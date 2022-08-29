Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: France only sent one Statue of Liberty to the US

You might already know that New York's Lady Liberty was a gift from France, but did you know she is far from the only Liberty figure, and not even the only one to have travelled from France to the United States?

Published: 29 August 2022 10:26 CEST
French history myths: France only sent one Statue of Liberty to the US
A replica of the Statue of Liberty at the residence of the French ambassador to the US in Washington, DC, on Bastille Day. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

Myth: The French have only sent the Americans one Statue of Liberty

It is likely common knowledge that the United States’ iconic 93-metre-tall Lady Liberty is actually French in origin, gifted to the USA to mark 100 years since American independence.

But you might not realise that the New York City monument is not the only one the French have gifted to the United States.

In 2021, another – this time smaller – Statue of Liberty travelled to New York from France.

This replica was also meant to be a symbol of French-American friendship. Having previously been on display in Paris with the National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts, the statue travelled across the Atlantic to the United States in June of 2021. It eventually made its way from New York to Washington DC, where it went on display at the French ambassador’s residence for Bastille Day. It will remain there until 2031.

The conservatory told CNN that sending the statue to the United States was meant to “send a very simple message: Our friendship with the United States is very important, particularly at this moment. We have to conserve and defend our friendship.”

The original statue stands as the third tallest in the world, but she is not the only Lady Liberty in the world. The second-most famous Statue of Liberty was actually gifted to the French by Americans, specifically those living in Paris. Only a fourth of the height of the original, the Statue stands on the Île de Cygnes in the Seine river in Paris, facing westward toward the New York statue.

Several other replicas – at least 100 of them – exist across the world. There are several of them in France alone, and if you want to find them you can plan your Lady Liberty road trip by clicking HERE.

READ MORE: Where to find France’s 12 Statues of Liberty

The original Statue of Liberty also represents more than just the shared friendship between the United States and France.

French historian Édouard de Laboulaye came up with the idea for the statue and made the proposal for it in 1865. While the statue was intended to be a gift to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, Laboulaye was also an anti-slavery activist and avid supporter of the Union during the Civil War. He hoped that the statue would represent liberty and symbolise the freedom of thought repressed under Napoleon III’s regime. 

Eventually, it was sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi who brought the statue to life (reputedly modelled her face on his mother) helped by a famous engineer known for another and tall structure – Gustave Eiffel.

The statue was intended to mark 100 years since the American declaration of independence in 1776, but initially only the torch-bearing arm was displayed, the full statute was not finally completed for another 10 years and was dedicated in 1886.

This article is part of our August series on myths and misconceptions from French history.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: The French government claimed that Chernobyl nuclear fallout stopped at the border

If a French person is explaining to you why they don't trust the government - which is a fairly regular event - they might sarcastically refer to the French border's radiation-repelling qualities.

Published: 26 August 2022 08:57 CEST
French history myths: The French government claimed that Chernobyl nuclear fallout stopped at the border

Myth: In 1986, when a cloud of radioactive fallout swept across Europe after the Chernobyl disaster, the French government took no measures to protect its population and instead declared “the radiation cloud has stopped at the border”.

1986 was an extremely worrying time as the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine – the worst ever nuclear accident – sent a cloud of radioactive material into the air, which prevailing winds blew across Europe.

Officials in the Soviet Union tried to cover up the extent of the disaster, making the situation even more worrying and confusing. 

The prevailing winds at the time pushed the nuclear cloud west and then north, so that it passed over Germany and the Netherlands, touching only the eastern-most parts of France before moving north to the UK. Parts of the Vosges and Jura mountains in the east, the Southern Alps and Corsica were the most affected.  

As France had relatively little exposure, the government at the time took no special measures to protect the population.

Unfortunately, however, French people could see the very different approach being taken in Germany, where the government distributed iodine pills and warned the public not to eat fresh produce – and this difference gave rise to the theory that France was merely trying to protect its own agriculture industry and was not being honest with the public.

Even after these rumours became widespread, the government took very little action to reassure the population.

The comment “The Chernobyl cloud has stopped at the French border” is usually attributed to Pierre Pellerin, the head of the Service central de protection contre les rayonnements ionisants at the time.

In legal action brought in 2001 by residents of the island of Corsica, the court cleared Pellerin of any suggestion that he had tried to cover up the extend of the radiation cloud, or of claiming that the cloud had stopped at the border.

In 2000, a report titled Birth of a myth: the Chernobyl fallout in France, by the International Nuclear Information System – part of the International Atomic Energy Agency – found that France’s official position at the time was accurate and proportional to the relatively low danger.

Unfortunately, the damage created by poor communication was done, and its effects became apparent again during the pandemic, when the Chernobyl ‘fact’ was often cited as a reason not to trust the government’s health advice on Covid. 

This article is part of our August series on popular myths and misconceptions in French history.

SHOW COMMENTS