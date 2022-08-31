For members
ECONOMY
How France is preparing for a future of driverless vehicles
While there won't be any batmobiles cruising the streets of Paris or Lyon any time soon, France has taken an important step in revising the legal framework for introducing autonomous cars onto the roads.
Published: 31 August 2022 12:26 CEST
A technician sits inside the experimental driverless autonomous shuttle near Indre, Central France on July 29, 2022. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
PARIS
Paris brings in new parking fees for motorbikes and scooters
Owners of motorcycles and scooters will have to pay for their parking in Paris from September as part of the French capital’s ongoing project to “de-clutter public space [and] give it back to pedestrians.”
Published: 31 August 2022 12:00 CEST
