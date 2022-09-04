Cars, passports, junk mail and wine: 6 essential articles for life in France

If you’re planning a road trip that takes in a French city, it’s likely that there will be rules in place limiting vehicle circulation.
In order to control pollution levels in France, cities across the country are bringing in ‘low-emission zones,’ called “Zone à faible émissions mobilité” (ZFE).
Some places have complete vehicle bans, while others have bans on certain types of vehicles or restrictions at certain times, while others only implement restrictions if the pollution level is high. In all cases, the system is based on the Crit’Air sticker.
Here’s what you need to know.
MAP: Which French cities have vehicle bans or restrictions?
For many readers of The Local, gaining citizenship of the country where they live helps them feel more settled – but there are also travel benefits, including avoiding the long ‘non EU’ queue when coming back into the Schengen zone.
But the problems associated with travelling while holding dual citizenship came to light, leaving many people wondering what they should know when they are entering different countries.
Put simply – which passport should you use? And do you have to carry both with you?
Passports: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?
All over France people optimistically put ‘pas de pub‘ (no advertising) stickers on their mailboxes, only to often find them filled to overflowing with unsolicited mail.
But now a new scheme, being trialled in 14 areas of France, aims to make it illegal to deliver unwanted post.
France trials complete ban on junk mail
Insulation, ventilation, heating – given the cost-of-living crisis that’s affecting France as much as many other countries, it’s understandable that there is a lot of talk right now about improving energy efficiency in homes.
But, if you’re renting, you might think your options are limited. You can do more than you think.
Tenants in France: How to make your home more energy efficient
Now, it’s a bit niche, but – should you ever get into a discussion with someone over the relative merits of two more more countries and the debate moves to inventions, you can stand up for France with this article.
Because, from technology to medicine, transport to fashion, French inventors are responsible for many of the things that shape the modern world.
12 world-changing inventions that came from France
As always, we’ve saved the best, most important stuff for last.
In France, early autumn is an ideal time to stock up on high-quality French wine, as supermarkets, cavistes, and websites alike get ready for the Foire aux vins.
Foire aux vins: How to find bargains on high quality wine in France
