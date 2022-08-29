Read news from:
French taxman launches crackdown on undeclared property extensions

French tax authorities are planning a crackdown on people who do not declare improvement to their homes such as extensions and swimming pools, by using aerial photos of property.

Published: 29 August 2022 12:02 CEST

The French tax service has fixed its eyes on verandas and home extensions, with the hopes of locating those who failed to declare any new, permanent changes to their property to the tax authorities. 

The DGFiP – the Public Finances Directorate General in France – recently announced its intention to extend the use its artificial intelligence tool, originally intended to locate undeclared swimming pools, for seeking out undeclared home extensions as well. 

In France, the property owners’ tax taxe foncière is linked to home value, so any “permanent” changes that increase property value must be declared. For pools, property owners must declare the installation of a permanent in-ground swimming pool within 90 days of construction.

Officially, tax authorities refer to something as being permanent if it is fixed to the ground with “large screws or cement.” This basically means that if you cannot pack up the deck or pool at the end of the season, then it could be considered as part of your property taxes for increasing the value of your home.

The software, which was created by Google and the French IT company, Capgemini, was developed at the behest of French tax authorities.

Essentially, the tool uses “aerial photographs taken by the National Institute of Geographic and Forestry Information (IGN)” to increase the accuracy of “direct local taxation,” explained a spokesperson from the DGFip to French daily Le Parisien at the start of the project.

Originally, it was tested out in nine départements across France in 2021: Alpes-Maritimes, Var, Bouches-du-Rhône, Ardèche, Rhône, Haute-Savoie, Vendée, Maine-et-Loire and Morbihan. The experiment helped locate hundreds of undeclared swimming pools and allowed tax authorities to levy over €10 million in increased tax revenue, as shown in the graphic below. 

At the start of the project, a spokesperson for the DGFiP told Le Parisien that they hope to extend the software to “the entire metropolitan territory in 2022.” 

Now, they are hoping to further widen the scope of the technology so that it can also locate verandas and home extensions. 

However, the project has received some backlash for having a high rate of errors. Philippe Laget, a worker a the Public Finances office in Bouches-du-Rhône noted to Le Parisien that his département had error rates of about 30 percent, “which will lead to the taxation of certain pools that should not have been taxed, or even to tax adjustments.”

This was often due to the software mistaking non-permanent installations or above-ground pools for permanent ones. 

The experimental round of the software simply informed property-owners that an undeclared swimming pool had been located on their property, and asked them to respond by providing details such as the time of construction and size of the pool.

The director of the DGFiP assured Le Parisien that before the technology is extended, they will “need to be sure” that the software will be able to decipher between home extensions and other outdoor structures such as dog houses or kids’ backyard forts. Tax agents are also hopeful that the software will allow them to locate abandoned buildings so that taxpayers are not unnecessarily taxed for vacant, derelict structures on their properties.

A report at the end of the 2021 project found that 94 percent of those who received this letter did indeed “confirm the taxable character of their swimming pool,” though local tax agents also noted an increase in complaints after tax notices were sent in August. Property-owners can contest the results of the software by sending photographs or requesting that an agent visit their home.

TAXES

Reader question: How can I challenge my French tax bill?

Living in France involves paying plenty of taxes, but if you receive a bill that is unusually large, here's how to go about checking it and challenging it if necessary.

Published: 18 August 2022 11:13 CEST
Reader question: How can I challenge my French tax bill?

Question: I just received my French tax bill and it’s roughly four times bigger than in previous years, even though my circumstances haven’t changed. Help!

Tax rates in France are generally quite high – overall French residents have the highest tax burden in the EU – but if your bill has suddenly massively increased while your circumstances haven’t changed, it could be a mistake.

Income taxes v property taxes

You get two tax bills per years in France – income tax and property tax.

If you are a resident in France you must fill in the annual tax declaration, even if all your income comes from outside France. The deadline for the declaration is May/June (depending on where you live) and bills are sent out in July and August, with payment due from September.

These bills cover tax and social charges on your income.

Bills for property taxes are sent out in the autumn and cover taxe d’habitation and taxe foncière. Taxe foncière is paid by the property owner and taxe d’habitation is paid by the householder. Taxe d’habitation is gradually being phased out and now applies only to second-home owners and high earners.

