JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: French police secrecy encouraged wild conspiracy theories on Princess Diana and Al-Hilli deaths

Veteran reporter John Lichfield reported on both the death of Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed in Paris in 1997 and the Al-Hilli family in the French Alps in 2012 - he looks back at the media circus that surrounded both cases and how the French police policies encouraged the wild conspiracy theories that still rage to this day.

Published: 30 August 2022 11:32 CEST
Floral tributes to Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed near the Pont de l'Alma in Paris. Photo by Patrick KOVARIK / AFP

Wednesday is the 25th anniversary of the road accident which killed Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed in Paris. Next Monday is the 10th anniversary of the Al-Hilli murders in the French Alps.

What do these two events have in common, other than the proximity of their dates?

They are both – still – the object of wild conspiracy theories.

In both cases, if you look at the undisputed facts, the possibilities are limited. The Diana accident could only have been an accident. The Al-Hilli murders were almost certainly a random act by someone local.

Neither of these explanations is satisfactory to a chunk of the popular media – in France as well as in Britain. Wild notions still thrive.

I reported both events at the time. I have studied them in some detail. The sequence of events makes any form of assassination impossible (in the case of Diana and Dodi’s death) or extremely unlikely (in the case of the Al-Hilli murders).

In both cases, the French investigators have been criticised in the UK media. Is there any truth to the criticisms? A little; not much.

What is certainly true is that both events illustrated the huge gulf between the ways that French and Anglo-Saxon investigators deal with the media.

In theory, every party of a French criminal investigation is secret once it is handed over to an examining magistrate or juge d’instruction. In the case of the Diana accident in 1997,  the investigating magistrate, Hervé Stéphan, took that principle seriously. In the first couple of weeks, very little information, beyond the basic facts, was given to the world media assembled in Paris.

Together with a BBC colleague, Hugh Schofield, I  wrote to Judge Stéphan at the time. We said we understood the French system but unless he allowed the official findings to be released, a thousand conspiracy theories would breed.

He wrote back to say, in effect: “You are absolutely right but my hands are tied. Rules are rules.”

By the time of the Al-Hilli murders 15 years later, it seemed to me that that the French judicial authorities had learned their lessons from the information débacle in the Diana case. The Annecy chief prosecutor, Eric Maillaud, gave regular press conferences. Some of the leading gendarmerie investigators took part.

Even so, the information was limited and strangely filtered. It took a big leak to Le Monde in November (two months after the event) to establish the basic time-line of what happened in a forest lay-by near the village of Chevaline on September 5th, 2012.

Once again, the absence of fundamental information allowed wild theories to take hold.

Take the accident in Paris first. There are some areas of uncertainty. A white Fiat which struck Diana and Dodi’s limousine has never been traced. But the undisputed facts make it impossible for anyone to have organised an assassination attempt and disguised it as an accident.

The route taken by Diana and Dodi that night was random. They were trying to shake off the paparazzi on motorbikes who were pursuing them from the Ritz Hotel. Rather than go straight back to Dodi’s flat just off the Champs Elysées, they took a large detour along the fast quais beside the river Seine.

Their driver was the worse for both drink and drugs. He was actually heading away from Dodi’s flat when he crashed into a pillar in the tunnel below the Place de L’Alma.

How could anyone – M16, CIA or the Royal Family – have known that their limo would have been in that place at that time?

Now, the Al-Hilli murders.

All sorts of intriguing or suspicious-sounding information has been unearthed by the media about the three victims: Saad Al-Hilli, 50, his wife Iqbal, 47, and her mother Suhaila Al-Alaf, 74. Similar theories have been advanced to suggest that the real target of the murders was Sylvain Mollier, 46, the local cyclist found dead beside the British-Iraqi family’s car.

Both the Al-Hillis and Mollier took random decisions that day to drive or cycle to the end of a winding, bumpy 3 kilometre road into the forests and mountains above Lake Annecy.

Witnesses saw no sign that they were followed. It is difficult to imagine how a murderer – contract killer in the case of the Al-Hillis; someone with a personal grudge in the case of Mollier – could have been lying in wait for them at that isolated place at 3.30pm that afternoon.

The forensic evidence found at the scene suggests that killer was there when they arrived. It also identifies the gun used as a 70 years old (at least) 7.65 mm P06 Luger, issued to the Swiss army and police until the end of the 1930s. That is scarcely the weapon of choice for a contract killer.

After dutifully following all possible leads about Saad Al-Hilli’s business activities as a microsatellite  engineer and his quarrel with his brother about their father’s will, French investigators long ago reached a working conclusion. The murders were a random act by a deranged local man, who has since died or is still lying low.

