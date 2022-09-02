Read news from:
Austria
FOOD & DRINK

Foire aux vins: How to find bargains on high quality wine in France

In France, early autumn is an ideal time to stock up on high-quality French wine, as supermarkets, cavistes, and websites alike get ready for the Foire aux vins.

Published: 2 September 2022 12:00 CEST
Foire aux vins: How to find bargains on high quality wine in France
A client looks at wine on sale in a store in Strasbourg in 2009. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)

For consumers, it is the perfect time to buy that expensive vintage you have had your eye on, or maybe stock up on a few special bottles.

Invented in 1973, the grocery store E.Leclerc was the one to come up with the concept of hosting seasonal wine fairs (foire aux vins). The idea was to democratise wine consumption, while simultaneously helping wine producers and sellers make space ahead of the next harvest. 

Foire aux vins occur twice a year – in the fall and the spring, though the event in autumn tends to be larger and more involved. In recent years, almost all stores that sell wine have began taking part by offering their own mark-downs.

On average, about 54 million bottles are sold per year, with prices averaging between €5 and €20.

While foreigners might not have heard of this yearly sale before, the majority of French people take part each year. In fact, ahead of the 2020 foire aux vins, over 70 percent of French people reported that they planned to participate. 

Here are some tips so you can get the best deals:

Deciding where to go – There are different pros and cons to purchasing your wine online or in a supermarket or caviste

The benefit to buying online is that you can do your research at the same time and order directly to your home, which might be useful if you are buying in bulk. However, what you gain in accessibility you lose in personal contact.

The advantage to dedicated wine shops is staff-members’ helpful advice and knowledge. They can help you find the right wine that fits your tastes, as well as provide tips for pairing. For supermarkets, you benefit from a wider array of options, though less specialised advice. 

Know the dates – each supermarket and wine cave chooses their own dates for their fall wine sales. Most start either in early or mid September, and run for about three to four weeks, typically. Some, however, do not start until October. 

Le Figaro published the dates for 2022:

In-person stores 

  • Casino supermarkets: from August 26 to September 11, 2022
  • Géant Casino: from August 30 to September 12, 2022
  • Netto: from 1st to 19th September 2022
  • La Cave aux Galeries Lafayette: from September 2 to September 24, 2022
  • Chateaunet Malakoff: from September 2 to September 24, 2022
  • Lavinia: from September 5 to October 3, 2022
  • Aldi: from September 6, 2022 and while stocks last
  • Auchan Supermarché: from September 6 to September 25, 2022
  • Casino (convenience stores): from September 6 to 18, 2022
  • Intermarché: from September 6 to 25, 2022
  • V and B: from September 7 to 21, 2022
  • La Grande Épicerie de Paris: from September 7 to October 5, 2022
  • Lidl: from September 7, 2022 and until stocks last
  • Nicolas: from September 7 to October 4, 2022
  • Nysa: from September 9 to September 25, 2022
  • Cora: from September 13 to October 1, 2022
  • Eataly Paris Marais: from September 14 to October 16, 2022
  • Monoprix : from September 16 to October 2, 2022
  • Biocoop : from September 19th to October 3rd 2022
  • Franprix : from September 19th to October 9th 2022
  • La Cave du Château: from September 20 to October 8, 2022
  • Auchan Hypermarkets: from September 27 to October 11, 2022
  • Carrefour proxi (Contact, City, Express): from September 27 to October 9, 2022
  • Magasins U: from September 27 to October 8, 2022
  • Carrefour hypermarket: from September 27 to October 10, 2022
  • Naturalia: from October 1 to 21, 2022
  • E.Leclerc: from 4 to 15 October 2022
  • Carrefour Market: from October 6 to 23, 2022

Online stores

  • Wineandco: from August 30 to October 4, 2022
  • Comptoir des Millésimes: from August 30 to October 6, 2022
  • Le Petit Ballon : from September 2nd to October 2nd 2022
  • Vin Malin : from September 1 to September 30, 2021
  • Veepee : from September 1st to September 25th 2022
  • Vinatis : from September 2nd to October 9th 2022
  • Ma Cave Leclerc: from September 5, 2022 (exclusive offer) then from September 20 (pre-booking)
  • Les Passionnés du Vin: from September 7 to 26, 2022
  • Le Savour: from September 7 to September 25, 2022
  • CHATEAUNET: from September 4 to September 25, 2021
  • TWIL: from September 10 to October 22, 2022
  • iDealwine : from 6 to 27 September 2022
  • Millésimes : from September 14 to October 5, 2022
  • Les Grappes: from September 15 to October 17, 2022
  • Ma Cave Carrefour: from September 15 to October 30, 2022

Do your homework – The phenomenon is so popular that ahead of the fall foire aux vins, wine reporters for major French publications, like Le Monde, take care to develop recommendation lists – complete with prices, stores, and thorough descriptions of the wines.

