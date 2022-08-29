French PM warns businesses of risk of energy rationing this winter

“If we act collectively then we can overcome the risk of shortages, but unless everyone takes part and if all the bad-case scenarios come together then we could be forced to impose reductions on consumers,” she said.

“If we end up with rationing, companies will be the most affected and unfortunately we need to be prepared for it.”

Speaking at the annual gathering of Medef – the business leaders group – Borne asked each business to prepare their own plan to cut energy use, as part of France’s wide ranging sobriété enérgetique (energy sobriety) plan, which will be revealed this shortly.

In addition to the immediate threat of a shortage of Russian gas this winter, the plan – to cut France’s energy use by 10 percent in two years and 30 percent by 2030 – is also a response to the climate crisis.

Borne began her speech by recapping the bleak events of the summer – historically early heatwaves, the worst drought in 60 years, wildfires raging across the country and fatal storms – to underline that the climate crisis is accelerating.

“Every company needs to mobilise and act. I call on everyone to establish their own energy-saving plans in September,” she said, while stressing that the crisis caused by record-high energy prices would help the transition away from fossil fuels.

“The months ahead are just a step in the bigger transition that we need to make,” she said.

France is more sheltered than many European countries from the surge in gas prices caused by Russia’s decision to reduce its exports to Europe after its invasion of Ukraine in February.

France generates some 70 percent of its electricity from a fleet of 56 nuclear reactors, but 32 are currently offline either for routine maintenance or to evaluate corrosion risks.

Ministers will be meeting with business leaders in the weeks to come, and representatives from key sectors to develop industry-wide plans for energy transition.

The first sectors to be reviewed – partially in response to the events of the summer, will be forestry, water and renewable energy.