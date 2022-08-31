Read news from:
Austria
FRENCH HISTORY

French history myth: Croissants are French

They don't appear on the flag, but the delicious buttery breakfast pastry is definitely an unofficial symbol of France - but is a croissant actually French?

Published: 31 August 2022 11:19 CEST
Croissants displayed at a bakery in Paris. Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP

Myth: The French invented the croissant, which by the 20th century had become a staple breakfast item in France and the quintessential symbol of Frenchness abroad.

In bad news for patriots, the distinctive crescent-shaped pastry is well documented to be originally an Austrian invention, known as the kipferl.

Kipferl appears in Austrian local records as early as the 13th century, while the first recorded mention of the curved pastry in Paris was in 1837.

This was at the bakery of Austrian migrants August Zang and Ernest Schwartzer, who opened their shop in Rue de Richelieu, Paris in 1837. They specialised in the pastries and cakes of their homeland and are generally agreed to be the ones who popularised the kipferl in France. 

Despite their shop only being open for a few years, they sparked a craze for Viennese pastries, particularly the curved pastry which became known as a croissant in the French – the word simply meaning crescent.

Croissant in French retains its original meaning as ‘crescent’ as in the Mouvement international de la Croix-Rouge et du Croissant-Rouge (International movement of the Red Cross and Red Crescent).

The Austrian roots of the pastry meanwhile are referenced in viennoiseries (Vienna-style pastries) which is the generic name for breakfast pastries including croissant, pain au chocolat/chocolatine and pain au raisin.

There’s a popular myth that Austrian princess Marie-Antoinette brought the kipferl to France when she married Louis XVI, however it doesn’t appear in any kind of written record until more than 40 years after her death – despite her activities, tastes and fashions being widely reported in the popular press of the day – so this is generally considered unlikely. 

By the late 19th/early 20th century the pastry had undergone a major transformation in France, as bakers began to use flaky pastry to make it, rather than the original which was more like a sweet bread, similar to brioche.

So while France didn’t invent the croissant, we can perhaps say that it perfected it, since the rich, flaky, buttery pastry is one of the defining aspects of the croissant, and surely explains its huge global popularity.

Now if only we could figure out a way of eating them without getting crumbs everywhere.

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: Josephine Baker is buried in the Panthéon

The Paris Panthéon is where France honours its greatest sons (and a few of its greatest daughters), but what's the situation with the US-born Josephine Baker?

Published: 30 August 2022 10:21 CEST
French history myths: Josephine Baker is buried in the Panthéon

Myth: Jospehine Baker, the US-born dancer, Resistance hero and civil rights activist is buried in the Panthéon, having been given France’s highest posthumous honour in 2021. 

The Panthéon, in Paris’ 5th arrondissement, is a very exclusive club – it’s reserved for men and women who are judged to have been exceptional French citizens, and only the president can grant someone the honour of a place there.

There exists in French a verb – panthéoniser – to describe the process of being granted a place in the Panthéon, which often happens many years after the individual’s death. 

5 things to know about the Panthéon

It’s entirely true that Josephine Baker – a naturalised French citizen who was born in the US – was panthéoniser in 2021, on the decision of Emmanuel Macron, who said: “Dear Josephine – You are entering the Panthéon because although you were born American there is no-one more French than you.”

Images of Josephine Baker are projected on the Pantheon monument during the ceremony in 2021. Photo by Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP

She was honoured for her work for the French Resistance during World War II, as well as her post-war work on civil rights both in France and the US. 

But of the 81 people who have so far been granted the honour of a place in the Panthéon, not all of them are actually buried there.

Some people are panthéoniser immediately after their death, while others are inducted years later, often after a public campaign, and in this case a decision must be made on whether to disinter the body and rebury it in the Panthéon. 

In the case of moving a body, the family’s permission is sought first. If they are not happy with the idea, sometimes soil from a person’s grave is moved to the Panthéon instead, while the building also contains several urns that house the hearts of an honoured citizen.

Josephine Baker died in 1975 and was buried in Monaco, where she was living at the time.

In 2021 her descendants were not happy with the idea of digging up her body and moving it to Paris, so the coffin that was carried into the building in November 2021, draped with the French flag, was in fact filled with soil collected from places that had been important to Baker during her life. 

Inside the building, each inductee has a tomb and the tombs are largely identical, regardless of whether their body is buried there or not. The building also contains space for more tombs for future inductees. 

A picture taken on January 7, 2022 shows the tomb of Josephine Baker in the Panthéon. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / various sources / AFP

This article is part of our August series on myths and misconceptions about French history.

