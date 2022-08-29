Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Air France suspends two pilots who came to blows in mid-air

French carrier Air France has suspended two pilots after a heated disagreement in which "inappropriate gestures were exchanged" in the cockpit of a Geneva-Paris flight, the company said on Monday.

Published: 29 August 2022 14:18 CEST
Air France suspends two pilots who came to blows in mid-air
Air France has suspended the pilots involved. Photo by Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP

“Following an argument between the two pilots at the controls of an Airbus A320… inappropriate gestures were exchanged,” Air France said.

“The pilots involved are currently suspended from flying and awaiting a managerial decision about how to deal with the events,” the company added.

The incident happened in June, but has only recently come to public attention in a report from France’s air accident investigators. 

The flight landed safely. 

French newspaper La Tribune had earlier reported that a physical altercation occurred as the plane was climbing after take-off from Geneva, when the co-pilot refused to follow an order.

The two men grabbed each other by the collar while remaining seated at their posts, La Tribune said.

“The incident was quickly over without affecting either the course or safety of the flight, which continued normally,” Air France said.

“Safety of customers and crew members is the airline’s top priority,” it added.

France’s air accident investigation agency recently released a report singling out repeated infractions against safety rules by Air France crews.

The BEA authority urged the carrier to “place respect for procedure back at the heart of the company’s safety culture”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

South of France rail line reopens after 50 years

After one of the busiest summers ever recorded on French railways, a regional line in southern France has reopened, with local authorities saying they hope to cut car-use in the area.

Published: 29 August 2022 14:24 CEST
South of France rail line reopens after 50 years

The south-east French cities of Pont-Saint-Esprit, Avignon and Nîmes are once again connected by a direct train after the first reopening of a regional (TER) line since 2016 in France. 

Having been exclusively used for freight trains since 1973, the line was closed due to competition with vehicles during the ‘all-car’ era. It used to serve passengers along the right bank of the Rhone river, linking Givors, in the Rhone, to Nîmes in the Gard.

France once enjoyed one of the richest rail networks in Europe, but in the last century it has seen some 20,000 kilometers of lines closed to passenger service, explained geographer Etienne Auphan to regional newspaper Nice Matin.

France’s transport minister, Clément Beaune congratulated the region for the reopening of the line.

The reopening of the line will allow the 75,000 inhabitants of the greater Nîmes area to save up to 40 percent of their travel time to Avignon, when compared to the time spent driving during rush hour. Regional daily La Provence estimates that at least 70,000 cars cross the bridges over the Rhone between the Gard and Avignon every day.

Regional authorities in Occitanie have been pushing for the reopening of the line as both a tool for regional development and a way to decrease carbon emissions. The project cost about €100 million, with the objective of opening five other stations along the line and encouraging at least 200,000 passengers per year to take the line.

The other stations are expected to reopen by 2026.

Laurette Bastaroli, a retired quality technician who has campaigned for the return of the train, sees the project as a way of combating the climate crisis in response to IPCC reports.

She told Nice Matin that the reopening of this 82-kilometre line “is a bit like winning the battle of the railroad.”

SHOW COMMENTS