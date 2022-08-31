Lost in Frenchlation’s September screenings in Paris and Biarritz

Anglophones in Paris have been able to enjoy Lost in Frenchlation’s regular offerings – but, this month, English speakers in Biarritz can also enjoy some French cinematic culture.

Five films are on the docket in Paris in September;

Rodéo, directed by Lola Quivoron, screens on September 2nd, at Publicis Cinema, avenue des Champs-Élysées. Members of the film crew will attend the screening.

Tickets are €13 full price, €8 for students and all other concessions

Jean Eustache’s cult 1973 masterpiece La Maman et la Putain screens on Thursday, September 8th, at L’Entrepôt Cinema, 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, Paris 14, in the presence of a surprise guest.

Tickets, available from the cinema, are €8.50 full price; €7 for students and all other concessions.

Noémie Merlant’s Mi Iubita Mon Amour follows a woman’s pre-marital romance with a young man she meets during a bachelorette holiday in Romania.

Tickets for the screening on Thursday, September 15th at Luminor Cinema, Luminor, 20 Rue du Temple, Paris 4, are €10 full price; €8 for students and all other concessions.

Prior to the screening, a two-hour walking tour of Saint Germain des Prés, highlighting influential women writers is available in collaboration with Women of Paris, for an additional €15. Full details for the tour are available here

Dust off your dancing shoes for Lost in Frenchlation’s big event on Friday, September 23rd, comedy Rumba La Vie, directed by and starring Franck Dubosc.

Prior to the film, which starts at 8pm, there’s a toe-tapping performance by and San.TooR dance company. Tickets for the screening – and the dance show preview – at the Club de l’Étoile Cinema, Club de l’Étoile, 14 Rue Troyon, Paris 8, are €15 full price; €13 for students and all other concessions

The final Lost in Frenchlation-ed film of the month is La Dérive des Continents, directed by Lionel Baier, on Thursday, September 29th.

The evening starts with drinks before the screening, followed by a Q&A session with Canadian actor Théodore Pellerin, who plays Albert in the drama. Tickets for the evening at L’Arlequin, 76 Rue de Rennes, Paris 6, are €10 full price; €8 concessions.

In south-west France, the Cinéma Le Royal, in Biarritz, will show Mi Iubita mon amour on September 8th, and Rodéo on September 22nd.