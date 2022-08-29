Read news from:
French doctors reveal the ‘psychological harm’ to monkeypox patients

The monkeypox virus may cause intense pain but the psychological scars of the illness can be just as devastating, say sufferers in France and those who are treating them.

Published: 29 August 2022 16:46 CEST
Monkeypox information at a health centre in Montpellier, southern France. Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP

“You do not come out unscathed from a disease that has hurt you so much… as well as the additional burden of discrimination,” said Corentin Hennebert, one of the first cases in France.

Since May the virus has rapidly spread across the world, overwhelmingly among men who have sex with men, provoking fears of a repeat of the stigma faced by gay men seen during the AIDS epidemic.

Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, an infectious disease specialist at the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris, who has coordinated research on monkeypox patients, said the “psychological distress is linked to several aspects” of the disease.

Monkeypox can be very painful, particularly due to lesions which commonly appear on the genitals, anus or face.

READ ALSO Who is eligible for the monkeypox vaccine in France?

The “after-effects, particularly aesthetic”, are distressing for many who fear they could be left with long-lasting scars, Peiffer-Smadja said.

Then there is the impact of being suddenly hit by “a disease people had never heard of” after two years of the Covid pandemic, with the three-week monkeypox isolation period reviving bad memories of lockdowns.

A small number of patients can develop internal lesions, particularly inside the anus, which can be “extremely painful”, Peiffer-Smadja said.

That was unfortunately the cases for Hennebert.   

“I constantly had the impression that razor blades were being thrust into me – I can’t think of any other comparison, (the pain) was so strong,” the 27-year-old told AFP.

Before he was given the powerful painkiller tramadol, he lost seven kilos in just three days because he was not eating.

“All I could think about was the pain,” he said.

“And I’m not the only one, others have contacted me to tell that they were at the end of their tether, that they were crying all the time.”

After recovering, Hennebert went on to become the spokesman for a group of monkeypox patients demanding swifter action against the disease.

Sebastien Tuller, a 32-year-old LGBT activist, said he was “very anxious” when monkeypox lesions began to appear on his face.

“It was really ugly and I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

Michel Ohayon, head of the Paris sexual health centre 190, said that “as soon as a disease is visible, it is frightening because it becomes potentially stigmatising.”

He compared the monkeypox lesions to those from kaposi sarcoma cancer, a visible “symptom of AIDS”.

The global monkeypox outbreak has “reawakened the trauma of HIV” despite the disease being far less deadly, said Nicolas Derche of the French LGBT group SOS.

“For HIV-positive people, this has revived some very rough things,” from fear of a diagnosis to reliving past discrimination, said Vincent Leclercq of the French group AIDES.

Tuller said he received a torrent of insults and derogatory comments when he went public about having monkeypox.

“There is a lot of residual homophobia and this has a real impact on mental health,” he said.

“Many don’t say they have – or have had – monkeypox, fearing being stigmatised,” he added.

Young people who have not yet come out are put in a particularly difficult position, as are those afraid of having their sexual orientation revealed to their employer because they have to isolate for three weeks, he said.

Nearly a quarter of the calls to a French monkeypox helpline this month were about psychological issues, the group that manages the line told AFP.

Some gay men have avoided any sexual activity for months out of fear of the disease, further impacting mental health, LGBT groups said.

France has been at the forefront of the vaccination campaign for monkeypox, vaccinating more than 50,000 people so far and offering the vaccine to a relatively wide group of at-risk people.

Recently vaccination centres close to the border have seen an influx of people travelling from Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and Spain, where vaccination policies are more restrictive and supplies of the vaccine lower.

Why Belgians, Italians, Spanish, and Swiss are coming to France for monkeypox vaccine

Hundreds of Europeans have crossed borders for the monkeypox vaccine, sparking calls to address a gaping inequality in access to doses between nations.

Published: 25 August 2022 17:24 CEST
Why Belgians, Italians, Spanish, and Swiss are coming to France for monkeypox vaccine

The current outbreak began in Europe in May, when the virus began spreading rapidly outside areas in Africa where it has long been endemic.

