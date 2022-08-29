Read news from:
French PM warns businesses of risk of energy rationing this winter

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned company bosses on Monday about the risk of energy rationing this winter and urged them to take steps to reduce their consumption.

Published: 29 August 2022 16:01 CEST
France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers a speech to business leaders on Monday. Photo by Eric PIERMONT / AFP

“If we act collectively then we can overcome the risk of shortages, but unless everyone takes part and if all the bad-case scenarios come together then we could be forced to impose reductions on consumers,” she said.

“If we end up with rationing, companies will be the most affected and unfortunately we need to be prepared for it.”

Speaking at the annual gathering of Medef – the business leaders group – Borne asked each business to prepare their own plan to cut energy use, as part of France’s wide ranging sobriété enérgetique (energy sobriety) plan, which will be revealed this shortly.

In addition to the immediate threat of a shortage of Russian gas this winter, the plan – to cut France’s energy use by 10 percent in two years and 30 percent by 2030 – is also a response to the climate crisis.

Borne began her speech by recapping the bleak events of the summer – historically early heatwaves, the worst drought in 60 years, wildfires raging across the country and fatal storms – to underline that the climate crisis is accelerating.

“Every company needs to mobilise and act. I call on everyone to establish their own energy-saving plans in September,” she said, while stressing that the crisis caused by record-high energy prices would help the transition away from fossil fuels.

“The months ahead are just a step in the bigger transition that we need to make,” she said.

France is more sheltered than many European countries from the surge in gas prices caused by Russia’s decision to reduce its exports to Europe after its invasion of Ukraine in February.

France generates some 70 percent of its electricity from a fleet of 56 nuclear reactors, but 32 are currently offline either for routine maintenance or to evaluate corrosion risks.

Ministers will be meeting with business leaders in the weeks to come, and representatives from key sectors to develop industry-wide plans for energy transition.

The first sectors to be reviewed – partially in response to the events of the summer, will be forestry, water and renewable energy. 

ENVIRONMENT

Will Christmas trees be the next victim of France’s drought?

French Christmas tree growers are counting the cost as summer droughts have killed off tens of thousands of young trees.

Published: 29 August 2022 12:34 CEST
France’s drought has had widespread impacts – with some villages even seeing their taps run dry.

Farmers have especially felt the impacts of this summer’s historic drought and heatwaves, as several industries, including French staples such as cheese production to wine have felt the affects – with Christmas tree growers also facing big losses.

Young fir trees (those that are under two years old) have been decimated by the drought, as their roots had not developed enough to dig deep enough to seek out water.

For Christian Colliette, a fir tree producer in Côte-d’Or, this will result in a significant loss in earnings. 

READ MORE: Fears for 2022 French wine vintages because of ‘stressed grapes’

Colliette told Franceinfo that losing the young trees will mean having to do “a lot of work over.” He explained to the French news site that “normally two-year-old trees have their roots more established and manage to resist. But with June temperatures that were close to 40C and a significant drought, conditions were not conducive for the plants to stay alive.”

He estimates that an entire generation of trees on his farm have been lost this summer – equivalent to about 20,000 plants. 

As a result, he and other Christmas tree producers will need to replace the lost trees. For Colliette, this will likely amount to at least €30,000 and lots of work digging new, deeper plots for the trees to hopefully remain alive.

This will not affect this festive season, as it will be the older trees (usually five years old or above) that are sold – though likely at a higher price due to inflation. 

