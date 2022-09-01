Read news from:
Austria
LIVING IN FRANCE

Junk mail, car bans and sperm donors: France’s new laws in effect from September

As well as being the day that children return to school and adults to work, September 1st traditionally marks the coming into effect of a whole host of new laws. From junk mail to driverless cars, class sizes to sperm donation, here are the laws added to the French statute book in 2022.

Published: 1 September 2022 10:32 CEST
Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP

Home loan insurance

From September 1st, the Lemoine law applies to all mortgage holders in France – and that means they will be able to change home loan insurance providers at any time and without charge.

Driverless cars

A new law also comes into effect licensing more types of autonomous vehicles on the road in France, albeit with some limits – full details HERE.

End of anonymous sperm donation

Sperm donation in France will no longer be completely anonymous, although this does not affect people who have donated in the past.

Donors will, from September 1st, have to accept that their identity can be communicated to any children conceived from their sperm, once they reach adulthood.

The information will only be given out if the child requests it, once they turn 18.

School sports

All primary school children will do 30 minutes of physical activity per day, under the guidance of a teacher. This is in addition to current sports classes and recess time and is intended to be an activity which does not require the children to change into sports kit.

The pledge, part of the Paris 2024 Olympics plan to get the nation more active, was tested last year in 7,000 schools and is introduced from September 1st to all France’s 48,000 primary schools.

Class sizes

The project to cut class sizes continues, with a target of no more than 12 pupils per class in the first three years of elementary school – ages 7 to 9 – for schools in deprived areas. Classes in deprived areas are already capped at no more than 24 pupils per class, although the latest data from the education ministry shows that only 75 percent of schools have reached the target.

TV licence scrapped

The bill announcing the end of the annual TV licence fee – €138 per household – formally comes into effect in September.

This means that in the autumn households will no longer have the TV licence fee added to their annual property tax bills. 

Local regulations

There are also several decrees passed by local authorities that come into effect on September 1st:

Paris parking charges

Within the city of Paris, riders of motorbikes, mopeds and scooters will now have to pay for parking – full details on charges and how to register HERE.

City vehicle limits

The cities of Marseilles, Lyon and Rouen are from September 1st either introducing or extending low-emission zones, which ban the most polluting vehicles from certain areas, based on the Crit’Air sticker system.

All vehicles are required to display a Crit’Air sticker, which gives them a rating of 1-5 based on their emissions level.

In Marseille Crit’Air 5 vehicles will be banned from a zone in the city centre, while the law comes into effect on September 1st, police will only start issuing fines on October 1st.

In Lyon the low-emission zone which is already in place in the city and its surrounding suburbs will now include private vehicles – previously it only concerned commercial vehicles. It covers Crit’Air 3,4 and 5 vehicles, however fines will only start being given in January 2023, until then police will simply inform drivers of the new rules.

Rouen too is expanding its low-emission zone – which covers 13 communes of the city and its suburbs – to include private vehicles with a Crit’Air 4 or 5 rating.

A similar scheme is already in place in Paris, covers vehicles with Crit’Air 3, 4 and 5 ratings, while several other cities have intermittent schemes that come into effect when pollution levels rise. 

The sticker requirement covers both French and foreign-registered cars – find out how to get the sticker HERE.

Advertising rules

This could eventually become a national law, but is being tested in 13 areas – Bordeaux, Grenoble, Sartrouville, Ardèche-Drome, Basse Ardèche, La Vallée de l’Ubaye Serre-Ponçon, Agen, Haute-Gironde, Nancy, Troyes, Champagne, Dunkirk and the island of Corsica.

It concerns advertising free-sheets that are distributed to households and makes it illegal to distribute any unaddressed mail, unless the mailbox has a sticker on saying ‘OuiPub’ (yes to adverts). Although many people have signs saying ‘pas de pub‘ (no adverts) on their mailboxes, these are purely advisory, while the OuiPub scheme is legally enforceable. 

The trial will run for 31 months and then will be evaluated and, if successful, extended to the whole country.

It is intended to cut down on waste paper and was one of the proposals from the Citizens’ Climate Convention.

MONEY

Moving to France: How much money do I need for the cheapest areas of France?

If you want to move to France and you're on a budget, you will want to avoid Paris or the Riviera, but how much income do you need to be able to live in the cheapest areas of the country?

Published: 30 August 2022 19:26 CEST
Moving to France: How much money do I need for the cheapest areas of France?

One of the most common reasons people give for moving to France is the quality of life here, and many people are prepared to take a salary cut or reduce their working hours in order to achieve a better work/life balance – but how much do you actually need to live on?

On many national cost comparisons, France’s Grand Est region – along the border with Luxembourg and Germany – comes out as the cheapest part of France.

The flip side of this this is that it does suffer from a lack of employment opportunities and low salaries, but it’s not unusual for people to cross the border to work, especially for those living in the Metz area – which means that border areas tend to be more expensive.

It’s one of France’s lesser known regions, but it’s well worth checking out – its history means that its culture and cuisine has a lot of German influence and it also has some stunning countryside and great national parks. 

Housing – €420 per month

Using the Grand-Est city of Nancy as an example, an apartment with at least one bedroom that is at least 35m2 in size, you can expect to spend around €420 per month.

Once you are out of the cities and in the countryside you’re more likely to find houses than apartments and there are some good prices on offer – when we went looking for property in France on sale for less than €100,000 Grand Est was the region that came out on top by quite some margin.

