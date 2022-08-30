Read news from:
ANALYSIS: Will there be energy rationing in France this winter?

French energy firm Engie said on Tuesday that Russian energy giant Gazprom further slashed its natural gas deliveries due to a disagreement over contracts - so what can we expect from the winter ahead and are energy rationing or even blackouts likely?

Published: 30 August 2022 17:40 CEST
A woman sets a radiator in her apartment in eastern France in 2021.(Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)

France and the rest of Europe are looking toward the winter of 2022 apprehensively, with significant concern about rising energy prices and possible power shortages.  

As a result of the war in Ukraine, much of Europe is attempting to plan for how they will manage without Russian fossil fuels. Russia provided 40 percent of Europe’s gas in 2021, but for France this number was significantly lower – about 17 percent. 

Even though France is in a better comparative position than some of its European neighbours (such as Germany which, prior to the war, imported half its gas from Russia), experts and politicians alike are worried about possible shortages this winter. 

What is the current energy situation in France?

France’s electricity transmission network (RTE) has warned that “the period 2021-2024 will constitute a ‘low point’ in terms of power supply security,” but this is not solely due to the war in Ukraine.

France is also facing a lower energy output from its nuclear plants, which account for over 67 percent of the country’s total electricity production.

As of August 29th, 57 percent of France’s of nuclear generation capacity was offline, according to data produced by EDF, either for routine maintenance or because of technical problems. The risk of power shortages also stems from the recent closure of France’s last coal-fired power plants, according to RTE.

Additionally, gas provider Engie announced on Tuesday that the Russian Gazprom supplier would further reduce its gas deliveries to France. 

On August 25th, France had managed to fill 90 percent of its gas reserves filled, according to the Aggregated Gas Storage Inventory (AGSI) and it is likely the country will be able to reach the threshold of 100 percent before the start of the winter.

However, even with the stocks at full capacity, stored gas still only covers about a quarter of the country’s annual consumption, and half of the country’s winter consumption, according to reporting by Le Progres.

What are the experts and politicians saying?

Experts have been warning for several weeks that the energy situation in the coming months will be precarious. 

Nicolas Goldberg, an energy expert at Columbus Consulting, told France 24 that it will depend largely on weather conditions. “If it’s cold, there’s no wind this winter and we don’t bring up our electricity production with the French nuclear fleet, there could be a shortage of electricity. It is not certain, but it is possible,” he said

Angélique Palle, a professor in geography at the Sorbonne and a specialist in supply issues and energy transition told la Nouvelle République that she does not believe French residents will need to worry about supply this winter.

She said that “the probability that the State would cut gas inputs for French citizens is almost zero.”

She estimates that even in case of a very serious crisis, with extreme temperatures, “to cut the supply of the French would represent too big of a political step for the executive.”

As for politicians – on Monday French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne met with businesses to discuss ‘energy sobriety,’ asking that they present plans within the next month for how they will reduce energy consumption.

She said: “If we were to come to rationing, companies would be the first to be affected.”

Government spokesperson Olivier Véran said: “We want to avoid cuts [in gas and electricity]. Businesses would be the first to be affected. But everything is possible.”

He added that: “Those who are already in an insecure situation [ie people on low incomes] will not be the ones asked to make such efforts, obviously.”

Veran added: “We are ahead of the supply compared to other years. We will have reached our goal of filling our gas stocks to 100 percent by the end of the summer, but that does not mean that we will have enough.”

What would energy rationing look like in France?

It would involve several steps. According to RTE, “France will not be in the dark” and that there are “several steps are planned to keep the network going before possible blackouts.”

RTE also said that while “the risk of power cuts this winter exists, it does not mean that they will materialise.”

As a means of avoiding blackouts, RTE can activate “the interruption of large industrial consumers”, who are “paid for this purpose.”

Essentially, this means that some heavy industrial sites could have their power cut in an attempt to relieve the the rest of the network.

As a second step, RTE could decide to lower the voltage on the whole electrical network by up to five percent to reduce consumption.

Individuals are unlikely to even notice this – Franceinfo described such effects as “hotplates heating a little less” and “light bulbs growing slightly dimmer.” However, the culmination of such efforts could save a significant amount of power. 

If, despite these steps, the electricity network is still not balanced, then “targeted and momentary power cuts” could be implemented.

RTE would organise “rotating load shedding,” this would last a maximum of two hours per day, and it would take place “only in the morning between 8am and 1pm or in the evening between 5.30pm and 8.30pm,” according to Franceinfo.