Before heading to your local supermarket, you might want to read through Ophélie Neiman – Le Monde’s wine reporter – extensive recommendation list HERE (in French). Or, if you are heading out with a budget in mind, you could read Le Figaro’s top recommendations for under €20 (in French)

If you prepare ahead of time, you can use the foire aux vins to purchase gifts, wines for special occasions, or even plan ahead and look out for vintages that will appreciate with time. However, once you are in the store, do not be afraid to ask questions. 

You can read through more advice for purchasing wine in France HERE

Eight tips on buying wine in a French supermarket

TECHNOLOGY

Flying a drone in France: What you need to know

Hoping to capture special moments like your upcoming hiking vacation or your friend's wedding with your newly purchased drone? Well, according to French rules for drone usage, you might not be allowed to do so, as recreational drones are highly regulated in France. 

Published: 1 September 2022 12:18 CEST
Flying a drone in France: What you need to know

On January 1st, 2021, the flying of recreational drones in France became subject to regulations developed by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which aims to simplify and standardise the rules for all countries in the European Union.

But in France, the rules for owning and operating recreational drones were already quite strict. Most regulations apply across the board to drone owners and users, while some additional rules depend on when you purchased your drone and its size.

Here is what you need to know if you bought a drone and plan to operate it on French territory:

Determining your drone’s category

When purchasing your drone, you were likely informed of which category it fits into. Drones purchased before 2021 fall into categories based on weight, and drones purchased after 2021 also fall into categories by weight, but these are defined by groups ranging from “C0” to “C4.”

Class C0 groups the least dangerous devices, and class C3 is for the most dangerous. Class C4 concerns devices that are similar to “radio-modeling, without electronic assistance to piloting.”

Every drone sold after January 1st, 2023 will have to be CE marked with class indication. The only exceptions will be for privately built aircraft.

Age

To operate a recreational drone, you must be at least 14 years old.

The only exceptions to this are if you built the drone yourself and it weighs less than 250 grams (this applies to pre-2021 drones). Under 14’s can also operate drones if they are accompanied by a certified drone operator who is at least 16 years old themselves.

Location

There are several locations across France where drones are either strictly regulated or completely prohibited, such as near airports or military bases.

You can check to see whether there are height regulations, or whether using your drone entirely, is allowed in your location with this interactive map developed by the civil aviation authority in France. Click HERE

Height 

In France, recreational drones are not allowed to fly higher than 120 metres in height. As the user, you must always have your drone in sight, as well. The reason behind this rule is to ensure that the user maintains complete control of the drone, and that it is not lost due to strong winds or unexpected weather.

Registration and identification

Registering your drone depends on whether or not it is equipped with a recording device. If so, then you must register the drone with the civil aviation authority. Keep in mind this rule applies to the majority of drones – both those purchased prior to and after 2021.

You can do so HERE. Registration is typically valid for a maximum of five years. If you fail to register your drone and you are required to, then you could incur a fine of up to €750. 

Additionally, if your drone is pre-2021 and weighs more than 800 grams, then it must be equipped with an electronic alert device that broadcasts the identity of your drone at regular intervals while it is in flight.

Some drones purchased after-2021 must also be outfitted with a ‘remote identification system.’ You can read more HERE.  

Respect for privacy and filming people

All people in proximity of the drone must be informed about whether the device is capable of recording them in any way.

Images that can be used to identify people (faces, licence plates, etc) are not allowed unless the person has given you their permission. Recreational drones also cannot be used for commercial or professional purposes.

The French government outlines that in the case of the violation of privacy, by capturing, recording or broadcasting images or words of people without their consent, you risk incurring one year of imprisonment or a fine of up to €45,000. 

Flying in urban areas

Even if you launch your drone from your personal garden or a private space, you are still not permitted to fly it above public spaces when in a ‘built up area.’ If you have any doubts about what is considered a ‘built up area’, you can always refer to the interactive map above. 

Flying during the day

Recreational drones must be operated during daytime hours and are not permitted to be operated at night time. This applies even to those who have a proper kit for night time flying. “Night” is defined by the aeronautical night, which is the period thirty minutes after sunset until thirty minutes before sunrise.

Flying directly over people and sensitive sites

Most drones are not permitted to fly directly over people, as the loss of control could be dangerous for the people on the ground.

You must keep a safe distance from people and vehicles. The exact distance depends on the size of your drone – the heaviest drones must keep a distance of at least 150 metres away from residential, commercial, industrial and recreational areas. 

You are also not permitted to your drone near sensitive sites, such as airports, airfields, power plants, or high security locations. Doing so risks up to six months imprisonment, a fine ranging from €15,000 to €75,000, and the confiscation of your drone.

Required training

If your drone is a pre-2021 model and it weighs less than 250 grams, then you do not need to enroll in a course. However, if your pre-2021 drone is heavier than 250 grams then you must take an online class on how to operate it safely. 

For newer models, those drones marked CO are not required to take the training course, but it is recommended. For drones marked C1 through C4, the course is required. You can find it HERE.

