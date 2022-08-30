Read news from:
Eurostar to scrap London service to Disneyland Paris

High-speed train operator Eurostar has decided to stop direct services from London to Disneyland Paris from next summer, citing fallout from both Brexit and Covid.

Published: 30 August 2022 13:58 CEST
The Sleeping Beauty Castle, taken in 2017, in Disneyland Paris which is located in Marne-La-Vallee, east of the French capital Paris. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)

The group said in a statement sent to AFP on Tuesday that it will scrap trains running from the British capital to the Disneyland site in Marne-la-Vallee, in the eastern Paris suburbs.

“We have taken the decision not to run the direct Disney service … in summer 2023,” it said in the statement.

“Whilst we continue to recover financially from the pandemic and monitor developments in the proposed EU Entry Exit system, we need to focus on our core routes to ensure we can continue to provide the high level of service and experience that our customers rightly expect,” it added.

Eurostar, which operates the rail service linking London with Paris and Brussels, added it would review options for the Disney route for 2024 over the course of next year.

French rail firm SNCF to stand trial over fatal train crash

French state rail firm SNCF and three employees involved in a deadly crash during testing of a new high-speed train in 2015 are to stand trial over the accident charged with manslaughter, judicial sources said on Monday.

Published: 30 August 2022 10:43 CEST
The train crashed near the eastern city of Strasbourg on November 14th, 2015, causing 11 deaths and leaving 42 with injuries during a test run to which the families of senior SNCF employees had been invited.

Experts consulted by investigators believe that the train was travelling at 265 kilometres an hour when it took a corner with a speed limit of 176 kmh, leading it to derail a few hundred metres after.

Excessive speed and late braking were found to be the causes, while SNCF admitted that there were seven people in the driver’s carriage instead of the authorised four.

The SNCF, two subsidiaries including Systra, the company responsible for railway tests, as well as three employees are to stand trial for manslaughter caused by “clumsiness, carelessness, negligence or failure to follow safety procedures,” legal sources told AFP.

“I acknowledge the decision of the investigating magistrates (to order a trial) while I do not share their analysis of the law and the facts,” a lawyer for Systra, Philippe Goossens, told AFP.

