Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Euro falls to 20-year low against US dollar

The euro sunk below $0.99 on Monday, a 20-year-low, following the announcement last week that Russia would cut off gas deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline.

Published: 5 September 2022 09:08 CEST
Euro falls to 20-year low against US dollar
A $100-dollar bill is seen on top of Euro bills. The euro sunk below $0.99 on Monday, a 20-year-low.(Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ / AFP)

The euro fell 0.70 percent to 0.9884 dollars Monday at 0535 GMT, its lowest since December 2002.

The European currency has continued to weaken against the dollar since the start of the year, hammered by economic turbulence and uncertainties sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ ALSO: What the dollar-euro exchange rate means for Americans in Europe

Russian gas giant Gazprom said Friday the Nord Stream pipeline due to reopen at the weekend would remain shut indefinitely.

It said it had discovered “oil leaks” in a turbine during a planned three-day maintenance operation, and that the pipeline would remain closed until it was repaired.

Resumption of deliveries via the pipeline which runs from near Saint Petersburg to Germany under the Baltic Sea, had been due to resume on Saturday.

Following the imposition of economic sanctions over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia has reduced or halted supplies to different European nations, causing energy prices to soar.

The Kremlin has blamed the reduction of supplies via Nord Stream on European sanctions which it says have blocked the return of a Siemens turbine that had been undergoing repairs in Canada.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FOOD & DRINK

Foire aux vins: How to find bargains on high quality wine in France

In France, early autumn is an ideal time to stock up on high-quality French wine, as supermarkets, cavistes, and websites alike get ready for the Foire aux vins.

Published: 2 September 2022 12:00 CEST
Foire aux vins: How to find bargains on high quality wine in France

For consumers, it is the perfect time to buy that expensive vintage you have had your eye on, or maybe stock up on a few special bottles.

Invented in 1973, the grocery store E.Leclerc was the one to come up with the concept of hosting seasonal wine fairs (foire aux vins). The idea was to democratise wine consumption, while simultaneously helping wine producers and sellers make space ahead of the next harvest. 

Foire aux vins occur twice a year – in the fall and the spring, though the event in autumn tends to be larger and more involved. In recent years, almost all stores that sell wine have began taking part by offering their own mark-downs.

On average, about 54 million bottles are sold per year, with prices averaging between €5 and €20.

While foreigners might not have heard of this yearly sale before, the majority of French people take part each year. In fact, ahead of the 2020 foire aux vins, over 70 percent of French people reported that they planned to participate. 

Here are some tips so you can get the best deals:

Deciding where to go – There are different pros and cons to purchasing your wine online or in a supermarket or caviste

The benefit to buying online is that you can do your research at the same time and order directly to your home, which might be useful if you are buying in bulk. However, what you gain in accessibility you lose in personal contact.

The advantage to dedicated wine shops is staff-members’ helpful advice and knowledge. They can help you find the right wine that fits your tastes, as well as provide tips for pairing. For supermarkets, you benefit from a wider array of options, though less specialised advice. 

Know the dates – each supermarket and wine cave chooses their own dates for their fall wine sales. Most start either in early or mid September, and run for about three to four weeks, typically. Some, however, do not start until October. 

Le Figaro published the dates for 2022:

In-person stores 

  • Casino supermarkets: from August 26 to September 11, 2022
  • Géant Casino: from August 30 to September 12, 2022
  • Netto: from 1st to 19th September 2022
  • La Cave aux Galeries Lafayette: from September 2 to September 24, 2022
  • Chateaunet Malakoff: from September 2 to September 24, 2022
  • Lavinia: from September 5 to October 3, 2022
  • Aldi: from September 6, 2022 and while stocks last
  • Auchan Supermarché: from September 6 to September 25, 2022
  • Casino (convenience stores): from September 6 to 18, 2022
  • Intermarché: from September 6 to 25, 2022
  • V and B: from September 7 to 21, 2022
  • La Grande Épicerie de Paris: from September 7 to October 5, 2022
  • Lidl: from September 7, 2022 and until stocks last
  • Nicolas: from September 7 to October 4, 2022
  • Nysa: from September 9 to September 25, 2022
  • Cora: from September 13 to October 1, 2022
  • Eataly Paris Marais: from September 14 to October 16, 2022
  • Monoprix : from September 16 to October 2, 2022
  • Biocoop : from September 19th to October 3rd 2022
  • Franprix : from September 19th to October 9th 2022
  • La Cave du Château: from September 20 to October 8, 2022
  • Auchan Hypermarkets: from September 27 to October 11, 2022
  • Carrefour proxi (Contact, City, Express): from September 27 to October 9, 2022
  • Magasins U: from September 27 to October 8, 2022
  • Carrefour hypermarket: from September 27 to October 10, 2022
  • Naturalia: from October 1 to 21, 2022
  • E.Leclerc: from 4 to 15 October 2022
  • Carrefour Market: from October 6 to 23, 2022

Online stores

  • Wineandco: from August 30 to October 4, 2022
  • Comptoir des Millésimes: from August 30 to October 6, 2022
  • Le Petit Ballon : from September 2nd to October 2nd 2022
  • Vin Malin : from September 1 to September 30, 2021
  • Veepee : from September 1st to September 25th 2022
  • Vinatis : from September 2nd to October 9th 2022
  • Ma Cave Leclerc: from September 5, 2022 (exclusive offer) then from September 20 (pre-booking)
  • Les Passionnés du Vin: from September 7 to 26, 2022
  • Le Savour: from September 7 to September 25, 2022
  • CHATEAUNET: from September 4 to September 25, 2021
  • TWIL: from September 10 to October 22, 2022
  • iDealwine : from 6 to 27 September 2022
  • Millésimes : from September 14 to October 5, 2022
  • Les Grappes: from September 15 to October 17, 2022
  • Ma Cave Carrefour: from September 15 to October 30, 2022

Do your homework – The phenomenon is so popular that ahead of the fall foire aux vins, wine reporters for major French publications, like Le Monde, take care to develop recommendation lists – complete with prices, stores, and thorough descriptions of the wines.

Before heading to your local supermarket, you might want to read through Ophélie Neiman – Le Monde’s wine reporter – extensive recommendation list HERE (in French). Or, if you are heading out with a budget in mind, you could read Le Figaro’s top recommendations for under €20 (in French)

If you prepare ahead of time, you can use the foire aux vins to purchase gifts, wines for special occasions, or even plan ahead and look out for vintages that will appreciate with time. However, once you are in the store, do not be afraid to ask questions. 

You can read through more advice for purchasing wine in France HERE

Eight tips on buying wine in a French supermarket

SHOW COMMENTS