Priority sites – such as hospitals, clinics, national defence buildings, and high-risk industries or public lighting installations essential for safety – would be excluded from the risk of power shut offs. 

Experts agree that these are very unlikely to happen.

For gas, cuts would be more complex and done only in businesses, not private homes, French environment minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher told France Radio.

In these cases, they “will not last two hours, because to stop a valve it takes time, it could last one or two days,” but she assured that “everything will not stop for 10 days.” Pannier-Runacher also added that to cope with these cuts, it will be possible to use generators or batteries, explaining that the State is “in the process of identifying all generators.”

What role does the weather play?

The possibility of energy rationing will depend heavily on the weather – according to RTE, when the temperature drops by just one degree, consumption increases by 2,400 MW.

As heating accounts for 66 percent of household energy consumption, and many homes in France are heated via electric radiators, a particularly severe cold snap could lead to a significant increase in electricity consumption.

An unusually cold winter or severe cold snap could create the conditions for ‘rotating load shedding’ discussed above.

However, according to Franceinfo, RTE is planning to offer consumers “electricity weather forecasts” on the Ecowatt website, which will allow people to consider adopting ‘ecogestures’ prior to low temperatures in an effort to limit their consumption and decrease the strain on the power grid.

How is the government planning to respond?

In addition to filling its gas reserves, France is set to reactivate the coal-fired power plant in Moselle, which was shut down in the spring, as well as to allow for higher hours of operations in highly polluting plants. This would allow for “the only other coal-fired power plant – the one in Loire-Atlantique – which is still in operation in France to produce more electricity,” according to Franceinfo.  

France is also looking to Algeria to increase its gas deliveries, as discussed during president Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to the country. France currently gets about eight percent of its gas from Algeria.

President Emmanuel Macron has also created an Energy Defence Council, which will meet for the first time on Friday, September 2nd and is set to release plans and measures for responding to energy supply shortages.

How could I be impacted by ‘energy sobriety’ plans?

While the specifics of Macron’s energy sobriety plans for individuals remain to be unveiled, the ultimate goal is to reduce energy consumption by ten percent by 2024.

RTE released several recommendations for how individuals could reduce electricity consumption in France in its report “Energy Futures 2050,” which was published in June. Some of these recommendations include increasing work-from-home and recommending households lower their heating by 1C.

All energy-saving measures for private households are voluntary.

How much money do I need to live in south west France?

Whether you want to retire or move to work, we take a look at the cost of living in areas like Charente and Dordogne in south west France, and assess how much income you will need to live there.

Published: 30 August 2022 18:03 CEST
One of the most common reasons people give for moving to France is the quality of life here, and many people are prepared to take a salary cut or reduce their working hours in order to achieve a better work/life balance – but how much do you actually need to live on?

The south west is generally agreed to be one of France’s more affordable areas, particularly for housing costs. 

Here are some of the costs you can expect in the southwest:

Housing – from €388 per month

The southwest is a large region, so we used the small city of Périgueux – located in Dordogne – as an example to determine the cost of housing and came up with €388 per month for a one-bedroom apartment (around a third of what you would pay in Paris) on popular rental site SeLoger.

However once you’re out of the cities, people are more likely to live in houses than apartments, and buying property in the south west is much more feasible than it is in Paris. 

The average cost per metre square is €1,871 to purchase, while to rent, you can expect about €11 per metre square. 

Property taxes – If you are a tenant you probably won’t need to pay any property taxes as the householders’ tax taxe d’habitation is being phased out, but if you buy you will need to pay the property owners’ tax – taxe foncière. The TV licence – previously €138 per year per household – has been scrapped this year.

Transport – €177 per month (excluding purchase cost)

If you’re living out of the city you will likely need to own a vehicle as public transport in rural France is often poor.

According to a government report on energy published in 2021, the average French household with a vehicle spent about of €1,542 per year on fuel, which comes out to about €128.50 per month.

Afterwards, you would need to also add insurance – price comparison site Les Furets estimates the average national monthly cost of vehicle insurance in France at €46, although obviously a lot depends on your age, location and driving record.

There’s also the compulsory two-yearly contrôle technique vehicle check, the average national price is €78.

Utilities – €110-154 per month

Energy prices are set nationally in France and in August 2022, the electricity cost per kilowatt for those with a regulated rate with the national energy provider (EDF) was €0.1740 TTC.

