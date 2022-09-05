Read news from:
French football giants PSG fly into storm over plane journeys

French football giants Paris Saint-Germain made light work of their opponents Nantes in an away league game this weekend but then received a volley of criticism for making the relatively short journey to western France by plane.

Published: 5 September 2022 13:56 CEST
Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

“From Paris to Nantes with @qatarairways!” the Qatar-owned side tweeted as it showed Kylian Mbappe and other PSG stars boarding a jet for Nantes, just 380 kilometres from Paris.

The PSG side notched up an easy 0-3 victory to stay top of Ligue 1 and another video emerged on social media of its stars looking happy and relaxed on the trip home.

But with the carbon footprint of sports stars now coming under increased scrutiny, the video was seized upon by Alain Krakovitch, the head of SNCF’s TGV high-speed passenger trains.

“Paris-Nantes is in less than two hours by TGV,” he said on Twitter.

“I renew our proposal for a TGV offer adapted to your specific needs in line with our common interests — safety, speed, services and eco-mobility,” he added.

Qatar Airways, the emirate’s flag carrier, are the shirt sponsors of PSG.

The controversy comes against the background of a growing clamour in France from ecologists for restrictions on private jet travel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Pressure group Attac had on Friday pilloried PSG’s Argentinian star Lionel Messi for his use of private air travel.

“From June to August, Messi made 52 flights with his private jet, amounting to 1,502 tons of CO2 emissions. That’s as much as a single French person would be responsible for in 150 years,” it said.

South of France on high alert for early autumn storms

The south of France is on a heightened weather alert for storms and flash-floods on Friday.

Published: 2 September 2022 15:54 CEST
Updated: 2 September 2022 16:55 CEST
In its mid-afternoon update Météo-France placed Alpes-de-Haute-Provence on orange alert – the second highest weather warning level – for storms on Friday afternoon, joining the Var, Gard, Vaucluse and Bouches-du-Rhône.

The first slow-moving thunderstorms are in place over the east of the Var, according to Météo-France, while a “very active line of thunderstorms” is approaching the Cévennes in the Gard.

Storms will continue to develop along the Mediterranean arc overnight, bringing hail, high winds and torrential rainfall, which – because the storm cells are moving very slowly – could cause flash flooding in places as water runs off parched ground.

Neighbouring departments currently on yellow storm vigilance, meanwhile, are warned that locally violent storm cells cannot be excluded.

READ ALSO Violent storms and floods forecast for south of France this autumn

Floods watchdog Vigicrues, meanwhile, has upped its flood alert on river stretches in the south of the country to yellow.

Image: Vigicrues

Looking further ahead, Meteo-France’s meteorologists are watching tropical storm Danielle, which is developing out in the Atlantic, further north than is usual at this time of year. According to some early modelling, the storm could reach Europe around Saturday, September 11th.

Forecasters point out that, this far out, weather modelling is not always accurate, so they are waiting to see how the storm develops before 

