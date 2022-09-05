Read news from:
Belgian police arrest British conman wanted in France

A British conman who featured in a Netflix documentary and was wanted in France after injuring two police officers while fleeing a raid has been arrested in Belgium.

Published: 5 September 2022 09:14 CEST
Robert Hendy-Freegard appeared in court in Brussels on Saturday. Photo by Dimitri KORCZAK / AFP

Robert Hendy-Freegard, a 51-year-old former bartender, has been on the run since late August, when he hit two officers with his Audi A3 in a remote village in central France before speeding away.

Earlier this year, he was the subject of a three-part Netflix documentary “The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman”.

He was detained on Friday near Brussels, a spokeswoman for the Belgian federal police told AFP.

Belgian prosecutors confirmed he appeared before a magistrate in Brussels on Saturday and was placed in detention pending his extradition to France.

Hendy-Freegard faces a European arrest warrant issued by France and must appear in court in Belgium within 15 days.

The prosecutors said they did not know if he would contest the extradition.

Hendy-Freegard had been illegally breeding dogs and living on-and-off in the village of Vidaillat in the sparsely populated Creuse region of central France since 2015, according to local officials.

French workplace and animal rights inspectors came to the house with police officers on August 25th to examine the premises, but Hendy-Freegard started his vehicle and hit two officers before speeding off.

Both officers were injured, with one requiring hospital treatment for a nose wound, with Hendy-Freegard facing charges of attempted murder of a public official which carry a maximum 30-year jail term.

The convicted fraudster has been dubbed “The Puppet Master” for his ability to exert control over his victims.

He was jailed for life by a London court in 2005 for deception, theft and kidnapping in an extraordinary trial that heard from seven people whose money he used to enjoy luxury cars and five-star holidays.

The kidnap charges were later quashed on appeal, meaning he was released from prison in 2009 — when outraged victims warned he would strike again.

In the Netflix documentary, the children of a woman believed to be his current partner, Sandra Clifton, said she had disappeared after meeting him.

In February, a retired local couple living close to the house watched the documentary and recognised Clifton.

They then contacted her daughter online.

During his London trial, Hendy-Freegard was said to have lived by the motto “Lies have to be big to be convincing”.

He had persuaded his victims to believe he was a British intelligence officer and they were on the run from terrorists.

CRIME

Trial starts in France over 2016 Nice truck massacre

Eight suspects go on trial on Monday over the July 2016 attack in the Mediterranean city of Nice where a radical Islamist killed 86 people by driving a truck into thousands of locals and tourists celebrating France's Fête nationale.

Published: 2 September 2022 13:17 CEST
Updated: 5 September 2022 09:25 CEST
The attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian, was shot dead by  police following the more than four-minute rampage when he zig-zagged down the  seaside embankment of the Promenade des Anglais, destroying lives in his wake.

The seven men and one woman who will go on trial in Paris are accused of crimes from being aware of his intentions to providing logistical support and supplying weapons.

Only one suspect, Ramzi Kevin Arefa, faces the maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted as a recurring offender. The others risk between five and 20 years in prison.

The trial, which is due to last until mid-December, is the latest legal process over the Islamist attacks that have hit France since 2015.

A Paris court on June 29th convicted all 20 suspects in the trial over the November 2015 attacks in the French capital which left 130 dead.

The extremist Islamic State (IS) group rapidly claimed the Nice attack, although French investigators did not find any links between the attacker and the jihadist organisation which at the time controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria.

While Lahouaiej-Bouhlel cannot now be brought to justice, the trial – as in the November 2015 case – marks a hugely important moment for survivors and relatives of the victims.

“It is better not to expect much from it so as not to be disappointed.

“Above all, we want a good trial, for everyone,” said Bruno Razafitrimo, who lost his wife Mino in the tragedy and is now bringing up their two young sons alone.

Of the accused, three suspects are charged with association in a terrorist conspiracy and the five others with association in a criminal conspiracy and violating arms laws.

The attack was the second most deadly post-war atrocity on French soil after the November 2015 Paris attacks.

Six years after the attack “the fact that the sole perpetrator is not there will create frustration. There will be many questions that no one will be able to answer,” said Eric Morain, lawyer for a victims’ association which is taking part in the trial.

“We are trying to prepare them for the fact that the sentences may not be commensurate with their suffering,” said Antoine Casubolo-Ferro, another lawyer for the victims.

Of the accused, seven will appear in court with one suspect, Brahim Tritrou, tried in absentia, after fleeing judicial supervision to Tunisia where he is now believed to be under arrest.

Just three of the accused are currently under arrest with one held in connection with another case. The defendants are a mix of Tunisians, French-Tunisians and also Albanians.

The trial will take place within the historic Palais de Justice in central Paris in the same purpose-built courthouse that hosted the November 2015 attacks hearings.

Some 30,000 people gathered on the seafront to watch a fireworks display celebrating France’s annual July 14th national day when Lahouaiej-Bouhlel began his murderous rampage.

The attack left permanent scars on the city of Nice, a byword for urban seaside glamour on France’s Cote d’Azur but which like the neighbouring Mediterranean cities of Toulon and Marseille has seen rising immigration and social tension.

Nice was struck again in October 2020 when a Tunisian Islamist radical stabbed to death three people in a church.

Nice mayor Christian Estrosi said: “This wound will never heal, whatever the outcome of the trial. This wound is too deep.”

According to French and Tunisian press reports, the body of Lahouaiej-Bouhlel was in 2017 repatriated to Tunisia and buried in his home town of M’saken, south of Tunis. This has never been confirmed by the Tunisian authorities.

