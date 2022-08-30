For members
Moving to France: How much money do I need for the cheapest areas of France?
If you want to move to France and you're on a budget, you will want to avoid Paris or the Riviera, but how much income do you need to be able to live in the cheapest areas of the country?
Published: 30 August 2022 19:26 CEST
The Parc naturel regional du Morvan in Grand-Est. Photo by Hassan AYADI / AFP
Moving to France: How much money do I need to live on the French Riviera?
Its gentle climate makes the Riviera popular with retirees, and although its known as a playground of the rich and famous, there are in fact some affordable areas.
Published: 30 August 2022 18:47 CEST
