French postal service warns of new QR code scam

The French postal service La Poste has issued a warning about a new scam involving fake delivery notice slips.

Published: 2 September 2022 08:37 CEST
The La Poste logo on a glass facade of La Poste Paris Louvre on the eve of its reopening in Paris. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

The scam involves a fake notice, allegedly from La Poste, being slipped into people’s mailboxes.

The document tells the householder that a delivery was attempted, but they were not home, and invites them to either scan a QR code or go to a web address and enter their personal information and bank details.

It is not yet known how many people have been victim to this scam, but La Poste believes it is concentrated in the Montpellier area.

Twitter user Flavio Perez alerted the organisation to the scam by posting the fake slip online, showing that its appearance is very similar to the genuine ‘while you were out’ notes that postal workers leave.

A spokesperson for La Poste told Le Parisien that this was “the first time we have been confronted with a phishing attempt (a technique that impersonates a company to extract money or confidential information) that mixes a physical and digital medium.”

Although parcels can lead to extra charges for the recipient – especially if they are sent from outside the EU – you will never be required to pay any sum of money to access registered mail or tracked letters.

If you have any concerns, you can take the document to your local post office and ask, particularly if you were not expecting a package to be mailed to you.

You can verify that the tracking number is legitimate by opening another browser and searching the tracking number on the document. 

French rapper arrested after kicking his dog in video

French rapper Timal was arrested east of Paris on Wednesday after posting a video to Snapchat showing him kicking a dog, police and prosecutors told AFP.

Published: 1 September 2022 15:05 CEST
The clip showed the 25-year-old musician, real name Ruben Louis, kicking one of his two dogs three times around the head, and bore the caption “you moron”.

Timal was arrested on Wednesday morning in Champs-sur-Marne and his two dogs confiscated, prosecutors in nearby Meaux said, adding that he faced charges of “cruelty towards a domestic animal”.

Several animal rights groups, including France’s oldest, the Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA) said they had filed complaints.

The latest high-profile animal cruelty case comes  after French footballer Kurt Zouma was in June sentenced to 180 hours’ community service by a British court for abusing his cat, which also came to light in a viral video.

Timal first broke through in February this year with Filtre (Filter), recorded alongside fellow rapper Gazo and which was number one in the charts  for a week in March.

The song has been played more than 52 million times on the world’s top music streaming service Spotify, and almost the same number of times on YouTube.

Five days ago, Timal released a new single, Cameleon alongside veteran rapper Booba.

