South of France rail line reopens after 50 years

The south-east French cities of Pont-Saint-Esprit, Avignon and Nîmes are once again connected by a direct train after the first reopening of a regional (TER) line since 2016 in France.

Having been exclusively used for freight trains since 1973, the line was closed due to competition with vehicles during the ‘all-car’ era. It used to serve passengers along the right bank of the Rhone river, linking Givors, in the Rhone, to Nîmes in the Gard.

France once enjoyed one of the richest rail networks in Europe, but in the last century it has seen some 20,000 kilometers of lines closed to passenger service, explained geographer Etienne Auphan to regional newspaper Nice Matin.

France’s transport minister, Clément Beaune congratulated the region for the reopening of the line.

The reopening of the line will allow the 75,000 inhabitants of the greater Nîmes area to save up to 40 percent of their travel time to Avignon, when compared to the time spent driving during rush hour. Regional daily La Provence estimates that at least 70,000 cars cross the bridges over the Rhone between the Gard and Avignon every day.

Regional authorities in Occitanie have been pushing for the reopening of the line as both a tool for regional development and a way to decrease carbon emissions. The project cost about €100 million, with the objective of opening five other stations along the line and encouraging at least 200,000 passengers per year to take the line.

The other stations are expected to reopen by 2026.

Laurette Bastaroli, a retired quality technician who has campaigned for the return of the train, sees the project as a way of combating the climate crisis in response to IPCC reports.

She told Nice Matin that the reopening of this 82-kilometre line “is a bit like winning the battle of the railroad.”