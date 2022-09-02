For members
FOOD & DRINK
Foire aux vins: How to find bargains on high quality wine in France
In France, early autumn is an ideal time to stock up on high-quality French wine, as supermarkets, cavistes, and websites alike get ready for the Foire aux vins.
Published: 2 September 2022 12:00 CEST
A client looks at wine on sale in a store in Strasbourg in 2009. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)
TECHNOLOGY
Flying a drone in France: What you need to know
Hoping to capture special moments like your upcoming hiking vacation or your friend's wedding with your newly purchased drone? Well, according to French rules for drone usage, you might not be allowed to do so, as recreational drones are highly regulated in France.
Published: 1 September 2022 12:18 CEST
