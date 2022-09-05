French towns cut opening hours of pools, museums, and ice-rinks to save energy

As France prepares for a winter of ‘energy sobriety,’ cities and towns across the country are attempting to come up with energy-saving techniques.

The French government aims to cut the country’s energy usage by 10 percent in two years, and by 30 percent by 2030. The initial reaction is the deal with the shortage of Russian gas this winter, but in the linger term France wants to cut its energy usage to fight climate change.

Businesses have until the end of September to come up with their own energy-saving plans, while local authorities are also looking at ways to save energy.

Museum closures

Strasbourg is hoping to decrease its energy consumption by at least ten percent, but according to Mayor Jeanne Barseghian, this still might not be enough to stop the city’s energy bill from increasing fivefold.

“We would go from an energy budget of €12 million per the year to more than €60 million if we do not take any measures,” said Barseghian to Franceinfo.

In response, the mayor will plans to order museums to close two days a week instead of one. While this might elicit negative responses from some, the mayor reassured Strasbourg residents that “big exhibitions” will run six days a week, and that museums will “obviously continue to welcome schoolchildren.”

Ice rinks and pools

In the Hérault region, Stéphane Rossignol, the mayor of the town La Grande-Motte, has taken aim at ice rinks and public swimming pools.

The mayor said that residents will still be able to swim seven days a week, but the city will introduce more frequent closures. “There will be a day and a half of closure per pool per week,” explained Rossignol to Franceinfo.

Rossignol is not the only mayor looking into the energy costs from ice rinks.

In Royan, located south of La Rochelle on France’s west coast, the mayor, Patrick Marengo, has decided to close ice rinks this winter.

Marengo told France bleu that “we can’t keep skating, not at the expense of our planet”.

Instead, he has proposed less energy-intensive activities for this winter that will still allow residents to exercise in the cold weather. Roller skating and cross-country skiing on a synthetic track will be offered as alternatives. Marengo estimates this measure will save the city over €70,000 on its overall budget.

Turning down the temperature in high schools

In Brittany, the head of the regional council, Loïg Chesnais-Girard found that public office buildings only represent a few thousand square metres in the region, while high schools represent over two million square metres.

In response, Chesnais-Girard has proposed dropping the temperature in Breton high schools by one degree, bringing the thermostat down to 19C instead of 20C.

“[The plan] will concern all public buildings in the region, but high schools represent much more space,” said Chesnais-Girard to Franceinfo, adding that his goal is to lower the energy bill by seven percent.

19C is the guideline temperature proposed by the French government for maximum efficiency – but while it is compulsory for government offices, private businesses, public spaces and individuals are only advised to turn the heating down.

Lights

Local authorities in Lille recently announced plans to stop lighting up public buildings at night.