino (convenience stores): from September 6 to 18, 2022
  • Intermarché: from September 6 to 25, 2022
  • V and B: from September 7 to 21, 2022
  • La Grande Épicerie de Paris: from September 7 to October 5, 2022
  • Lidl: from September 7, 2022 and until stocks last
  • Nicolas: from September 7 to October 4, 2022
  • Nysa: from September 9 to September 25, 2022
  • Cora: from September 13 to October 1, 2022
  • Eataly Paris Marais: from September 14 to October 16, 2022
  • Monoprix : from September 16 to October 2, 2022
  • Biocoop : from September 19th to October 3rd 2022
  • Franprix : from September 19th to October 9th 2022
  • La Cave du Château: from September 20 to October 8, 2022
  • Auchan Hypermarkets: from September 27 to October 11, 2022
  • Carrefour proxi (Contact, City, Express): from September 27 to October 9, 2022
  • Magasins U: from September 27 to October 8, 2022
  • Carrefour hypermarket: from September 27 to October 10, 2022
  • Naturalia: from October 1 to 21, 2022
  • E.Leclerc: from 4 to 15 October 2022
  • Carrefour Market: from October 6 to 23, 2022

Online stores

  • Wineandco: from August 30 to October 4, 2022
  • Comptoir des Millésimes: from August 30 to October 6, 2022
  • Le Petit Ballon : from September 2nd to October 2nd 2022
  • Vin Malin : from September 1 to September 30, 2021
  • Veepee : from September 1st to September 25th 2022
  • Vinatis : from September 2nd to October 9th 2022
  • Ma Cave Leclerc: from September 5, 2022 (exclusive offer) then from September 20 (pre-booking)
  • Les Passionnés du Vin: from September 7 to 26, 2022
  • Le Savour: from September 7 to September 25, 2022
  • CHATEAUNET: from September 4 to September 25, 2021
  • TWIL: from September 10 to October 22, 2022
  • iDealwine : from 6 to 27 September 2022
  • Millésimes : from September 14 to October 5, 2022
  • Les Grappes: from September 15 to October 17, 2022
  • Ma Cave Carrefour: from September 15 to October 30, 2022

Do your homework – The phenomenon is so popular that ahead of the fall foire aux vins, wine reporters for major French publications, like Le Monde, take care to develop recommendation lists – complete with prices, stores, and thorough descriptions of the wines.

Before heading to your local supermarket, you might want to read through Ophélie Neiman – Le Monde’s wine reporter – extensive recommendation list HERE (in French). Or, if you are heading out with a budget in mind, you could read Le Figaro’s top recommendations for under €20 (in French)

If you prepare ahead of time, you can use the foire aux vins to purchase gifts, wines for special occasions, or even plan ahead and look out for vintages that will appreciate with time. However, once you are in the store, do not be afraid to ask questions. 

You can read through more advice for purchasing wine in France HERE

Eight tips on buying wine in a French supermarket

SHOW COMMENTS