Why do I need to know matrixé ?

Because if someone tells you the last book they read did this to them, you might want to know whether that means you should read it or avoid it.

What does it mean?

Matrixé – pronounced mah-treex-ay – is a word whose origins are probably not that difficult to guess. It comes from the movie series ‘The Matrix,’ and it means to have your point of view radically changed or altered.

In French, the word is predominantly used by the youth, and typically in less formal contexts. It is conjugated as être matrixé (an -ER verb in past tense).

Typically it has a somewhat positive connotation, though the term can also be used to describe a feeling of alienation – particularly regarding the world of work. You could describe how a societal structure has control over your life in some way by saying you were ‘matrixé’ and in this case the connotation would be negative. However, this is less commonly used.

The most frequent usage of the word is to describe an experience, work of art, or realisation that has completely shifted your perspective on things. For instance, if you found your favourite singer’s most recent album to be particularly profound and life-altering, you could say it ‘matrixed’ you.

People first started saying matrixé in France in the early when the original Matrix film trilogy (1999 – 2003) was released. It has gained popularity again mostly because French rappers have started using the word in their songs, as well as the fact that another Matrix film was recently released (in 2021).

If you are not familiar with the films, the brief summary is that the main character Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, becomes aware that he is living in a virtual world (the Matrix), and he manages to escape. But inside the Matrix, humans are controlled by machines and live a purely virtual existence.

So, in its most common usage, the term references Neo’s recognition that there is more to life than his existence within the virtual world.

There’s an urban legend that the Matrix films appeared in France with the title ‘young people travel in dimensions while wearing sunglasses’, but this is entirely untrue as the word matrixé shows.

Use it like this

Tous les ados des années 1990 ont été matrixés par Nirvana. Le groupe a vraiment aidé à réveiller les gens vers une réalité différente. – Every teenager in the 90s was heavily impacted by Nirvana. The band really helped to awaken people to a different reality.

Elle a été complètement matrixée par son expérience de voyage à travers le monde en sac à dos. Quand elle est revenue, elle était une personne différente. – Her worldview was completely changed by backpacking across the world. When she came back, she was a different person.