Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BREXIT

Long queues at Calais as British tourists leave France

British holidaymakers again endured long queues at cross-Channel ports over the weekend, this time in Calais as they headed back to the UK ahead of the new school year.

Published: 5 September 2022 10:16 CEST
Long queues at Calais as British tourists leave France
Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

The start of the summer holidays in the UK were marked by long queues at the port of Dover, and furious British headlines blaming the French for the chaos.

Now the end of the holidays has seen similar scenes, this time in Calais where British holidaymakers reported long queues to pass through British passport control.

Although schools in France restarted on September 1st, most schools in the UK don’t return until this week, making this weekend the ‘return’ weekend for British holidaymakers, with high volumes of passenger traffic at Calais.

The problems were concentrated at the ferry port, with both P&O Ferries and DFDS advising passengers of queues of up to 90 minutes to get through UK border control.

Both ferry companies waived booking times to allow people to travel on the next sailing if they missed their departure time while waiting in the queue.

BBC journalist Tom Hourigan, caught up the chaos as he returned from a trip to France, reported that on Sunday only half of the UK border force booths were staffed.

Since Brexit, the process of travel in and out of France has become more complicated, with border control forces required to check and stamp passports of travellers.

In addition, there are different rules for people travelling with pets, and restrictions on the items that passengers can bring in to France.

Travel to France: What has changed since Brexit?

At the start of the summer, the UK travel expert Simon Calder estimated that the enhanced checks now take a minimum of 90 seconds for a family of four travelling in the same car at a ferry port, compared to just a couple of second pre-Brexit.

Although this doesn’t sound like a lot, multiplied by many cars it can cause long delays.

The new travel rules have been in place since January 2021, but Covid-related travel bans meant that this summer has been the first time that we have seen the combination of normal passenger numbers and post-Brexit checks. It appears that both Dover and Calais ports have struggled to cope on their busiest weekends.

OPINION: UK-France travel problems will only be solved when the British get real about Brexit

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BREXIT

Ireland deepens France links with Brittany consulate

Ireland on Friday deepened its links with France in the wake of Brexit by opening an honorary consulate in the western port of Roscoff.

Published: 3 September 2022 13:20 CEST
Ireland deepens France links with Brittany consulate

“France is now Ireland’s closest EU neighbour and Brittany the closest region to us,” said James Browne, Irish minister of state at the department of justice.

“This has created a Brexit bounce – even perhaps a Breton bounce — in our relations,” added Browne of the move to deepen links between Dublin and Paris by opening the facility at the port headquarters of Brittany Ferries.

“French businesses thrive in Ireland and France is one of the main markets for Ireland’s goods, services and agricultural products. We enjoy this freedom to travel and to trade through our shared European membership. Ireland is proud to celebrate 50 years of EU membership this year,” added Browne.

He underlined that “maritime connectivity has tripled and two-way trade in goods jumped by 18 percent last year” between the two countries.

Browne saluted Brittany Ferries president Jean-Marc Roue, named as honorary consul, as “a proud Breton”, whose “expertise and leadership in the areas of transport, agriculture and maritime issues will be a real asset in this new role.

“We value his counsel and will look to him to help us as we advance our common agenda for deepening Ireland-Brittany relations.

Stephane Perrin, vice-president of the Brittany region playfully welcomed the boost the move would afford “perspectives for partnership between French and Irish ports which we could not have guessed at, thanks to Brexit. Thank you Boris Johnson!”

Irish ambassador to France Niall Burgess said Brexit had created “new challenges for Ireland and for France. But where there are challenges there are also opportunities”.

Burgess said weekly crossings between Ireland and France had quadrupled inside the past two years from 12 to almost 50.

Roue stated passenger traffic between Ireland and France had risen 43 percent since 2019 and freight was up 15 percent.

Head of Enterprise Ireland France Patrick Torrekens said Irish companies were increasingly looking to maritime links to the continental mainland for their exchanges with fellow EU states rather than first having to go through now former EU member the United Kingdom.

That enabled them, said Torrekens to “avoid additional customs formalities” and potential delays.

SHOW COMMENTS