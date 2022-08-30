For members
ECONOMY
ANALYSIS: Will there be energy rationing in France this winter?
French energy firm Engie said on Tuesday that Russian energy giant Gazprom further slashed its natural gas deliveries due to a disagreement over contracts - so what can we expect from the winter ahead and are energy rationing or even blackouts likely?
Published: 30 August 2022 17:40 CEST
A woman sets a radiator in her apartment in eastern France in 2021.(Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)
MONEY
How much money do I need to live in south west France?
Whether you want to retire or move to work, we take a look at the cost of living in areas like Charente and Dordogne in south west France, and assess how much income you will need to live there.
Published: 30 August 2022 18:03 CEST
