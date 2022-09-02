Read news from:
France ‘has secured its energy supplies’ as Russia cuts gas deliveries

France's environment minister on Friday moved to calm fears of energy rationing this winter, saying the country was ahead of target on stockpiling gas supplies, but added that the government's long-awaited 'energy sobriety' plan will not be revealed until October.

Published: 2 September 2022 15:33 CEST
Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

Emmanuel Macron and his ministers on Friday morning held an ‘energy defence council’ to discuss the situation, days after Russia announced that it was stopped gas supplies to France’s main supplier Engie.

After the meeting, Energy transition minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said that France’s gas reserves are already 92 percent full, putting them two months ahead of schedule.

“The situation is serious but we have activated all the levers to pass the winter,” she said. 

The Engie CEO Catherine MacGregor told French media on Friday that she was “relatively serene” about the gas situation in France for the coming winter. 

She added that Russia had “not cut supplies, but lowered them” and moved to calm fears about energy rationing this winter.

ANALYSIS: Will there be energy rationing in France this winter?

She did not, however, reveal any details of the government’s sobriété enérgetique (energy sobriety) plan, with which it hopes to cut France’s energy usage by 10 percent in two years, and 30 percent by 2030, other than to say it would be ready by the start of October, after energy network chiefs give their detailed winter forecasts. 

Speaking to businesses at the start of the week, prime minister Elisabeth Borne said that she expected businesses to have completed their own energy-saving plans by the end of September.

Lille’s plan followed in the footsteps of France’s neighbour, Germany, who recently announced it would limit public lighting as well. The government’s energy saving plans would no longer allow for public buildings and monuments to be illuminated for aesthetic purposes, and that “shop window lighting will have to be turned off from 10pm to 6am.”

READ MORE: Germany to order lights off in shop windows at night

The sobriété enérgetique plan is expected to impose rules on public-sector offices and government departments, while encouraging businesses to sign up to by-sector codes for energy use. Energy-saving measures for households – such as lowering the heating or turning down the air-conditioning – are expected to be voluntary.

ENERGY

French city to stop lighting up public buildings in order to save energy

Local authorities in northern France have announced that they will stop lighting up public buildings at night, in an attempt to reduce energy consumption.

Published: 2 September 2022 15:51 CEST
In an effort to conserve energy, the city of Lille will stop lighting public buildings at night, except for the two emblematic squares in the city centre. 

Socialist mayor Martine Aubry made the announcement on France Bleu Nord on Friday. 

“We will turn off the lights in the city at night except in the Grand’Place and the Place de l’Opéra,” explained the mayor.

She added on Twitter that this step is the first announcement of the city’s ‘energy sobriety’ plan, and that the full plan would be announced in the coming days. 

In addition to the lights of public buildings being switched off, some fountains in the city will also be taken out of service in an attempt to water and reduce energy consumption. 

According to the mayor, the plan stands to save over 170,000 KW worth of the city’s annual energy consumption.

Public building lights will be switched off starting Monday, September 5th, but street lights will remain on.

The mayor also highlighted in her statement that the electrical consumption of lighting in Lille has been steadily reduced since 2004, in part thanks to an optimisation of power which involves dimming public lights by 30 percent between the hours of midnight and 6am.

Aubry’s announcement came as French President Emmanuel Macron convened the first meeting of the Energy Defence Council, which is set to review and respond to the country’s gas and electricity supply – including the risk of shortages – ahead of winter 2022.

All branches of government will be expected to make savings, while businesses are asked to prepare their own energy-saving plans by the end of September – it is expected that energy-saving measures for households will be voluntary.

The full government plan – which aims to cut France’s energy consumption by 10 percent in two years – is expected in October. 

