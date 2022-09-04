Read news from:
France rescues nearly 190 migrants trying to cross Channel

French officials rescued nearly 190 migrants trying to cross the Channel, the stretch of water between northern France and southern England, in a series of operations Saturday, the authorities said.

Published: 4 September 2022 09:38 CEST
Migrants are rescued by crew members of the Abeille Languedoc ship after their boat's generator broke down in French waters while they were trying to cross the Channel illegally to Britain, off the coasts of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, on May 9, 2022. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

In the early hours of Saturday a navy patrol recovered around 60 people off the French coast, said Premar, the coastal authorities, in a statement. They rescued another 50 later that morning. Bringing them back to French territory.

France’s paramilitary gendarmes meanwhile were also called out on Saturday morning, rescuing 47 people off the north coast, with another 29 recovered later in the day.

In all, nearly 190 people were rescued in less than 24 hours, said a statement from Premar.

Increasing numbers of migrants seeking to reach England are trying to cross the Channel in makeshift boats now that the authorities have added extra security to the port of Calais and the cross-Channel tunnel.

The sea crossing is particularly dangerous because the Channel is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

France’s interior ministry estimates that 20,000 people attempted the crossing between January 1 and June 13 of this year: up 68 percent on the same period last year.

The British government released similar figures last month, and in late August, announced a single-day record of 1,295 migrants detected attempting the crossing from France.

French NGO files charges against authorities over Channel migrant deaths

Utopia 56, a migrants' rights NGO based in France, has filed manslaughter charges against French and British coastguard officials for failing to help the 27 people who drowned trying to cross the Channel last month.

Published: 20 December 2021 13:32 CET
Police patrol a beach in northern France.
Police patrol a beach in northern France. A French NGO has accused the authorities of allowing the deaths of migrants trying to cross the Channel. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)

A humanitarian association has filed manslaughter charges against high-ranking French and British officials for failing to help 27 people who drowned in November trying to cross the English Channel.

The charges, filed on Friday and seen by AFP on Monday, target Philippe Dutrieux, the coast prefect of Cherbourg, Marc Bonnafous, director of the French regional coastguard, and Claire Hughes, director of Her Majesty’s Coastguards, of “involuntary manslaughter” and “failure to help people in need”.

According to statements from two survivors, people close to the victims and people who managed to cross on the same day, distress calls were made to the French and British rescue services even before the migrants’ bodies were eventually found by a fishing trawler, the Utopia 56 association said.

“They were given no immediate assistance,” it said in a statement.

Most of the victims of the boat accident on November 26 were Iraqi Kurds.

Four Afghan men, three Ethiopians, a Somalian, an Egyptian and an Iranian Kurd were also drowned.

The dead included seven women, a 16-year-old and a seven-year-old.

The alleged shortcomings by the French and British coastguards were a “regular” occurrence, Utopia 56 said, adding it hoped an investigation would shed light on the circumstances of the deaths.

The association deplored that a French probe into the accident was focused essentially on the role of human traffickers, and not the authorities.

The British side appeared not to have launched any investigation at all, it said.

The accident was the most deadly involving a migrant boat in the Channel and cast a spotlight on the increasing number of desperate people seeking to cross the narrow waterway between France and England.

It also caused major diplomatic tensions between London and Paris.

Within 48 hours of the accident, French President Emmanuel Macron accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being “not serious” in his approach to stopping the crossings.

France was irked by Johnson’s initial reaction, which was seen as deflecting blame onto France.

According to the investigation, the migrants left in an inflatable boat from Loon-Plage in northern France at night.

After their boat capsized only two men, an Iraqi Kurd and a Sudanese national, were rescued safely.

According to the Iraqi survivor there had been a total of 33 people aboard.

