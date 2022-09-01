For members
Junk mail, car bans and sperm donors: France’s new laws in effect from September
As well as being the day that children return to school and adults to work, September 1st traditionally marks the coming into effect of a whole host of new laws. From junk mail to driverless cars, class sizes to sperm donation, here are the laws added to the French statute book in 2022.
Published: 1 September 2022 10:32 CEST
Moving to France: How much money do I need for the cheapest areas of France?
If you want to move to France and you're on a budget, you will want to avoid Paris or the Riviera, but how much income do you need to be able to live in the cheapest areas of the country?
Published: 30 August 2022 19:26 CEST
