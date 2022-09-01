Read news from:
French rapper arrested after kicking his dog in video

French rapper Timal was arrested east of Paris on Wednesday after posting a video to Snapchat showing him kicking a dog, police and prosecutors told AFP.

Published: 1 September 2022 15:05 CEST
Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

The clip showed the 25-year-old musician, real name Ruben Louis, kicking one of his two dogs three times around the head, and bore the caption “you moron”.

Timal was arrested on Wednesday morning in Champs-sur-Marne and his two dogs confiscated, prosecutors in nearby Meaux said, adding that he faced charges of “cruelty towards a domestic animal”.

Several animal rights groups, including France’s oldest, the Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA) said they had filed complaints.

The latest high-profile animal cruelty case comes  after French footballer Kurt Zouma was in June sentenced to 180 hours’ community service by a British court for abusing his cat, which also came to light in a viral video.

Timal first broke through in February this year with Filtre (Filter), recorded alongside fellow rapper Gazo and which was number one in the charts  for a week in March.

The song has been played more than 52 million times on the world’s top music streaming service Spotify, and almost the same number of times on YouTube.

Five days ago, Timal released a new single, Cameleon alongside veteran rapper Booba.

Manhunt for British fugitive expanded across southern and central France

A British conman suspected of the attempted manslaughter of a French police officer is still at large, and the search for him has been widened across central and southern France.

Published: 30 August 2022 12:25 CEST
Robert Hendy-Freegard has been on the run since Friday when he drove his car at two French police offices, seriously injuring one, during a check at his home in Creuse, central France.

French police on Monday confirmed that he is still at large and is being actively sought by police in Creuse, as well as the neighbouring départements of Corrèze, Haute-Vienne, Allier, Indre and Puy-de-Dôme.

An investigation has been opened for “attempted manslaughter of a person in authority” – the injured officer remained in hospital on Monday.

Hendy-Freegard, 51, was jailed for life by a London court in 2005 for deception, theft and kidnapping in an extraordinary trial that heard from seven victims whose money he used to enjoy luxury cars, expensive meals and five-star holidays.

But the kidnap charges were later quashed on appeal and he was released from prison in 2009.

Martine Laporte, the mayor of Vidaillat in the sparsely populated Creuse region, told AFP that he had been living in the village since 2015.

Gendarmes visited his property on Friday with health inspectors to conduct an investigation into the dog-breeding operation that Hendy-Freegard ran with his partner.

Neighbours told local newspaper Midi-Libre that there had been several complaints made about the puppy farm, which reportedly did not have the proper licences.

“While police were asking one of the partners to accompany them to the nearest station, the individual started his vehicle and hit two officers before fleeing,” a statement from the police in the Creuse region said.

He was the subject of the Netflix documentary “The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman” earlier this year.

In it, victims described how Hendy-Freegard had spun an elaborate web of lies, claiming that he was a member of the British secret services and that their lives were in danger in order to isolate them from family and friends and steal their money. He is believed to have conned £1 million out of his various victims.

The children of a woman believed to be his current partner, Sandra Clifton, also appeared in the documentary and said she disappeared after meeting him.

Neighbours in Vidaillat have described Clifton as “reclusive”.

Hendy-Freegard fled in his UK-registered Audi A3. 