MAP Where in France can you guy property for less than €100k

The average rental price for the region is €12 per square metre with purchase prices at around €2,422 per square metre.

Property taxes – If you are a tenant you probably won’t need to pay any property taxes as the householders’ tax taxe d’habitation is being phased out, but if you buy you will need to pay the property owners’ tax – taxe foncière. The TV licence – previously €138 per year per household – has been scrapped this year.

Transport – €177 per month (excluding purchase cost)

Public transport in rural France is poor, so if you are in a rural part of Grand-Est you’re likely to need a car.

Having said that, the region has several small to medium sized cities, such as Nancy, all of which have good public transport.

If you do have a car, according to a government report on energy published in 2021, the average French household with a vehicle spent about of €1,542 per year on fuel, which comes out to about €128.50 per month.

Afterwards, you would need to also add insurance – price comparison site Les Furets estimates the average national monthly cost of vehicle insurance in France at €46, although obviously a lot depends on your age, location and driving record.

There’s also the compulsory two-yearly contrôle technique vehicle check, the average national price is €78.

Utilities – €110-€150 per month

Energy prices are set nationally in France and in August 2022, the electricity cost per kilowatt for those with a regulated rate with the national energy provider (EDF) was €0.1740 TTC.

If you heat your home with gas, but use an electric cooker, your average energy bill in France is about €81 for both gas and electricity. In contrast, if you heat your heating, hot water, and stove top are all electric, then your average bill is likely to be higher, around €125 per month. The average internet bill is €29 a month.

Grand-Est is known in France for being chilly and rainy, so in winter you’re likely to spend more on heating.

The relatively affordable housing in Grand-Est also means that you are more likely to have a larger space – which naturally will cost more to heat. If you have purchased an old property it may also have a poor energy rating and inefficient heating systems. While there are government grants available to install more energy-efficient heating methods or improve your insulation, there is likely to still be a cost to you.

On a plus side, rural homes are more likely to have open fires or log-burners, meaning you can collect your own fuel to contribute to heating.

Groceries – €220 per month

Shopping for food in Grand-Est will be a bit less expensive than the national average.

Using the E. Leclerc store in the centre of the city, near the Gare de Nancy, as an example, you could expect to spend about 220 per month as a single person for a panier (the national measure of the average cost of groceries), according to price comparison site Que Choisir. 

Healthcare – €38 per month

Once you have lived in France for three months you are entitled to register in to public healthcare system – here’s how.

Once you are registered (and it can take a few months) the state reimburses the majority of your costs for medical appointments, prescriptions and treatments. There is also the option to purchase top-up insurance known as a mutuelle, which (in most cases) will ensure that 100 percent of your medical costs are reimbursed.

For a single person, the average cost of a mutuelle is €38 per month, and if you are an employee your employer must pay at least half of the monthly cost.

Childcare – €180-€400 per month (means tested)

This won’t be applicable to everyone, but if you have young children you might need to factor in childcare costs.

After the age of three, children are required to attend pre-school (maternelle). This is free, public and mandatory. However, until your child reaches the age of three, you may need to budget for childcare – usually either a nanny, childminder or a nursery (crèche).

For public nurseries, the prices are determined on the basis of income. Typically, if you earn between €2,000 and €3,000 per month, you will find yourself paying between €180 and €250 a month for full-time daycare at a crèche. If you earn between €2,000 and €4,000 you might the crèche will cost you between €250 and €400.

READ MORE: Family-centred society: What it’s really like being a parent in France

If your income is higher than €4,000 per month, then you may find yourself paying closer to €1,000 per month.

The prices are staggered because childcare through a crèche or nounou (childminder) is state subsidised,

Families in France also benefit from other state benefits. After your child is born, you may qualify for the “prestation d’accueil du jeune enfant (Paje)” which can be paid at the time of the birth (or adoption) of the child and until the child reaches the age of six, for families who demonstrate the financial need. CAF (Caisse d’Allocations Familiales de Paris) also offers assistance to low-income families with children. 

For childcare during the summer, your child can take part in the colonies de vacances – which are an opportunity to go away from home to learn and participate in new activities. The price to send your child can be subsidised by CAF, based on income.

Salary

If you’re moving to France to work, you might notice that wages are lower than your home country, especially for Americans. You will, however, be covered by the minimum wage.

As of August 2022 the national minimum wage – known as the SMIC – in France is €11.07 per hour before taxes, which comes out to about €8.76 after taxes. A full-time worker on minimum wage would earn €1,329.05 per month, after taxes.

Total living cost – €970 per month

Grand-Est would likely be affordable for a person earning the minimum wage in France, with the added bonus that they could save on transport costs if they were living in a town and did not need a car.

The above totals are of course of only guides, there are lots of variables including whether you own your own home and whether or not you need a car. You would need to factor in taxes, but if your income is low you will generally not pay income tax.

While there is quite a significant amount of government help available to low-income households, this isn’t always available to new arrivals and will involve you navigating the French social security system, which is not always easy for newcomers. 

When we asked our readers who had moved to France, few had been motivated by money and the majority said that their overall quality of life was better in France. 

READ MORE: ‘Our life is so much better here’ – Why do people move to France?

One major plus for life in France is that if circumstances mean that the cost of living rises dramatically, you can rely on your new compatriots to be very stroppy about it until the government takes action to help individuals cope with their bills. 