Property taxes are set at a local level and taxe foncière has been increasing sharply in recent years – your bill may also increase if you have done significant home improvements such as installing a swimming pool

Income tax

Your annual tax declaration covers all your income (eg pensions, salary, rental income) plus any tax credits that you are entitled to such as family tax credits.

Your total bill is then calculated as the tax you owe on your income, minus any tax that you have already paid (for example for employees who have their taxes deducted at source) and minus any tax credits that you are entitled to.

For most people their bill is slightly different each year depending on exact income and tax credit level, but if your circumstances have stayed largely the same and the bill has suddenly quadrupled, there is likely to be an error somewhere.

Next steps

If you suspect an error, the next step is working out whether it was your mistake or the tax office’s, and whether it’s your new total that is correct or your previous total (as it’s possible that you have been under-paying in previous years).

If your tax affairs are complicated then it’s probably best to get a professional to do this, here are some of the things to check first:

Do you have income outside France? If you have income outside France – eg a pension or rental income in your home country – then you have to declare this to the French tax man but if your home country has a dual taxation agreement with France (and most countries do) then you won’t have to pay any tax on it in France.

If your bill has suddenly jumped then it’s possible that you’re being taxed on this income – either due to a mistake in the tax office or because you did not declare it as revenus de source étrangère (foreign income) on your tax declaration.

Is your bill for taxes or social charges? French tax bills are made up of two things – impots (tax) and charges sociales (social charges eg unemployment insurance and pension contributions).

Certain types of foreign income such as investment income are not taxed, but may have social charges paid. However, social charges are not applicable to a foreign pension, so if charges have been applied to your pension, then this is an error.

Correct declaration

If you realise that you made an error on your tax declaration, then you can correct it and ask for a new tax calculation to be made based on the new information.

If you file your declaration online, you can also correct it online by going to your impots.gouv account and clicking on Accéder à la déclaration en ligne then clicking on corriger.

If you declared on paper you can file a new declaration, stating on the first page that it is a ‘correct and replace’ declaration.

Tax office

If you can’t work out where the error is, or you’re pretty sure that it’s the tax office at fault, you can visit and ask for help – even quite small French towns have a tax office that is open to the public. 

The first step is to find your local tax office – Google ‘Centre des Finances Publique’ plus the name of your commune, and up should come the address of your local office.

It’s best to check in advance, because officials can only help those in the area covered by a particular office, so they will just have to send you elsewhere if you turn up at the wrong centre.

Most centres don’t require an appointment, so just go in and ask for help – it’s a good idea to take all relevant documentation with you, and certainly a printout of the tax you received and your most recent tax declaration.

To the surprise of foreigners who might be used to dealing with HMRC or the IRS, French tax office employees are not only accessible, they are also by and large friendly and helpful and will be happy to look over your declaration and explain the reasons for your bill. 

If it seems that your bill is an error, you can request a recalculation, and if you visit the tax office the official will help you fill in the form and lodge the request. 

Fines

If your tax affairs are not in order, it’s also possible that you could be fined by the tax office.

The most common reasons for fines levied on foreigners in France are;

Missing the declaration deadline – deadlines for the tax declaration are in May or June depending where you live, and if you miss the deadline you are liable for late fees, which increase as time goes on.

The French tax calendar for 2022

Not completing the declaration – if you are a resident in France you must complete the annual declaration – even if you are a salaried employee who has already had their tax deducted at source, or if you have no income in France (eg you live on a pension paid from your home country). In many circumstances you won’t have to pay any tax in France, but you still need to fill in the declaration.

If you are a British second-home owner who has obtained the post-Brexit carte de séjour (sometimes known as the WARP card or TUE Article 50) you are considered a resident by French authorities and must make the declaration – full details here.

If you fail to complete the declaration and ignore all reminders, French tax authorities do have the power to make an estimated tax bill and send that to you.

Not declaring foreign bank accounts – if you have accounts outside of France, which many foreigners do, you must declare these on your tax declaration, even if the accounts are dormant or only have tiny amounts in them.

This also applies to any foreign investment schemes you have, such as life insurance policies. 

The penalty for not listing accounts is between €1,500 and €10,000 and that applies for each account you fail to declare. 

Please note, this article constitutes general advice only – for individual tax questions it is best to seek professional help.

