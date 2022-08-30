Read news from:
What can we expect from Macron’s ‘Energy Defence Council’?

President Emmanuel Macron will host an 'Energy Defence Council' - intended to respond to possible energy shortages in France - for the first time on Friday. Here is what we can expect.

Published: 30 August 2022 10:21 CEST
A person lighting up a gas stove. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron has created an ‘Energy Defence Council’ to discuss the energy supply in France in the coming months, after warnings of possible winter shortages increased in recent days.

The group will meet for the first time on Friday, September 2nd at the Élysée Palace.

The President’s office stated that the objective is to “prepare for all eventualities this autumn and winter.”

The body will function as a decision-making tool capable of responding quickly to the crisis.

Prior to Covid-19, these councils were limited to the Defence and National Security Councils, with meetings held in restricted format around the head of state and usually devoted to military topics.

However, during the pandemic, Macron created a “Public Health Defence Council” responsible for “crisis public health decisions” during the pandemic.

The group met weekly and was made up of key ministers, drawing on recommendations from experts including the Scientific Council.

Similarly, the Energy Defence Council will allow Macron’s government to make key decisions related to potential energy shortages in France.

Franceinfo reports that the Council is expected to take stock of and – if necessary – make decisions regarding the production capacity of electricity, particularly regarding the situation of France’s power giant, EDF. 

BFMTV’s head of the political service, Philippe Corbé, predicted that the body will “have to focus on companies that, within a month, will have to define an energy-saving plan. If within a month these sobriety plans are not up to the situation, then the government will organise reductions in energy consumption.”

In a speech to business leaders on Monday, prime minister Elisabeth Borne said that each business sector would be required to have a plan by October 1st, detailing how it will cut its energy consumption.

Concern regarding energy supplies for the winter has been mounting in recent days. On Tuesday, French gas supplier Engie announced that Russian energy giant Gazprom was slashing its natural gas deliveries “due to a disagreement between both sides over the execution of contracts.”

The group added that the gas supplies from Russia had already been drastically reduced in recent months – representing just four percent of its total energy supplies at the end of July.

“Engie had already secured the necessary volumes to guarantee supplies for its clients and for its own needs,” the group said.

France has been rapidly filling its gas storage facilities, which are now 90 percent full, and has negotiated extra supplies from Norway.

The country relies on nuclear for most of its electricity, but gas accounts for about 20 percent of its total energy consumption, mostly for residential heating and cooking as well as industrial purposes, official figures show.

French PM warns businesses of risk of energy rationing this winter

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned company bosses on Monday about the risk of energy rationing this winter and urged them to take steps to reduce their consumption.

Published: 29 August 2022 16:01 CEST
“If we act collectively then we can overcome the risk of shortages, but unless everyone takes part and if all the bad-case scenarios come together then we could be forced to impose reductions on consumers,” she said.

“If we end up with rationing, companies will be the most affected and unfortunately we need to be prepared for it.”

Speaking at the annual gathering of Medef – the business leaders group – Borne asked each business to prepare their own plan to cut energy use, as part of France’s wide ranging sobriété enérgetique (energy sobriety) plan, which will be revealed this shortly.

In addition to the immediate threat of a shortage of Russian gas this winter, the plan – to cut France’s energy use by 10 percent in two years and 30 percent by 2030 – is also a response to the climate crisis.

Borne began her speech by recapping the bleak events of the summer – historically early heatwaves, the worst drought in 60 years, wildfires raging across the country and fatal storms – to underline that the climate crisis is accelerating.

“Every company needs to mobilise and act. I call on everyone to establish their own energy-saving plans in September,” she said, while stressing that the crisis caused by record-high energy prices would help the transition away from fossil fuels.

“The months ahead are just a step in the bigger transition that we need to make,” she said.

France is more sheltered than many European countries from the surge in gas prices caused by Russia’s decision to reduce its exports to Europe after its invasion of Ukraine in February.

France generates some 70 percent of its electricity from a fleet of 56 nuclear reactors, but 32 are currently offline either for routine maintenance or to evaluate corrosion risks.

Ministers will be meeting with business leaders in the weeks to come, and representatives from key sectors to develop industry-wide plans for energy transition.

The first sectors to be reviewed – partially in response to the events of the summer, will be forestry, water and renewable energy. 

