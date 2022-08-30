Eurostar to scrap London service to Disneyland Paris

The group said in a statement sent to AFP on Tuesday that it will scrap trains running from the British capital to the Disneyland site in Marne-la-Vallee, in the eastern Paris suburbs.

“We have taken the decision not to run the direct Disney service … in summer 2023,” it said in the statement.

“Whilst we continue to recover financially from the pandemic and monitor developments in the proposed EU Entry Exit system, we need to focus on our core routes to ensure we can continue to provide the high level of service and experience that our customers rightly expect,” it added.

Eurostar, which operates the rail service linking London with Paris and Brussels, added it would review options for the Disney route for 2024 over the course of next year.