The average national utility bill is €81 per month for combined gas and electricity or €125 per month for electricity only.  

However lower housing prices mean that in south west France you are more likely to have a larger space – which naturally will cost more to heat. If you have purchased an old property it may also have a poor energy rating and inefficient heating systems. While there are government grants available to install more energy-efficient heating methods or improve your insulation, there is likely to still be a cost to you.

On the plus side, rural homes are more likely to have open fires or log-burners, meaning you can collect your own fuel to contribute to heating, while the climate of the south west is generally mild.

The average internet bill is €29.

Groceries – €221 per month

Groceries in the south west are cheaper than the national average.

If you go to an E.Leclerc (rated as the cheapest supermarket chain in France) in Périguex, you can expect to pay approximately €221 a month for the panier (the national measure of average groceries) for a single person, according to price comparison site Que Choisir.

The national average is €230 per person per month.

You are also likely to have a market nearby which can be good sources of cheap produce, while local wine is very reasonably priced.

Healthcare – €38 per month

Once you have lived in France for three months you are entitled to register in to public healthcare system – here’s how.

Once you are registered (and it can take a few months) the state reimburses the majority of your costs for medical appointments, prescriptions and treatments. There is also the option to purchase top-up insurance known as a mutuelle, which (in most cases) will ensure that 100 percent of your medical costs are reimbursed.

For a single person, the average cost of a mutuelle is €38 per month, and if you are an employee your employer must pay at least half of the monthly cost.

Childcare – €180-€400 per month (means tested)

Not applicable to everyone, of course, but if you have young children you may need to consider childcare costs.

After the age of three, children are required to attend pre-school (maternelle). This is free, public and mandatory. However, until your child reaches the age of three, you may need to budget for childcare – usually either a nanny, childminder or a nursery (crèche).

For public nurseries, the prices are determined on the basis of income. Typically, if you earn between €2,000 and €3,000 per month, you will find yourself paying between €180 and €250 a month for full-time daycare at a crèche. If you earn between €2,000 and €4,000 you might the crèche will cost you between €250 and €400.

If your income is higher than €4,000 per month, then you may find yourself paying closer to €1,000 per month.

The prices are staggered because childcare through a crèche or nounou (childminder) is state subsidised,

Families in France also benefit from other state benefits. After your child is born, you may qualify for the “prestation d’accueil du jeune enfant (Paje)” which can be paid at the time of the birth (or adoption) of the child and until the child reaches the age of six, for families who demonstrate the financial need. CAF (Caisse d’Allocations Familiales de Paris) also offers assistance to low-income families with children. 

For childcare during the summer, your child can take part in the colonies de vacances – which are an opportunity to go away from home to learn and participate in new activities. The price to send your child can be subsidised by CAF, based on income.

Salary

If you are of working age you also need to consider the job market, and this is less bouyant in the south west than in, for example, Paris.

Jobs tend to be concentrated in the cities like Bordeaux and Toulouse, which have consequently higher housing costs than the regional average.

If you are working as an employee, you will be covered by the national minimum wage. As of August 2022 the minimum wage – known as the SMIC – in France is €11.07 per hour before taxes, which comes out to about €8.76 after taxes. A full-time worker on minimum wage would earn €1,329.05 per month, after taxes.

Total living costs – €940 a month

Our estimate for a single person without children – based on essentials only – is €940 a month, although clearly there are many variables.

If you’re in the countryside or a small town your housing costs will be significantly less than living in a city, while groceries are also cheaper.

The down side is that you are much more likely to need a car, making you more vulnerable to fluctuation in the cost of fuel. The government has a subsidy in place to help with fuel costs and there are also several grants in place to help consumers buy electric or hybrid vehicles. You can learn more HERE.

If you’re moving to France from a non-EU country, bear in mind that you may need to be able to prove a minimum income level for your visa, and depending on your circumstances you may need to pay for private health insurance for your first year – full details HERE. 

While there is quite a significant amount of government help available to low-income households, this isn’t always available to new arrivals and will involve you navigating the French social security system, which is not always easy for newcomers. 

When we asked our readers who had moved to France, few had been motivated by money and the majority said that their overall quality of life was better in France. 

One major plus for life in France is that if circumstances mean that the cost of living rises dramatically, you can rely on your new compatriots to be very stroppy about it until the government takes action to help individuals cope with their bills. 

 
 
