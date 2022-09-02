France ‘has secured its energy supplies’ as Russia cuts gas deliveries

Emmanuel Macron and his ministers on Friday morning held an ‘energy defence council’ to discuss the situation, days after Russia announced that it was stopped gas supplies to France’s main supplier Engie.

After the meeting, Energy transition minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said that France’s gas reserves are already 92 percent full, putting them two months ahead of schedule.

“The situation is serious but we have activated all the levers to pass the winter,” she said.

The Engie CEO Catherine MacGregor told French media on Friday that she was “relatively serene” about the gas situation in France for the coming winter.

She added that Russia had “not cut supplies, but lowered them” and moved to calm fears about energy rationing this winter.

She did not, however, reveal any details of the government’s sobriété enérgetique (energy sobriety) plan, with which it hopes to cut France’s energy usage by 10 percent in two years, and 30 percent by 2030, other than to say it would be ready by the start of October, after energy network chiefs give their detailed winter forecasts.

Speaking to businesses at the start of the week, prime minister Elisabeth Borne said that she expected businesses to have completed their own energy-saving plans by the end of September.

Lille’s plan followed in the footsteps of France’s neighbour, Germany, who recently announced it would limit public lighting as well. The government’s energy saving plans would no longer allow for public buildings and monuments to be illuminated for aesthetic purposes, and that “shop window lighting will have to be turned off from 10pm to 6am.”

The sobriété enérgetique plan is expected to impose rules on public-sector offices and government departments, while encouraging businesses to sign up to by-sector codes for energy use. Energy-saving measures for households – such as lowering the heating or turning down the air-conditioning – are expected to be voluntary.