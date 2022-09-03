Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

French newspaper accused of ‘censorship’ for pulling article on Macron

Leading French daily Le Monde on Friday faced accusations of censorship after it deleted an opinion piece that critically analysed President Emmanuel Macron's stance on Algeria, although the newspaper insisted it had contained an error of interpretation.

Published: 3 September 2022 14:43 CEST
The printing house of Riccobono group in Tremblay-en-France, near Paris, where the French daily newspaper Le Monde is printed.
The printing house of Riccobono group in Tremblay-en-France, near Paris, where the French daily newspaper Le Monde is printed. Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP

Le Monde issued a hugely unusual personal apology to Macron over the article, written by the researcher Paul Max Morin after the president made a sensitive visit to the former French colony late last month.

In his article, Morin argued that a comment made by Macron in Algeria about a “love story that has its tragic element” glorified the colonial past and represented a step back from his previous attempts for a more modern attitude towards the history of France in the North African country.

“Reducing colonisation in Algeria to a ‘love story’ is the culmination of Macron’s shift to the right on the memory question,” Morin argued in the piece. But Le Monde said that it had later deleted the piece as Morin had misinterpreted the quote.

“While it could be subject to different interpretations, the phrase ‘a love story that has its tragic element’ used by Mr Macron did not specifically refer to colonisation — as was written in the piece — but the long history of relations between France and Algeria,” it said.

“Le Monde apologises to its readers as well as the president of the Republic,” it added.

“Inexplicable and inexcusable’ 

But the move was followed by a torrent of criticism, especially from figures on the left.

“An op-ed was pulled for a quote Macron made which he did not like,” tweeted far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon. “It is a new low in the collapse of a newspaper that was once a point of reference.”

“Staggering censorship,” added Edwy Plenel, a former editor-in-chief of Le Monde who went on to found the investigative website Mediapart.

Morin himself told the Liberation daily that “pulling a piece is an abnormal practice and incomprehensible.”

“Inexplicable and inexcusable censorship by Le Monde,” tweeted the leading French economist Thomas Piketty. “We can disagree with the piece, but not delete it because it displeases the Elysee.”

There was no immediate comment from Macron’s office.

The controversy is doubly sensitive given it was Le Monde which in October 2021 quoted closed-door comments by Macron describing Algeria’s system as “politico-military” that prompted a new crisis in relations with Algiers.

“When we make mistakes that are our fault, it’s normal to apologise to people who may have been offended, starting with our readers,” the director of Le Monde, Jerome Fenoglio, told AFP.

Macron in his speeches portrays himself as a champion of the free press but there have been episodes in the past that, according to critics, reveal a more thin-skinned attitude.

In November 2020, the Financial Times pulled a piece that was bitterly critical of France’s policy in the fight against Islamist extremism. Macron followed up with a letter to the paper bitterly attacking the article.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

French city to stop lighting up public buildings in order to save energy

Local authorities in northern France have announced that they will stop lighting up public buildings at night, in an attempt to reduce energy consumption.

Published: 2 September 2022 15:51 CEST
French city to stop lighting up public buildings in order to save energy

In an effort to conserve energy, the city of Lille will stop lighting public buildings at night, except for the two emblematic squares in the city centre. 

Socialist mayor Martine Aubry made the announcement on France Bleu Nord on Friday. 

“We will turn off the lights in the city at night except in the Grand’Place and the Place de l’Opéra,” explained the mayor.

She added on Twitter that this step is the first announcement of the city’s ‘energy sobriety’ plan, and that the full plan would be announced in the coming days. 

In addition to the lights of public buildings being switched off, some fountains in the city will also be taken out of service in an attempt to water and reduce energy consumption. 

According to the mayor, the plan stands to save over 170,000 KW worth of the city’s annual energy consumption.

Public building lights will be switched off starting Monday, September 5th, but street lights will remain on.

The mayor also highlighted in her statement that the electrical consumption of lighting in Lille has been steadily reduced since 2004, in part thanks to an optimisation of power which involves dimming public lights by 30 percent between the hours of midnight and 6am.

Aubry’s announcement came as French President Emmanuel Macron convened the first meeting of the Energy Defence Council, which is set to review and respond to the country’s gas and electricity supply – including the risk of shortages – ahead of winter 2022.

All branches of government will be expected to make savings, while businesses are asked to prepare their own energy-saving plans by the end of September – it is expected that energy-saving measures for households will be voluntary.

The full government plan – which aims to cut France’s energy consumption by 10 percent in two years – is expected in October. 

SHOW COMMENTS