The virus, which is rarely fatal but can cause extremely painful lesions, has overwhelmingly affected men who have sex with men, some of whom have sought to swiftly get vaccinated.

However some countries have had much larger and quicker rollouts of the only approved vaccine for monkeypox, a smallpox jab produced by Danish firm Bavarian Nordic and marketed in Europe as Imvanex.

Belgium, for example, has just 3,000 doses, which are only available to LGBT sex workers, men who have sex with men with sexually transmitted infections or HIV, and some rare contact cases.

But neighbouring France has far more doses. While the exact number is unknown, more than 53,000 doses have already been administered in the country.

READ MORE: France opens monkeypox vaccinedrome

During the European summer many Belgians have popped over the border to get a jab.

Pharmacist Virginie Ceyssac said that 30 to 40 percent of those who had been vaccinated at her Aprium pharmacy in the northern French city of Lille were Belgians.

‘Very warm’ welcome

Samy Soussi of the Brussels-based HIV association ExAequo said that “thanks to word of mouth, we knew that it was possible for Belgians to be vaccinated in France”.

ExAequo even contacted Lille’s vaccination centre to organise carpooling for Belgians to attend a jab rollout day on August 6.

“444 Belgians were vaccinated that morning,” Soussi said, adding they were given a “very warm” welcome.

Around 90 percent of those vaccinated on the day were from Belgium, Lille’s town hall told AFP.

The Hauts-de-France region’s health agency said that its vaccination centres are asked to “respond favourably to requests from Belgian border residents, provided that it does not affect access to vaccinations for the French”.

In France’s capital, vaccinations have also been available for people from outside the country.

“Foreign tourists have taken advantage of their trip to get vaccinated,” said Checkpoint Paris, a sexual health centre dedicated to LGBT people.

However on France’s southern borders, Italians and Spaniards have been very much in the minority for vaccinations, according to local HIV organisations.

Switzerland meanwhile has had zero vaccine doses of its own, though the government bowed to growing criticism by announcing on Wednesday that it would buy 100,000 doses.

Lacking any local doses, “some people have gone to France to get vaccinated without any problems, but others have been refused,” said Alexandra Calmy, head of the HIV unit at Geneva University Hospitals.

Thomas, a 32-year-old in the Swiss town of Montreux, told AFP he spent a fortnight trying to get a vaccination appointment in France.

He eventually managed get an appointment in the eastern French city of Besancon.

“I’ve taken a day off work, I’m going to rent a car and drive,” he said.

‘Expensive and unfair’

A vaccination centre in the French Alpine town of Chambery in the Savoie department refused to give him an appointment.

“We only take people who live in Savoie,” local doctor Silvere Biavat told AFP.

The centre has been “overwhelmed with calls from Swiss people” and has had to turn them away due to a lack of resources, he added.

The French health ministry’s DGS directorate said it was up to vaccination sites whether they administer doses to foreigners.

After being denied an appointment in France, Sergio, a 41-year-old who lives in Geneva, looked farther afield. First he tried in his native Portugal, then in the United States, before finally getting an appointment in London.

“I paid almost 600 euros for a last-minute flight from Geneva to London,” he said.

“It’s expensive and it’s unfair because not everyone can do this… but everyone is afraid” of monkeypox, he said.

The inequality in access has spurred organisations and healthcare professionals across Europe to call for new diplomatic agreements for doses to be shared with countries in need.

“It is not logical that countries like France, Germany and the Netherlands have a great number of the vaccines” while countries like Spain — one of the world’s worst-hit countries — only has 17,000 doses, said Toni Poveda, director of the Spanish HIV organisation CESIDA.

Marc Dixneuf, head of French group AIDES, said that “epidemics don’t pay much attention to borders”.

“What we want is a concerted response at the European level, within the World Health Organization and not just European Union — because we have to include Switzerland,” he said.

French health authorities said they are in contact with Belgium and Switzerland to discuss cross-border monkeypox vaccinations, including financing.

