FOOD & DRINK

Barbecue-bashing French green MP stirs up carnivores

Are barbecues "a symbol of virility"? A prominent French green MP has sparked a national debate by suggesting that red meat is macho and grilled ribs are a gender issue.

Published: 30 August 2022 15:03 CEST
In 2015, former mayor of Bordeaux Alain Juppe (2ndR) spoke to supporters during a barbecue during the right-wing primary elections candidate in the western suburbs of Paris. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Sandrine Rousseau, a leading figure in the EELV party and self-declared “eco-feminist”, has raised one of the most talked about topics of the end-of-holidays period.

In seeking to draw attention to the impact of meat-eating on climate change, she told an event at the weekend that the country needed “to change mentality so that eating steak cooked on a barbecue is not a symbol of virility.”

Citing figures from researchers, the 50-year-old former academic said that men ate twice as much red meat as women in the country of “steak frites” and “beef bourguignon”.

As French people return to work after the long August break, radio and TV stations as well as social media are sizzling with hot headed views on Rousseau’s barbecue-bashing.

“That’s enough of accusing our boys of everything. Stop ‘deconstructing’ our men. Stop Rousseau’s fantasies,” right-wing MP Nadine Morano wrote on Twitter.

Far-right lawmaker Julien Odoul asserted that “since the dawn of time, the muscular mass of men means they eat more meat (protein) than women. It’s not ‘virilism’, it’s nature.”

He vowed to continue his “Cro-Magnon diet based on French meat,” referring to carnivorous cave-dwelling early humans found in southwest France.

Climate change fears

The EELV is seeking to capitalise on a summer of weather-related catastrophes ranging from a severe drought to huge wildfires in France to draw attention to climate change.

In recent weeks, the party has floated the idea of a ban on building new private swimming pools as well as restrictions on private jets.

Rousseau defended herself in an interview on LCI television on Monday, saying she was taking part in a discussion about how to convince people to change their eating habits.

“In fact, reducing your quantity of meat is the most effective action against climate change from a personal perspective, even more so than the car,” she said.

Men are more resistant than women to change their diets, she alleged, while admitting that she ate “small amounts” of red meat and was not fully vegetarian.

“I’m fed up… What are we prepared to do? We’ve just lived through a summer when we’ve seen the real impact of climate change for the first time and what are we prepared to do?” she said.

READ MORE: Steak, wine or cous cous: What foods really represent France in 2022?

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) devoted a chapter this year to its climate solutions report to stress how consumers could drastically reduce global emissions.

It also singled out shifting to a plant-based diet instead of meat as one of the most effective changes individuals could make.

But the biggest potential for avoidance was in reducing long-haul flights.

Fall in meat consumption

Rousseau cited work by French writer Nora Bouazzouni, author of the 2021 book “Steaksisme,” which explored attitudes to food consumption.

Bouazzouni argues that eating habits are not gendered — or driven by protein requirements — but are instead learned cultural behaviours.

Health scares, higher prices and growing awareness about animal rights have led to a gradual fall in meat consumption in France since the end of the 1990s.

But most French people remain proudly carnivorous and the majority of school children are fed meat at least four days a week despite recent efforts to introduce vegetarian options.

Rousseau has emerged as a leading face in the EELV party since seeking the party’s nomination for April’s presidential elections by promising “punk ecology”, though she lost out to rival Yannick Jadot.

Though EELV fared poorly in the presidential and parliamentary elections this year, they won control of a host of major towns and cities at the local level in 2020, including Lyon.

Lyon’s Mayor Gregory Doucet caused another food-related scandal last year by taking meat off the menu in school canteens to simplify the feeding of children during the Covid-19 epidemic.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin attacked that move as an “unacceptable insult” to French farmers and butchers.

POLITICS

What can we expect from Macron’s ‘Energy Defence Council’?

President Emmanuel Macron will host an 'Energy Defence Council' - intended to respond to possible energy shortages in France - for the first time on Friday. Here is what we can expect.

Published: 30 August 2022 10:21 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron has created an ‘Energy Defence Council’ to discuss the energy supply in France in the coming months, after warnings of possible winter shortages increased in recent days.

The group will meet for the first time on Friday, September 2nd at the Élysée Palace.

The President’s office stated that the objective is to “prepare for all eventualities this autumn and winter.”

The body will function as a decision-making tool capable of responding quickly to the crisis.

Prior to Covid-19, these councils were limited to the Defence and National Security Councils, with meetings held in restricted format around the head of state and usually devoted to military topics.

However, during the pandemic, Macron created a “Public Health Defence Council” responsible for “crisis public health decisions” during the pandemic.

The group met weekly and was made up of key ministers, drawing on recommendations from experts including the Scientific Council.

Similarly, the Energy Defence Council will allow Macron’s government to make key decisions related to potential energy shortages in France.

Franceinfo reports that the Council is expected to take stock of and – if necessary – make decisions regarding the production capacity of electricity, particularly regarding the situation of France’s power giant, EDF. 

BFMTV’s head of the political service, Philippe Corbé, predicted that the body will “have to focus on companies that, within a month, will have to define an energy-saving plan. If within a month these sobriety plans are not up to the situation, then the government will organise reductions in energy consumption.”

In a speech to business leaders on Monday, prime minister Elisabeth Borne said that each business sector would be required to have a plan by October 1st, detailing how it will cut its energy consumption.

Concern regarding energy supplies for the winter has been mounting in recent days. On Tuesday, French gas supplier Engie announced that Russian energy giant Gazprom was slashing its natural gas deliveries “due to a disagreement between both sides over the execution of contracts.”

The group added that the gas supplies from Russia had already been drastically reduced in recent months – representing just four percent of its total energy supplies at the end of July.

“Engie had already secured the necessary volumes to guarantee supplies for its clients and for its own needs,” the group said.

France has been rapidly filling its gas storage facilities, which are now 90 percent full, and has negotiated extra supplies from Norway.

The country relies on nuclear for most of its electricity, but gas accounts for about 20 percent of its total energy consumption, mostly for residential heating and cooking as well as industrial purposes, official figures show.