Conclusion: the French policy of “secrecy of the investigation” encourages wild interpretations, and pure invention, to prosper. Twenty five and ten years later, the collective, popular memory – especially of the Princess Diana road accident – retains the wild theories. It is often hazy on the facts.

JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: Macron’s Churchillian rhetoric provides a vital clue to events in France

Once may be a freak or a curiosity - three times in five days is a strategy, writes John Lichfield after Emmanuel Macron's trio of speeches warning of tough times ahead for France and the West.

Published: 25 August 2022 11:51 CEST
President Emmanuel Macron has started France’s new electoral season with a trio of apocalyptic speeches in which he warned that France, the European Union and the West are entering a time of great danger and profound change.

On Wednesday he arranged, atypically, for the 24-hour TV news channels to broadcast live his introductory remarks to the first cabinet meeting after the government’s short summer break.

“We are living through a time of radical shift,” Macron said. (In French he used the word ‘bascule’ which means tipping point.)

“Our times may seem to be a succession of great crises. Some people might see our fate as being a perpetual management of crises. In my opinion, what we are going though is more like a great tipping point or upheaval.”

He went on to warn of the new strength of autocratic and illiberal governments; the end of an age of “carefree abundance”; and permanent shortages of water and raw materials.

Last Friday President Macron had warned French people that they faced a hard winter, partly because of the Ukraine war. He appealed to them to be ready to pay “the price of liberty”, rather than listen to the “simplistic” rhetoric of hard-left and far-right about the allegedly self-destructive impact of sanctions on Moscow.

He made similar remarks in a recorded video speech to a conference in Ukraine on Tuesday.

At one level, this is Macron at his best.

Unlike many politicians, he is willing – even eager – to set aside the tyranny of headlines and try to take the long view of events. He is sometimes accused of having the instincts of a think-tank president, rather than a President of the Republic.

Compare his comments, nonetheless, with the banalities and inanities of the campaign in Britain to elect a new Conservative Party leader (and incidentally a new Prime Minister). Macron probably had Britain in mind when he went on to urge his ministers to “resist the temptations of demagogy”.

“It’s easy to promise everything and anything…in a complex world where fear thrives,” he said.

Macron is, however, head of state, not head of a think-tank. His volley of apocalyptic speeches was, I believe, more than Macronsplaining. It was part of a political strategy. Macron is trying to define the dangers of the next six months on his own terms before the next six month defines, and destroys, him.

Street marches and strikes are already planned by the Left and by trades unions next month to demand higher wages and protest against Macron’s plans for pension and unemployment pay reform. The hard left La France Insoumise and Far Right Rassemblement National are starting to complain more loudly  against EU sanctions on Moscow.

A severing of Russian gas supplies would send the cost of energy in Europe into the stratosphere this winter. The government cannot indefinitely borrow billions to shield French consumers from the pain,

After poor results in the June parliamentary elections, Macron and his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne have lost their absolute majority of seats in the National Assembly. Their success in pushing through a €44 billion package of anti-inflation measures early this month was impressive but also misleading.

Macron will find it much harder – and maybe impossible – to assemble majorities for his pension or employment reforms or  painful responses to the multi-layered crises which threaten this winter.

 Macron has had a strange year. He was hyper-active in his responses to the Covid and Ukraine crises but strangely passive during the parliamentary elections.

He has been accused by some of his own allies – as recently as last week in a large, well-researched article in Le Monde – of drifting through the summer without a clear plan for his second five years in the Elysée Palace.  

The flurry of blood, sweat and tears speeches is, I believe, his response to those criticisms. Earlier this month the President allowed himself to be photographed riding a fuel-guzzling jet ski off the French Mediterranean coast. Presumably at that point, he had not yet decided to warn the French people that the “age of carefree abundance” is over.

There is much in Macron’s recent rhetoric which make sense. But it is also intended, I believe, to provide him and his government with an over-arching strategy for the next six to ten months.

His comments have already drawn an angry response from trades unions and the Left. “What abundance”?” they ask. Many poorer French people are already suffering from the steep rise in prices (despite the expensive government efforts which have kept inflation to around 6.1 percent, compared to over 10 percent in the UK). Macron’s warnings are, they claim, just a cover for imposing new “sacrifices” on the poor.

The President’s strategy is somewhat subtler than that. Rather than seeming to submit to a procession of crises this winter, he wants to give French people a patriotic road-map. We are entering brutal times but with unity and clarity of purpose we can survive with our value, and some of our prosperity, intact.

Is that also a road-map for calling an early parliamentary election next year? Now there is a question…

