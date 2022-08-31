Paris brings in new parking fees for motorbikes and scooters

The new rules come into effect on Thursday, September 1st and concern motorbikes, mopeds and scooters.

Who has to pay?

Anyone who parks a motorbike, moped or a scooter with an internal combustion engine in public parking spaces within the Paris area has to pay.

Low-emission two-wheelers, such as electric scooters, can still park for free – however you will still need to register with the scheme.

L1, L2, L3 and L5 vehicles are affected by the latest changes – check the registration document of your vehicle for information.

For reference, L4, L6 and L7 vehicles fall under the rates applicable to cars and small vans.

People with disabilities and home care professionals can, under certain conditions, park for free.

How much does it cost?

That depends on why you’re in Paris with a motorbike or scooter.

Those who live in Paris can pay to be part of a subscription scheme – at a cost of €22.50 a year, or €45 for three years. Membership of this scheme entitles you to park your motorbike or scooter on the street at a cost of €0.75 per day, and €4.50 per week.

For those who commute into Paris on a motorbike or scooter, and then park in one place all day, the registration fee is €22.50 per year, and parking rates are fixed at €0.75 per hour.

Those who live in the Petit Couronne départements of Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, or Val-de-Marne and travel round Paris for work purposes using their motorbikes or scooters – so-called “mobile professionals” – face a €120 per year parking permit subscription and an hourly parking rate of €0.25.

Other motorbike or scooter users are considered to be visitors to the city. Hourly rates then vary by arrondissement.

Zone 1 (1st to the 11th arrondissement): 1hr parking for €3 / 2hrs – €6 / 3hrs – €12 / 4hrs – €19.50 / 5hrs – €28.50 / 6hrs – €37.50

Zone 2 (12th to the 20th arrondissement): 1hr parking for €2 / 2hrs – €4 / 3hrs – €8 / 4hrs – €13 / 5hrs – €19 / 6hrs – €25

How do I apply for a permit?

Since June 27th, motorbike and scooter users have been able to apply for a resident pass via the France Connect platform, through a dedicated platform – here.

Have supporting documents, namely your identity and proof of address, handy.

To pay for daily parking, you can use apps such as Paybyphone, Flowbird and ParkNow.

Where can I park?

Currently, Paris has about 42,000 spaces dedicated for two-wheeled vehicles, with another 4,000 to be created as part of the scheme. Motorcycle users can also use vacant car spaces if required.

What are the fines for non-payment?

Rates differ between light vehicles and two-wheelers. The fine for a six-hour parking ticket, now called FPS (forfait post-stationnement) is €37.50 for zone 1 (1st to the 11th arrondissement) and €25 for zone 2, (12th to the 20th arrondissement).

Dangerous parking fines are the same for motorbike users as for car users: €135.

Can more than one two-wheel vehicle park in one car space?

According to the city hall of the 11th district of the city “it is quite possible”. These are the parking strips that work. A two-wheeler can therefore park completely between two cars, as long as it leaves enough space for the car doors to open. Two-wheelers can also park in single file.