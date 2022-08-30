Read news from:
FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: Josephine Baker is buried in the Panthéon

The Paris Panthéon is where France honours its greatest sons (and a few of its greatest daughters), but what's the situation with the US-born Josephine Baker?

Published: 30 August 2022 10:21 CEST
The coffin carried into the Panthéon in 2021. Photo by Thomas COEX / POOL / AFP

Myth: Jospehine Baker, the US-born dancer, Resistance hero and civil rights activist is buried in the Panthéon, having been given France’s highest posthumous honour in 2021. 

The Panthéon, in Paris’ 5th arrondissement, is a very exclusive club – it’s reserved for men and women who are judged to have been exceptional French citizens, and only the president can grant someone the honour of a place there.

There exists in French a verb – panthéoniser – to describe the process of being granted a place in the Panthéon, which often happens many years after the individual’s death. 

It’s entirely true that Josephine Baker – a naturalised French citizen who was born in the US – was panthéoniser in 2021, on the decision of Emmanuel Macron, who said: “Dear Josephine – You are entering the Panthéon because although you were born American there is no-one more French than you.”

Images of Josephine Baker are projected on the Pantheon monument during the ceremony in 2021. Photo by Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP

She was honoured for her work for the French Resistance during World War II, as well as her post-war work on civil rights both in France and the US. 

But of the 81 people who have so far been granted the honour of a place in the Panthéon, not all of them are actually buried there.

Some people are panthéoniser immediately after their death, while others are inducted years later, often after a public campaign, and in this case a decision must be made on whether to disinter the body and rebury it in the Panthéon. 

In the case of moving a body, the family’s permission is sought first. If they are not happy with the idea, sometimes soil from a person’s grave is moved to the Panthéon instead, while the building also contains several urns that house the hearts of an honoured citizen.

Josephine Baker died in 1975 and was buried in Monaco, where she was living at the time.

In 2021 her descendants were not happy with the idea of digging up her body and moving it to Paris, so the coffin that was carried into the building in November 2021, draped with the French flag, was in fact filled with soil collected from places that had been important to Baker during her life. 

Inside the building, each inductee has a tomb and the tombs are largely identical, regardless of whether their body is buried there or not. The building also contains space for more tombs for future inductees. 

A picture taken on January 7, 2022 shows the tomb of Josephine Baker in the Panthéon. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / various sources / AFP

This article is part of our August series on myths and misconceptions about French history.

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: France only sent one Statue of Liberty to the US

You might already know that New York's Lady Liberty was a gift from France, but did you know she is far from the only Liberty figure, and not even the only one to have travelled from France to the United States?

Published: 29 August 2022 10:26 CEST
Myth: The French have only sent the Americans one Statue of Liberty

It is likely common knowledge that the United States’ iconic 93-metre-tall Lady Liberty is actually French in origin, gifted to the USA to mark 100 years since American independence.

But you might not realise that the New York City monument is not the only one the French have gifted to the United States.

In 2021, another – this time smaller – Statue of Liberty travelled to New York from France.

This replica was also meant to be a symbol of French-American friendship. Having previously been on display in Paris with the National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts, the statue travelled across the Atlantic to the United States in June of 2021. It eventually made its way from New York to Washington DC, where it went on display at the French ambassador’s residence for Bastille Day. It will remain there until 2031.

The conservatory told CNN that sending the statue to the United States was meant to “send a very simple message: Our friendship with the United States is very important, particularly at this moment. We have to conserve and defend our friendship.”

The original statue stands as the third tallest in the world, but she is not the only Lady Liberty in the world. The second-most famous Statue of Liberty was actually gifted to the French by Americans, specifically those living in Paris. Only a fourth of the height of the original, the Statue stands on the Île de Cygnes in the Seine river in Paris, facing westward toward the New York statue.

Several other replicas – at least 100 of them – exist across the world. There are several of them in France alone, and if you want to find them you can plan your Lady Liberty road trip by clicking HERE.

READ MORE: Where to find France’s 12 Statues of Liberty

The original Statue of Liberty also represents more than just the shared friendship between the United States and France.

French historian Édouard de Laboulaye came up with the idea for the statue and made the proposal for it in 1865. While the statue was intended to be a gift to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, Laboulaye was also an anti-slavery activist and avid supporter of the Union during the Civil War. He hoped that the statue would represent liberty and symbolise the freedom of thought repressed under Napoleon III’s regime. 

Eventually, it was sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi who brought the statue to life (reputedly modelled her face on his mother) helped by a famous engineer known for another and tall structure – Gustave Eiffel.

The statue was intended to mark 100 years since the American declaration of independence in 1776, but initially only the torch-bearing arm was displayed, the full statute was not finally completed for another 10 years and was dedicated in 1886.

This article is part of our August series on myths and misconceptions from French history.

