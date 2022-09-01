France trials complete ban on junk mail

Home loan insurance

From September 1st, the Lemoine law applies to all mortgage holders in France – and that means they will be able to change home loan insurance providers at any time and without charge.

Driverless cars

A new law also comes into effect licensing more types of autonomous vehicles on the road in France, albeit with some limits – full details HERE.

End of anonymous sperm donation

Sperm donation in France will no longer be completely anonymous, although this does not affect people who have donated in the past.

Donors will, from September 1st, have to accept that their identity can be communicated to any children conceived from their sperm, once they reach adulthood.

The information will only be given out if the child requests it, once they turn 18.

School sports

All primary school children will do 30 minutes of physical activity per day, under the guidance of a teacher. This is in addition to current sports classes and recess time and is intended to be an activity which does not require the children to change into sports kit.

The pledge, part of the Paris 2024 Olympics plan to get the nation more active, was tested last year in 7,000 schools and is introduced from September 1st to all France’s 48,000 primary schools.

Class sizes

The project to cut class sizes continues, with a target of no more than 12 pupils per class in the first three years of elementary school – ages 7 to 9 – for schools in deprived areas. Classes in deprived areas are already capped at no more than 24 pupils per class, although the latest data from the education ministry shows that only 75 percent of schools have reached the target.

TV licence scrapped

The bill announcing the end of the annual TV licence fee – €138 per household – formally comes into effect in September.

This means that in the autumn households will no longer have the TV licence fee added to their annual property tax bills.

Local regulations

There are also several decrees passed by local authorities that come into effect on September 1st:

Paris parking charges

Within the city of Paris, riders of motorbikes, mopeds and scooters will now have to pay for parking – full details on charges and how to register HERE.

City vehicle limits

The cities of Marseilles, Lyon and Rouen are from September 1st either introducing or extending low-emission zones, which ban the most polluting vehicles from certain areas, based on the Crit’Air sticker system.

All vehicles are required to display a Crit’Air sticker, which gives them a rating of 1-5 based on their emissions level.

In Marseille Crit’Air 5 vehicles will be banned from a zone in the city centre, while the law comes into effect on September 1st, police will only start issuing fines on October 1st.

In Lyon the low-emission zone which is already in place in the city and its surrounding suburbs will now include private vehicles – previously it only concerned commercial vehicles. It covers Crit’Air 3,4 and 5 vehicles, however fines will only start being given in January 2023, until then police will simply inform drivers of the new rules.

Rouen too is expanding its low-emission zone – which covers 13 communes of the city and its suburbs – to include private vehicles with a Crit’Air 4 or 5 rating.

A similar scheme is already in place in Paris, covers vehicles with Crit’Air 3, 4 and 5 ratings, while several other cities have intermittent schemes that come into effect when pollution levels rise.

The sticker requirement covers both French and foreign-registered cars – find out how to get the sticker HERE.

Advertising rules

This could eventually become a national law, but is being tested in 13 areas – Bordeaux, Grenoble, Sartrouville, Ardèche-Drome, Basse Ardèche, La Vallée de l’Ubaye Serre-Ponçon, Agen, Haute-Gironde, Nancy, Troyes, Champagne, Dunkirk and the island of Corsica.

It concerns advertising free-sheets that are distributed to households and makes it illegal to distribute any unaddressed mail, unless the mailbox has a sticker on saying ‘OuiPub’ (yes to adverts). Although many people have signs saying ‘pas de pub‘ (no adverts) on their mailboxes, these are purely advisory, while the OuiPub scheme is legally enforceable.

The trial will run for 31 months and then will be evaluated and, if successful, extended to the whole country.

It is intended to cut down on waste paper and was one of the proposals from the Citizens’ Climate Convention.