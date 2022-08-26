Read news from:
Pay rises and substitutes: How France plans to combat teacher shortages

The French government has laid out plans for a minimum starting salary of €2,000 per month for newly qualified teachers as the new school year begins with thousands of unfilled teaching roles.

Published: 26 August 2022 12:48 CEST
A teacher distributes copies ahead of the start of the philosophy test as part of the baccalaureat exams in Lyon. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

Faced with a shortage of over 4,000 teachers just days before the start of the school year, France has announced both short-term and long-term plans to attempt to recruit and maintain staff.

The new Education Minister Pap Ndiaye held a press conference on Friday to lay out plans, including a 10 percent payrise for newly qualified teachers to create a minimum starting salary of €2,000 per month (after tax) starting from September 2023.

The Ministry of Education also plans to recruit more enseignants contractuels, or substitutes who are not fully qualified teachers, to help make up for the shortages and ensure that “there will be a teacher in front of every class,” as promised by the Education Minister. 

Teachers unions have expressed concerns about the reliance on contractual teachers, due to insufficient training. However, Ndiaye specified that the “vast majority of contractual teachers taught last year or the year before, about 80 to 90 percent of the total contractual teachers in schools.” 

The Ministry of Education has had to gradually increase the use of these non-qualified teachers due to shortages, almost doubling their number in the past twelve years. In 2008, there were approximately 20,000 contractual teachers in French schools, with more than 38,000 (more than five percent of total teachers) in 2020. 

As for new contractual workers for the 2022-2023 school year, these teachers will fill about 3,000 posts, representing about 0.3 percent of total teachers – of which there are about 850,000 in France. 

For new non-tenured teachers, training is often just four days, with two days specifically focused on how to prepare ‘fundamental’ (mathematics and French) courses for primary school. They work on a short-term contracts under the supervision of school directors and the academic inspectorate. They will also be required to fulfill 20 days of training per year.

They are also required to have a Bac +3 (equivalent to a University degree) and are required to pass a job interview prior to beginning work.

The director of the Paris school district told Franceinfo that contractual teachers without prior experience are more likely to work as substitutes rather than being assigned their own class, though some may find themselves in this position if the need is great enough. 

Minister Ndiaye also announced that existing contractual teachers will have the opportunity to officially pass teaching examinations during the Spring of 2023, as an effort to allow them to access permanent roles.

France extends shutdown of four nuclear reactors amid corrosion problems

French electricity group EDF has announced that shutdowns of four nuclear reactors would be extended for several weeks because of corrosion problems, potentially putting more pressure on prices as winter approaches.

Published: 26 August 2022 08:46 CEST
France generates some 70 percent of its electricity from a fleet of 56 reactors, but 32 are currently offline either for routine maintenance or to evaluate the corrosion risks.

EDF said the stress corrosion — which produces tiny cracks — was found at four sites near welds on pipes of cooling circuits that are crucial in case of shutdowns or accidents, prompting shutdowns and inspections of eight similar reactors.

The four reactors are now set to resume output between November 1st and January 23nd.

Overall output for 2022 is now expected at the lower end of its forecast of 280 to 300 terawatt-hours (TWh), an EDF spokesman told AFP.

If its own production is insufficient for France’s needs, EDF imports electricity from elsewhere in Europe, where prices are soaring as Russia clamps down on exports of natural gas, also a main source for electricity.

The emergency work added to the financial woes of the heavily indebted state-controlled company, which the government now plans to fully nationalise as it moves to relaunch France’s nuclear industry.

President Emmanuel Macron called earlier this year for the construction of up to 14 new reactors to power the country’s transition away from fossil fuels.

Customers in France have so far escaped the soaring utility bills seen across much of Europe thanks to the government’s price cap, although this currently runs only until the end of the year.

EXPLAINED Why are French energy prices capped?

