Euro falls to 20-year low against US dollar

For consumers, it is the perfect time to buy that expensive vintage you have had your eye on, or maybe stock up on a few special bottles.

Invented in 1973, the grocery store E.Leclerc was the one to come up with the concept of hosting seasonal wine fairs (foire aux vins). The idea was to democratise wine consumption, while simultaneously helping wine producers and sellers make space ahead of the next harvest.

Foire aux vins occur twice a year – in the fall and the spring, though the event in autumn tends to be larger and more involved. In recent years, almost all stores that sell wine have began taking part by offering their own mark-downs.

On average, about 54 million bottles are sold per year, with prices averaging between €5 and €20.

While foreigners might not have heard of this yearly sale before, the majority of French people take part each year. In fact, ahead of the 2020 foire aux vins, over 70 percent of French people reported that they planned to participate.

Here are some tips so you can get the best deals:

Deciding where to go – There are different pros and cons to purchasing your wine online or in a supermarket or caviste.

The benefit to buying online is that you can do your research at the same time and order directly to your home, which might be useful if you are buying in bulk. However, what you gain in accessibility you lose in personal contact.

The advantage to dedicated wine shops is staff-members’ helpful advice and knowledge. They can help you find the right wine that fits your tastes, as well as provide tips for pairing. For supermarkets, you benefit from a wider array of options, though less specialised advice.

Know the dates – each supermarket and wine cave chooses their own dates for their fall wine sales. Most start either in early or mid September, and run for about three to four weeks, typically. Some, however, do not start until October.

Le Figaro published the dates for 2022:

In-person stores

Casino supermarkets: from August 26 to September 11, 2022

Géant Casino: from August 30 to September 12, 2022

Netto: from 1st to 19th September 2022

La Cave aux Galeries Lafayette: from September 2 to September 24, 2022

Chateaunet Malakoff: from September 2 to September 24, 2022

Lavinia: from September 5 to October 3, 2022

Aldi: from September 6, 2022 and while stocks last

Auchan Supermarché: from September 6 to September 25, 2022

Casino (convenience stores): from September 6 to 18, 2022

Intermarché: from September 6 to 25, 2022

V and B: from September 7 to 21, 2022

La Grande Épicerie de Paris: from September 7 to October 5, 2022

Lidl: from September 7, 2022 and until stocks last

Nicolas: from September 7 to October 4, 2022

Nysa: from September 9 to September 25, 2022

Cora: from September 13 to October 1, 2022

Eataly Paris Marais: from September 14 to October 16, 2022

Monoprix : from September 16 to October 2, 2022

Biocoop : from September 19th to October 3rd 2022

Franprix : from September 19th to October 9th 2022

La Cave du Château: from September 20 to October 8, 2022

Auchan Hypermarkets: from September 27 to October 11, 2022

Carrefour proxi (Contact, City, Express): from September 27 to October 9, 2022

Magasins U: from September 27 to October 8, 2022

Carrefour hypermarket: from September 27 to October 10, 2022

Naturalia: from October 1 to 21, 2022

E.Leclerc: from 4 to 15 October 2022

Carrefour Market: from October 6 to 23, 2022

Online stores

Wineandco: from August 30 to October 4, 2022

Comptoir des Millésimes: from August 30 to October 6, 2022

Le Petit Ballon : from September 2nd to October 2nd 2022

Vin Malin : from September 1 to September 30, 2021

Veepee : from September 1st to September 25th 2022

Vinatis : from September 2nd to October 9th 2022

Ma Cave Leclerc: from September 5, 2022 (exclusive offer) then from September 20 (pre-booking)

Les Passionnés du Vin: from September 7 to 26, 2022

Le Savour: from September 7 to September 25, 2022

CHATEAUNET: from September 4 to September 25, 2021

TWIL: from September 10 to October 22, 2022

iDealwine : from 6 to 27 September 2022

Millésimes : from September 14 to October 5, 2022

Les Grappes: from September 15 to October 17, 2022

Ma Cave Carrefour: from September 15 to October 30, 2022

Do your homework – The phenomenon is so popular that ahead of the fall foire aux vins, wine reporters for major French publications, like Le Monde, take care to develop recommendation lists – complete with prices, stores, and thorough descriptions of the wines.

Before heading to your local supermarket, you might want to read through Ophélie Neiman – Le Monde’s wine reporter – extensive recommendation list HERE (in French). Or, if you are heading out with a budget in mind, you could read Le Figaro’s top recommendations for under €20 (in French).

If you prepare ahead of time, you can use the foire aux vins to purchase gifts, wines for special occasions, or even plan ahead and look out for vintages that will appreciate with time. However, once you are in the store, do not be afraid to ask questions.

You can read through more advice for purchasing wine in France HERE.